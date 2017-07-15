 Skip to main content
Bastille Day 2017: New Orleans Fun and Food

Join us to the Bastille Day 2017 with a spicy gumbo of irresistible dance music and, as always, an exceptional selection of food prepared by the best local Chefs. Let’s party like they do down in New Orleans!

All you need to know...

WHAT: Bastille Day 2017: New Orleans Fun and Food

WHEN: Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 7:30pm-11:30pm

WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007

PRICE: Early Bird General admission: $95
Early Bird Benefactor admission (2 guests or more): $160
General admission: $115
Benefactor admission: $175

RESERVATION: EventBrite, required. Please, make your reservation HERE.

ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets, suitcase.

We have prepared an amazing musical program provided by a New Orleans’ premier band: Don Vappie and his creole jazz quintet followed by a DJ to make everyone dance the night away!

The evening will be spiced up with amazing online and silent auctions and the traditional Tombola...offering many exciting excursions to New-Orleans, Paris, NYC, Washington DC and more.

Let’s celebrate together the exceptional bond between our two countries, and remember that the entry of the United States in WW1 commemorated this year, also brought a new type of sound, a new type of music to France. Since New Orleans is the birthplace of jazz and holds the title of the most francophone of the US cities, we will highlight this amazing city on the eve of its 300th birthday!

Let The Good Times Roll!

