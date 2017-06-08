Make Our Planet Great Again: a call to join France in leading the fight against climate change

Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris - June 8, 2017)

Following the decision of the United States to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, the President of the Republic, Emmanuel MACRON, on June 1, 2017, called on scientists, teachers, entrepreneurs, associations and NGOs, students and civil society as a whole to mobilize and join France to lead the fight against global warming. This call to pool energies in order to protect the planet demonstrates France’s willingness to stand at the forefront of the fight against global warming.

Today, this call is becoming a reality with the launch of the web platform "Make Our Planet Great Again". This platform aims at helping to mobilize all those wishing to commit themselves to projects, carry on research, take action, seek funding or move to France for the protection of our planet. Coordinated by the ministries of Ecological and Sustainable Transition, Foreign and European Affairs, Economic Affairs, Higher Education, Research and Innovation, this website, supported by Business France and available in both French and English, provides a single tool that is challenging, practical and action-oriented.