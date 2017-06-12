Official speeches and statements - June 12, 2017

1. Climate - Paris Agreement - Launch of the web platform «Make Our Planet Great Again» - Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris - June 8, 2017)

1. Climate - Paris Agreement - Launch of the web platform «Make Our Planet Great Again» - Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris - June 8, 2017)

Following the decision of the United States to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, on June 1, 2017 Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, called on scientists, teachers, entrepreneurs, voluntary organizations and NGOs, students and the whole of civil society to mobilize and join France in leading the fight against global warming. This call to pool energies in order to protect the planet demonstrates France’s willingness to be at the forefront of the fight against global warming.

Today, this call is becoming a reality with the launch of the web platform «Make Our Planet Great Again». This platform aims to make it easier, for the protection of our planet, to mobilize those people who would like to commit to projects, continue research, take action, seek funding or move to France. Coordinated by the Ministry for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition, the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of the Economy and the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, this website, supported by Business France and developed in both French and English, provides a single tool that is ambitious, practical and pragmatic.