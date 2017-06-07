Official speeches and statements - June 7, 2017

1. Fight against terrorism - Defense and National Security Council - Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris - June 7, 2017)

The French President convened a meeting of the Defense and National Security Council.

The Defense and National Security Council was made aware of the initial conclusions of the investigation into the terrorist attack committed in London in the evening of 3 June. It looked at its implications for the safety and protection of our fellow citizens.

The President asked for all the necessary resources to continue being mobilized in order to provide useful assistance to the British (intelligence) services and help support our compatriots who are involved and their families.

The Council discussed the organizational decisions and legislative measures envisaged, with a view to strengthening counter-terrorism provision.

The Council decided on how to organize the coordination of national intelligence and counter-terrorism and, as part of it, the national counter-terrorism centre.

The President said that this body, placed under his authority, must increase the effectiveness of protection against the strong and lasting terrorist threat France is facing, by ensuring stronger coordination and leadership of the services deployed. Its remit is to organize swifter and more open intelligence activity between the relevant services in the face of the terrorist threat.

The national coordination of intelligence and the fight against terrorism will be entrusted to M. Pierre de Bousquet de Florian. He will be appointed at the Council of Ministers’ meeting of 21 June, at the same time as M. Laurent Nunez’s appointment as Director General of Internal Security (DGSI), and M. Bernard Emie’s as Director General of External Security (DGSE). This new team will have operational responsibility for intelligence under the authority of the relevant ministers.

The Council reviewed the bill aimed at strengthening and stabilizing the legislative arsenal for fighting terrorism at the same time as the bill to extend the state of emergency to November 2017. The (former) bill will make it possible to introduce into common law concrete, targeted, controlled provisions to fight effectively against terrorism and keep the state of emergency for exceptional circumstances. It will be presented to the Council of Ministers on 21 June, at the same time as the Vigipirate posture(1), which has been decided for the summer of 2017.

(1) Under the Vigipirate Plan, the armed forces help avert threats and take preventive measures against potential terrorist action.

2. United Kingdom - Terrorist attack in London - Statement by M. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris - June 7, 2017)

I was greatly saddened to learn that one of the French people previously reported missing has been identified among those who died.

I extend my condolences to our compatriot’s family.

At the moment, the toll of French casualties of the London attack is two dead and eight injured, four of them seriously. We still have no news of one of our compatriots, who remains missing. This toll is likely to change as the British police continue their searches.

Our embassy in London and all the government departments concerned are working actively in close coordination with the British authorities, whom we thank for their efficiency.

I assure all the families concerned of my profound solidarity at this painful time. As I pledged in London, everything will be done to support the victims and their families in this ordeal.

3. United Kingdom - Terrorist attack in London - Statement by Mme Marielle de Sarnez, Minister for European Affairs (Paris - June 4, 2017)

I want to begin by expressing my complete solidarity with the British authorities and people after the latest attack, which struck the United Kingdom last night, killing several people and injuring dozens of others.

My thoughts go out first of all to the victims of this vile act. I extend my deepest condolences to their families. I’m also thinking of the very many injured people. I obviously stand with our four injured compatriots, to whom our embassy in London is providing its full support.

I want to reiterate our total determination to continue together, with all our European and international partners, the fight against terrorism.