Join us for a delightful evening of dancing at our French Embassy Dance Soiree in Paris with Viennese Waltz, Tango, and Swing lessons followed by a night of dancing. Also enjoy wine and delectable Parisian desserts available for purchase.

All you need to know... WHAT: Dance Soiree in Paris for ICDC members WHEN: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 7-10:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: $30.00 : 7PM Admission French Embassy Dance Soiree in Paris with Dance Lessons for ICDC Members

$35.00 : 7PM Admission French Embassy Dance Soiree in Paris with Lessons for Non Members

$25.00 : 8PM Admission French Embassy Dance Soiree in Paris for ICDC Members

$30.00 : 8PM Admission French Embassy Dance Soiree in Paris for Non Members RESERVATION: Online registration required on ICDC. ADD. INFOS: Cocktail attire requested. All attendees must be 21 and over. Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy

Join us on your own or with friends, at the French Embassy for our Dance Soiree in Paris for an evening of music, French wine, Parisian desserts & dancing! Even if you’ve never danced before, let us show you how to dance the Tango, Viennese Waltz, & Swing followed by an evening of dancing in the French Embassy ballroom as you meet ICDC members and make new friends.

Attend on your own or with friends as a dance partner or prior dance experience are not needed to attend! Wine & French desserts will be available for purchase at the cash bar. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to enjoy a night of dancing at the French Embassy!