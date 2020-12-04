Cartes de vœux 2020-21
Published on December 4, 2020
Le Service de Presse de de Communication a préparé deux cartes électroniques pour cette fin d’année.
La première est sur le thème de l’environnement, du climat, de la biodiversité avec une citation du président Emmanuel Macron.
La seconde est moins ciblée et reste sur le thème paysages, architectures de France. Cette année, le château normand de Tocqueville.
Ci-dessous, veuillez trouver les formats PDF et JPG de ces deux cartes electroniques. Si les formats ou résolution ne sont pas adaptés à vos besoin, contactez-nous !
Merci, bonnes fêtes de fin d’année, nos meilleurs vœux !
The Communication and Press Office has prepared two electronic cards for the end of the year.
The first one is about environment, climate, biodiversity with a quote from President Emmanuel Macron.
The second is more general, focusing on a landscape/architecture from France theme. This year, the Norman castle of Tocqueville.
Please find below the PDF and JPG formats of these two electronic cards. If the formats or resolution are not adapted to your needs, please contact us!
Thank you, happy holidays, our best wishes!
