Hauts-de-France and Maryland sign a memorandum of understanding to promote economic and trade opportunities



On December 2, 2020, the Hauts-de-France region and the state of Maryland signed a 5-year memorandum of understanding during an official ceremony simultaneously at the Residence of the American Ambassador in Paris and the French Embassy in Washington with the President of the Hauts-de-France region Xavier Bertrand, Larry Hogan the Governor of Maryland, and the two Ambassadors Jamie D. McCourt and Philippe Etienne.

The two parties agree to boost the region’s standing on the international scene, to work together to present innovative projects, to encourage cooperation by sharing information and expertise, and to create a network of businesses and other stakeholders. As early as 1981, the Hauts-de-France region and Maryland had already laid the foundations for this cooperation through a number of exchanges.

Cooperation in the areas of economy, technology, science, agriculture, academia, culture, and tourism

The port sector, the equine industry, new technologies, and science, are currently the areas in which the Hauts-de-France region and the state of Maryland could collaborate.

In order to strengthen the relationship, the Hauts-de-France region and the state of Maryland signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU). This way, the two territories commit to reinforced cooperation and to developing joint projects on trade, cybersecurity, new technologies, the bio-health and life sciences sector, as well as the equine and ports industries. This cooperation also aims at establishing close ties on tourism, culture and education, and to boosting the friendly ties between the two regions.

In the upcoming months, this cooperation will be exemplified by a series of webinars on the various topics identified with representatives from both regions and with face-to-face meetings when the health situation permits.

Long-standing historic ties

This official cooperation will deepen the historic ties that already exist and the collaboration efforts already undertaken between the two regions.

A friendship and cooperation agreement had been signed by the state of Maryland and the former Nord Pas-de-Calais region on May 30, 1981. Since 2017 (the 275th anniversary of the visit of Founding Father and signatory of the Constitution Daniel Carroll to Saint-Omer), this initiative was relaunched with the visit of delegations from Maryland in 2018 and 2019 to the Hauts-de-France region for the International Cybersecurity Forum (ICF) in Chantilly in connection with the equine industry, and to Saint-Omer. The Saint-Omer orchestra also traveled to Maryland in the framework of an exchange. The goal, as always, was to identify and promote priority areas for cooperation. In September 2020, cooperation in the bio-health sector was launched with the participation of Hauts-de-France firms in the Bio Innovation conference organized by the Maryland Technology Council.

