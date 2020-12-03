Official speeches and statements - December 3, 2020

1. NATO - Telephone conversation between Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, and Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO - Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris - December 2, 2020)

The French President spoke this evening to the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg.

He welcomed the strategic reflexion embarked on by NATO at the London summit a year ago, and in this regard commended the report by the group of experts submitted to the foreign ministers on December 1, which provides balanced and useful clarification.

He expressed the hope that this reflexion will be stepped up and take concrete form in the coming months in order to strengthen the Atlantic Alliance’s unity, solidarity and cohesion, including by adapting the 2010 Strategic Concept, which heads of State and government will have to decide on at the next summit, on the basis of consultations to be carried out among the allies, in accordance with the letter and spirit of the Washington Treaty.

In this regard, the President emphasized his commitment to stronger European sovereignty, which helps strengthen the transatlantic partnership in the face of contemporary challenges. The issue of European sovereignty will of course be central to the work on the "strategic compass" being done in parallel by the European Union, which will be completed under the French presidency at the beginning of 2022.

The discussion also provided an opportunity to speak to the Secretary General, directly and in confidence, about the concerns raised by a growing number of allies on the strategic choices made by Turkey, which require clarification through a frank discussion within the Alliance in the new transatlantic context.

2. Nagorno-Karabakh - Joint statement by the heads of delegation of The Osce Minsk Group Co-Chair Countries (Tirana - December 3, 2020)

The Heads of Delegation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries - Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Secretary of State of the United States Stephen E. Biegun, and Minister for European and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian - welcome the cessation of military activities in the area of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in accordance with the statement by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, and President of the Russian Federation from November 9, 2020.

The Co-Chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group call upon Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue implementing fully their obligations under the November 9 statement, in Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts, as well as their previous ceasefire commitments. The Co-Chair countries highlight the significance of measures taken by the Russian Federation, in agreement with Azerbaijan and Armenia, to guarantee the non-renewal of hostilities. They also call for the full and prompt departure from the region of all foreign mercenaries, and call upon all parties to facilitate this departure.

The Co-Chair countries remind Armenia and Azerbaijan of their obligation to comply with the requirements of international humanitarian law, in particular with regard to the exchange of prisoners of war and the repatriation of remains. They underline the importance of guaranteeing conditions for the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of people displaced by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including during the recent hostilities. They underscore the importance of protecting the historical and religious heritage in and around Nagorno-Karabakh. The Co-Chair countries call on Azerbaijan and Armenia to cooperate fully with the relevant international organizations to implement their obligations in these areas and ensure humanitarian access.

The Co-Chair countries appeal to the international community including ICRC, UN institutions, and other appropriate structures as well as OSCE Minsk Group individual countries to take concrete steps to improve the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent areas in a coordinated way. The Co-Chairs also reiterate their strong support for the continuing work of the Personal representative of the OSCE Chair-in-Office (PRCiO) and his team.

The Co-Chair countries urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to take advantage of the current ceasefire to negotiate a lasting and sustainable peace agreement under the auspices of the Co-Chairs. In that context, the Co-Chair countries urge the parties to receive the Co-Chairs in the region at the earliest opportunity and to commit to substantive negotiations to resolve all outstanding issues in accordance with an agreed timetable.

The Co-Chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group recall their firm commitment to the non-use or threat of force to settle disputes. They reiterate their consistent and united position in favor of a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of all remaining core substantive issues of the conflict in line with the basic principles and elements well-known to both Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Co-Chair countries remain fully committed to pursuing this objective in line with their long-standing efforts to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.