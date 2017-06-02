Climate - United States withdrawal from the Paris Agreement

Statement by Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic

Palais de l’Elysée, Paris - June 1, 2017

Now, let me say a few words to our American friends. Climate change is one of the major issues of our time. It is already changing our daily lives but it is global. Everyone is impacted. And if we do nothing, our children will know a world of uncontrolled migrations, of wars, of shortages. A dangerous world.

It is not the future we want for ourselves. It is not the future we want for our children. It is not the future we want for our world.

Today, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris agreement. I do respect his decision, but I do think it is an actual mistake both for the US and for our planet.

I just said president Trump in a few words a few minutes ago this assessment.

Tonight I wish to tell the United States, France believes in you. The world believes in you. I know that you are a great nation. I know your history, our common history.

To all scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, responsible citizens who were disappointed by the decision of the President of the United States, I want to say that they will find in France a second homeland.

I call on them: come and work here with us, to work together on concrete solutions for our climate, our environment. I can assure you, France will not give up the fight.

I reaffirm clearly that the Paris agreement remains irreversible and will be implemented, not just by France but by all the other nations.

Over the coming hours, I will have the opportunity to speak with our main partners to define a common strategy and to launch new initiatives. I already know that I can count on them.

I call on you to remain confident. We will succeed, because we are fully committed. Because wherever we live, whoever we are, we all share the same responsibility: Make Our Planet Great Again.

Thank you.

Statement by Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

Paris - June 2, 2017

France is fully committed to the fight against climate disruption, in accordance with the guidelines set out by President Macron, following President Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement.

Along with my German counterpart, I have instructed our ambassadors in a number of countries that have an important role to play in implementing the Paris Agreement to take steps to ensure that this historic agreement is fully implemented.

I welcome the reaffirmation by many of our partners of their attachment to the agreement. The momentum generated in December 2015 toward achieving a low-carbon economy is now irreversible and must be intensified.

France will honor all of its commitments and will be even more ambitious. France is working on an action plan and on concrete initiatives, notably in Europe and Africa.

I reaffirm the need for solidarity in order to help the most vulnerable countries achieve sustainable development and deal with the consequences of natural disasters.

We are reaching out to the United States and will propose initiatives to key players who want to implement the Paris Agreement commitments. We will support all stakeholder groups arising from COP21 that bring together states, cities, citizens and companies in order to continue the fight against climate disruption all around the world.

Joint statement by Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, and Paolo Gentiloni, Prime Minister of Italy

June 1, 2017

We, the Heads of State and of Government of France, Germany and Italy, take note with regret of the decision by the United States of America to withdraw from the universal agreement on climate change.

The Paris Agreement remains a cornerstone in the cooperation between our countries, for effectively and timely tackling climate change and for implementing the 2030 Agenda sustainable development goals.

We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement cannot be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies.

We are convinced that the implementation of the Paris Agreement offers substantial economic opportunities for prosperity and growth in our countries and on a global scale.

We therefore reaffirm our strongest commitment to swiftly implement the Paris Agreement, including its climate finance goals and we encourage all our partners to speed up their action to combat climate change.

We will step up efforts to support developing countries, in particular the poorest and most vulnerable, in achieving their mitigation and adaptation goals.

Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Paolo Gentiloni