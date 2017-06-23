Enjoy a delightful dance soiree at the French Embassy to celebrate the music from the ’80s as you meet ICDC members. Attend on your own or with friends to dance the night away in the French Embassy ballroom.

All you need to know... WHAT: Viva La ’80s Dance Soiree for ICDC Members WHEN: Friday June 23, 2017 - 7pm-10:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: $25.00 : Tickets for French Embassy Viva La 80s Dance Soiree for ICDC Members

$30.00 : Tickets for French Embassy Viva La 80s Dance Soiree for Non Members RESERVATION: Online registration required on ICDC ADD. INFOS: Cocktail attire requested. All attendees must be 21 and over, Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy

We cordially request the pleasure of your company at "Viva La ’80s", a French Embassy Dance Soiree to celebrate the music, dance, and exuberance of the 80s!

Dress up in your favorite ’80s inspire attire and join us on your own or with friends for the rare opportunity to dance the night away to ’80s hits in the ballroom of the French Embassy. French wine and delectable Parisian desserts will be available for purchase (please bring cash). Space is limited so make your reservations now!