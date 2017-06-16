Paris becomes an Olympic Park on June 23 and 24, 2017

To celebrate Olympic Day, Paris will offer the public the biggest sports park ever conceived in the heart of a major city. The event is part of Paris’s bid for the 2024 Olympic Games.

"The whole of France and all French people are united behind Paris in its bid to host the 2024 Olympics Games. Olympic Day is a unique opportunity for French people, in Paris and throughout the country, to attend and participate in this preview show and in the magic of France decked out in Olympic colours. As our European neighbours have recently shown their support for Paris 2024, through the Council of EU Sports Ministers and the European Parliament, I know this day will be one of great celebration as well as a chance for us to show the world our whole country’s passion for this bid." — Laura Flessel, Minister of Sport

"Olympic Days"

June 23 is an opportunity to introduce as many people as possible to a whole host of Olympic and Paralympic sports, including sports which are unusual or difficult to access. People of all ages will be able to take part, whatever their ability, with a chance to:

enjoy rare or prestigious encounters with athletes;

take part in craft and cultural workshops;

attend sports demonstrations.

On June 23, 1894, in the Grand Amphitheater of the Sorbonne in Paris, Baron Pierre de Coubertin created the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and ushered in a new era for the Olympic Games. Since then, every June 23, Olympic Day is a day for the world to celebrate sport and Olympic values.

This year, Olympic Day in Paris will take on an extraordinary dimension and will extend over 48 hours. During these two "Olympic Days", the capital city will transform into a gigantic sports park with free taster sessions for a variety of Olympic sports: a real-life preview of what it will be like to celebrate the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024.

"Olympic Days" activities

Visitors will be able to find out about, participate in and/or watch over 30 sporting disciplines in the heart of the Parc Rives de Seine and at some of the capital’s iconic locations, including:

the floating athletics track between the Pont Alexandre III and the Pont des Invalides;

the team sports fields on the lawns of Les Invalides;

the trampolines in the gallery of the Petit Palais;

the diving board on the Pont Alexandre III;

the transformation of Place de la Concorde into an outdoor velodrome;

the climbing wall of the Pavillon de l’Arsenal.

The event will open on the Friday with a journey by kayak. Starting from the Stade de France, between 150 and 300 kayakers led by Tony Estanguet (Paris 2024 co-chairperson and three times Olympic canoeing champion) will make their way to the floating athletics track. There they will join Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris, Denis Masseglia, president of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF), together with all stakeholders in the bid in order to launch the two days of events.

On the Saturday, thousands of professional and amateur sportsmen and women will gather for the "Paris 2024km", a route combining 527km to be completed by cyclists at Place de la Concorde, 20km by horse riders coming from Versailles and 1477km covered by runners coming from the four corners of Paris. Everyone will converge on Les Invalides for the grand finale which will be adorned with the colors of the Olympic bid.

Parisians, citizens of the Île-de-France, all who love Paris, you are invited to join us on June 23 and 24, to share this momentous occasion!