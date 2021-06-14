Official speeches and statements - June 14, 2021

1. G7 - Press conference given by Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, following the Carbis Bay G7 summit - Preliminary statements by Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic (Carbis Bay - June 13, 2021)

Ladies and gentlemen, now that Prime Minister Johnson’s conference has come to an end, it is my job to present from France’s point of view the main conclusions of this Carbis Bay G7. Before anything else, I want to thank Prime Minister Johnson for organizing this G7 and, I think, for the results we obtained – and I’ll come back to them in a moment. I also want to thank Britain and the inhabitants of Cornwall for their hospitality; I know all the difficulties we can create when we travel during these periods, and so I thank them for their patience. I also want to thank Her Majesty The Queen and The Royal Family for the thoughtfulness they showed when they welcomed us the day before yesterday, coming to meet all the G7 members.

GLOBAL VACCINATION

For me, there were three central issues in this G7 summit. The first was in the short term to get us to respond and, above all, take action on global vaccination, in line with the solidarity we began to show as early as April 2020. The second objective was to establish a common method and get results with this effective multilateralism which we believe in and have fought for over the past four years, and in particular follow the efforts begun in Biarritz and at subsequent summits. The third objective was to define a working method with President Biden and all the partners around the table.

As regards the first immediate short-term issue, I think I can say we’re on track to meet this ambition and at any rate we’ll be extremely vigilant in ensuring that the commitments made today are properly carried out. But I think I can say that this G7 is going to make it possible for there to be more vaccines more quickly on the ground. To do this, we aren’t starting from scratch. As you know, back in April 2020 we launched an ambitious agenda, first by building it with the African Union and several partners, then by endorsing it at the G20 back in April 2020, the ACTA agenda, which made it possible, precisely, to engage the international community in solidarity mechanisms. They allowed us to get things under way. And at our virtual meeting a few months ago, held in the G7 format, we also made very concrete commitments and I was able to follow up on these issues, particularly on the financial level, during the summit with our African partners in Paris on 18 May 2021, then on my visit to South Africa. So today’s G7 is speeding things up on several points. First, the sharing of doses. In February, I set the goal of sharing 13 million doses to vaccinate frontline workers, especially healthcare workers. We were able to do this. A few days ago, I told you that, in our view, the concrete objective we had to set ourselves was a target of 40% of the population vaccinated by the end of the year and 60% by next spring, first and foremost for Africa but obviously also for the Caribbean, Latin America, the Indo-Pacific and the whole world. Through this G7 we’ve pledged to endorse this same objective and vaccinate at least 60% of the world’s population by the end of next year, with this interim target of 40% by the end of the year. To this end, the G7 has pledged to share a billion extra doses, half of them by the end of the year. In that framework, France has doubled its own commitments by moving from 30 to 60 million shared doses by the end of the year. In very concrete terms, the African Union will receive five million doses by the end of the summer. We also got the G7 collectively to call on the private sector to support us on the model of what was done during the H5N1 influenza, by sharing 10% of doses produced. This was a request I made a few weeks ago and repeated a few days ago, and it was endorsed by all the G7 members. The key thing now is for all the G7 members to follow these commitments scrupulously. If they are honored, we shall be able to get results and, precisely, achieve our goals.

VACCINE PRICES AND PRODUCTION

The second important element of this G7 concerns prices. This is what I was able to talk about during my visit to South Africa and also recall a few days ago. We all agreed on the need for greater transparency to ensure more fairness in what is asked of developing countries, i.e. we asked the whole pharmaceutical industry to be transparent about the prices of vaccines issued to these solidarity mechanisms. This transparent reference price is also the one which can be used by recipient countries in their purchases.

The third important element many of our partners expected is the commitment on vaccine production capacity. Indeed, in the very short term, we have to donate vaccines. This is the commitment we got with the extra billion, but right now we’ve also got to be able to produce more in all the low- and middle-income countries in order to build autonomy. It may be important for this crisis, if there are successive booster jabs. It’s important for all the other pandemics, because we need to be able to vaccinate constantly and we know that every continent today is still exposed to major pandemics beyond COVID, and it’s important to build resilience against crises which are bound to return. A simple figure I recalled in South Africa suffices to clarify this need. Africa accounts for 20% of the world’s vaccination needs. It accounts for 1% of production capacity, so we have got to help each continent scale up its capacity. For this, the first commitment made by the G7 members, which is the most pivotal in the short term, is to lift all restrictions on exports.

Indeed, countries important for producing [vaccines] for middle-income or the poorest areas, for example India, have had their production blocked over the past few months precisely because of certain export freezes. So we made a collective commitment – which is going to change many things, particularly for the Serum Institute of India – to lift all its export restrictions.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY/PATENTS

We then collectively set the objective that under no circumstances would intellectual property block technology transfers which allow production in all regions of the world. And to this end, in a very concrete way, we endorsed the acceleration of work done by the World Trade Organization and the World Health Organization to get an agreement on the issue of patents and intellectual property, which must not be an obstacle to universal access. This very much puts into practice the commitment we made just over a year ago precisely to make the vaccine a global public good.

In this respect, I really want to pay tribute to the leadership of South Africa and India, who made a strong proposal which several of us reworked together, and to the support of the United States of America in achieving it, and on this point we worked in collaboration with the United States of America and our [other] colleagues, so we could get this outcome. The coming discussions in the next few weeks at the WTO are absolutely essential in this respect and we’ll follow them with the utmost vigilance. It was an emergency and I think this reaction is salutary; it must now be followed by all actions in accordance with these commitments. We also pledged to prepare for future pandemics. I discussed this at length, in particular with President Biden: reforming the World Health Organization in particular to improve early-warning systems by investing massively in research and health systems. Here too, in our economies as well as our partners’, be they in the Indo-Pacific region or Africa, and by learning all the lessons from what didn’t work in this pandemic, particularly in the early stages, so that we don’t find ourselves in situations again where we aren’t collectively prepared. And I think this issue will permeate our regional and national action plans in the coming weeks and months. That’s the first part of what I wanted to say, which makes this G7 a very concrete element of the response to the pandemic and its urgency, and of the policy of solidarity we’ve got to have.

EFFECTIVE MULTILATERALISM

The second challenge, as I was telling you, is about getting results for this effective multilateralism. First of all, for the past four years we Europeans, but also with our Canadian and Japanese partners around the G7 table, have broadly done everything to ensure that the world order we believe in – i.e. cooperation between developed economies – can continue working for our economies, but also and above all to defend our values, the equilibrium of our open, liberal democracy and a market economy with its balances as defined over decades. Several times you’ve legitimately questioned this group’s effectiveness, because the disagreements around the table have prevented our commitments from being furthered as swiftly [as desired], and the issue of its effectiveness was questioned, to put it diplomatically. I think this G7 has provided an opportunity to show we’ve returned to a language more familiar to us, where developed economies – whatever disagreements they may have on regional issues, on bilateral relations, on issues that may sometimes give rise to different interpretations or actions – nevertheless share what is essential and have the will to coordinate to defend their values, the reform of their system and their ability to act together in the face of today’s major challenges. And so on this aspect I think it’s a key point, because first and foremost it’s about this group’s credibility.

Secondly, it’s about the credibility of our democratic societies. I had the opportunity to mention this to all the journalists present at the press conference I held in Paris a few days ago, but we also discussed it at length around the table at this G7, in a very striking way in my view. We talked constantly about our collective ability to defend the model of liberal, open democracies. And that model is at risk. It’s at risk because it’s facing a challenge of effectiveness, effectiveness for our own compatriots. Are these democracies still managing to produce the growth that enables the middle classes in particular to experience prosperity and progress? And are these democracies managing to build a coordinated response to the climate, technological and human challenge? Are these democracies managing to build responses to the challenges we face? I think I can also say we triggered a virtuous circle enabling us to make this effective multilateralism work and to make progress along this path.

ECONOMIC RECOVERY

First of all, we all came together to decide on an extremely ambitious recovery policy. As you know, $12 trillion has been invested by the G7 economies in withstanding and overcoming the crisis, which is an unprecedented economic stimulus, but now, above all, we need to continue coordinating our fiscal recovery policies and our monetary policies. The next few months will be decisive in terms of successfully returning to this growth, emerging from the crisis itself, and collectively being able to create jobs again on a huge scale to give prospects to all our fellow citizens. In this regard, consensus was reached that we still need investment in our economies, precisely to revitalize sectors which are in transition and are the most important for the climate and digital transition, and to continue having coordinated and ambitious monetary policies in order to do so. I think that’s an extremely important achievement of this G7: namely, the firm belief that an expansionist investment policy – to enable the transformation of our economies and create jobs, give prospects to the middle classes and address challenges – is absolutely essential. It’s also essential from a geopolitical point of view, because it’s about this G7’s credibility in also proposing to the rest of the world a model of growth and infrastructure finance that isn’t geopolitically dependent on other values and therefore doesn’t call into question democratic values, and isn’t a model that calls into question the impact of climate change and proposes elements of growth that aren’t compatible with this transition.

COMBATING INEQUALITY

The second major achievement of this G7, in my view, is its progress precisely in terms of combating inequalities at international level. I’ve talked about it; for me it’s one of the major issues, and the pandemic has heightened these inequalities. We must be clear-sighted in our societies worldwide, and in this regard several commitments we made really enable us to address this situation. First point: we reached an agreement, prepared at the Paris Summit on Financing African Economies, to redirect some special drawing rights issued by the International Monetary Fund to Africa. As you know, since November 2020 France in particular has been very committed alongside the IMF to proceed with this special drawing rights issue, which is, in a way, an additional capacity given to stakeholder economies to invest out of the crisis. A few weeks ago we secured an agreement from our partners to a $650-billion increase in special drawing rights. But the automatic distribution keys for these drawing rights provided only $33 billion to Africa, which, compared to the financing needs of $290 billion, is much too little. We got all the G7 members to agree to follow the movement we began in Paris on 18 May, which enables at least $100 billion in special drawing rights to go to the African continent. It’s an important step for more justice and an important step for helping the African continent in its emergence from the crisis and its economic and social response. The other extremely significant factor in terms of the fight against inequalities is the collective decision to consolidate the agreement on international taxation reached a few days ago by our finance ministers. Indeed, we confirmed the G7’s commitment to reach an agreement at the OECD in July on a minimum tax on multinationals of at least 15% and to adapt our taxation to the digital economy through a fairer distribution of the tax base – the so-called two pillars. We decided to move forward together on this international taxation, which will enable us to address one of the most glaring inequalities in the way the economy is currently organized. It’s also a very significant step forward whose implementation we’ll be monitoring until the G20 finance ministers’ meeting in July and above all in the inclusive framework of the OECD, also to be held in July. Lastly, regarding the fight against inequalities, we’ve pushed forward an agenda close to our hearts: the fight against gender inequality.

First of all, by continuing the commitment France made alongside Senegal at the Global Partnership for Education Replenishment. I confirmed that half of the €333 million that we’re going to devote to the Global Partnership for Education will be directed to girls’ education, which is a key issue on which we’ve been fighting, as you know, for several years, and is an absolutely key challenge for us all. We were also able to increase our support for female entrepreneurship: AFAWA, created at the Biarritz summit, is now mobilizing $1.5 billion in finance, to be made available by 2024 for female entrepreneurship on the African continent. Together with Canada, we also strengthened our support for NGOs in the South. All this will be consolidated in the coming days with the Generation Equality Forum, which we’ll be holding in Paris on 30 June together with UN Women, and which will enable us to consolidate these results but also establish an agenda of combating violence and supporting women’s sexual and reproductive rights, health, girls’ education etc.

INTERNATIONAL TRADE

This summit on the plan for effective multilateralism also provided an opportunity to give a boost to the reform of international trade. We’re all committed to our climate and social targets being better taken into account in trade agreements and to speeding up the reform of the World Trade Organization, which unfortunately, as you know, has been blocked for too many years. And the World Trade Organization’s ability to resolve disputes swiftly is a key element of our collective credibility in making this multilateralism work.

CLIMATE AND BIODIVERSITY

And also, two final issues to which I was committed have enabled, or at any rate given rise to, strong commitments during this climate and biodiversity summit: firstly confirmation of the pledge to release $100 billion a year for the climate and therefore to collectively redouble our efforts. All the G7 countries also endorsed their alignment with the standards we established several months ago now on climate finance, the so-called TCFD; the same thing on biodiversity, where we’re currently working on normalizing finance, and above all we took a genuine step forward collectively. And I want to say how important the past few months devoted to our battle against global warming during this G7 have been. Indeed, at the beginning of this year, the United States of America endorsed its return to the Paris Agreement. So that’s a key factor, because the United States of America is re-engaging with the Paris Agreement and has therefore reaffirmed its desire to reduce CO₂ emissions by 50% to 52% by 2030 and [achieve] carbon neutrality by 2050, in accordance with the commitments the European Union made a few months ago. And above all, in recent months South Korea and Japan have embarked on a profound transformation of their choices and decisions, in particular by embarking on the road of abandoning coal and ending funding for the development of coal and fossil solutions, which I think is an absolutely key step forward in the agenda of this G7, and we’ll therefore continue moving forward. In particular I was keen for the biodiversity agenda and the fight against global warming to be linked, because, as we know, many initiatives contribute to both. Here I want to reiterate the importance in our eyes of the Great Green Wall, which was relaunched at the beginning of the year at the One Planet Summit for Biodiversity, held in Paris.

ONLINE TERRORISM AND HATE SPEECH

Finally, on another area, we also endorsed steps forward on strengthening our democracies and shared values in the face of violence and hatred online. You know how committed we are to this agenda. As early as summer 2017, together with Theresa May, we promoted this joint agenda of combating terrorist content online. We achieved the results only two years later. But in the past two years I think I can say we’ve made a lot of progress thanks to the Christchurch Call; we issued it in May 2019 with Prime Minister Ardern and the other G7 members, as well as many other heads of State and government who gradually joined us, and tech leaders, or at any rate many of them. This agenda has enabled us to move forward. It was the Christchurch Call and the Aqaba Process that enabled us to secure the removal of online terrorist content within an hour, which was then translated into a European regulation passed at the end of 2020. And we’re still making headway at European level with the two directives, DMA and DSA. But we’re now in the process of bringing all the G7 members together, on the one hand to fight together against all speech that is racist, anti-Semitic, xenophobic, homophobic, transphobic etc., and at the same time to succeed in having a policy that both involves discussion with the industry and social media platforms themselves and also, simultaneously, taking responsibility for passing regulations. The American re-engagement endorsed in May around the Christchurch Call was a significant factor. The G7 has mobilized everyone.

PARTNERSHIP AND COOPERATION

Finally, a third goal, as I was saying: my takeaway from my discussions with President Biden and all our partners meeting here is that we managed to regain a genuine shared vision and, above all, a way of working together, namely the firm belief that leadership is stronger through partnership. I think that’s the challenge we all face. We’ve shown our steadfast commitment to smooth cooperation, we have differences, but mutual respect and the desire to work together on the agenda I’ve just recalled is key to our joint effectiveness. These values are shared by all the members present around the table. For my part, I welcome the fact that President Biden was keen to express his commitment several times not only to relations with France but also to the European Union as a political and economic organization. Respecting the European Union and its sovereignty in the framework of the transatlantic partnership is, for me, an extremely crucial element of the relationship we have with our American partners, because it’s a mutually-respective partnership and is based on shared goals and values.

CHINA

This G7 also provided an opportunity to note the differences we have with democracies that have become liberal like Russia or major undemocratic powers like China, but with a shared desire not to give in to any naivety and therefore obviously to build the framework of our independence, with technological solutions moreover which we Europeans want for ourselves, with partnerships with the Americans, Japanese and others, but with our real autonomy, and in any case the key for addressing the challenge we face is to build a positive and growth agenda in this context. So I’m going to be very clear: the G7 isn’t a club that’s hostile to China. It’s a group of democracies that intend to work with China on all the global issues on which China is ready to work with us, be they the climate, genuine re-engagement in the rules of world trade, or development and the management of African debts, etc. It’s an economic competitor from which we expect full compliance with all the rules we’ve collectively and voluntarily subscribed to: those of the World Trade Organization. And it’s also a power with which we have disagreements which we take on board regarding forced labour or human rights. Our desire is precisely for this framework of relations to be taken on board, but not dramatized, and on the contrary, the role of the G7 powers is to propose a positive agenda, one that enables us everywhere to develop our values, enables us everywhere to provide a positive and concrete response to our ambitions. I don’t want to go on any longer.

NATO SUMMIT

Tomorrow we’ll have the opportunity to meet for the NATO summit in Brussels. I think I can also say that this same approach will apply there. I had the chance to discuss this with President Biden, and we previously discussed the issue with all our European partners. For me, the NATO summit will signal this shared desire, first of all, for strategic clarification of the values, principles and rules we want for ourselves within the Alliance and to have a goal, namely to work together, particularly on arms control on the European continent, and in my view this NATO summit is set to signal a return to consistency and shared effectiveness.

2. Foreign policy - Press conference by Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, prior to the G7 and NATO summits (excerpt) (Paris - June 10, 2021)

I am delighted to see you here today at the Elysée Palace for this press conference ahead of several major international events. I might just take a few moments to try to share some convictions and messages with you, and then I will answer all your questions.

EFFECTIVE MULTILATERALISM

We are gradually emerging - and I say this with great humility and caution - from an extremely serious pandemic in our country, our continent and around the world, which tested our ability to react and cooperate with each other. We will have an opportunity to attend a summit with the new American administration at the G7 summit chaired by the United Kingdom, and then a NATO summit, which takes place a few weeks after the Summit on the Financing of African Economies which we held in Paris. For me, these events are an opportunity to resume international cooperation on major issues and implement several commitments and causes in which France has heavily invested over the past four years, as well as moments of clarification on important issues. I would like to focus on four priorities which have no doubt been crucial in shaping our international policy in recent years.

First, effective multilateralism through causes and commitments, whether involving climate, health, equality, digital technology or taxation. Second, European sovereignty. Third, a new relationship with Africa. And fourth, managing regional crises, which in recent years has focused on fighting terrorism, upholding our values and respecting the sovereignty of all States. I think I can say that the current period will enable results to be achieved in all these areas as well as provide useful clarifications.

The first point I would like to address is effective multilateralism. We have often defended it. Over the past four years, European countries have defended, supported and in some ways guaranteed this effective multilateralism, while the United States chose to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and end cooperation in many areas. Together, we have defended multilateralism, and France has played a role with several initiatives and operations. And I believe that we laid important foundations at the G7 in Biarritz. On the issues of health, climate and equality on each of the points. Biarritz set out ambitions and desires, the summary of which can be provided to you, and concrete outcomes for which have been seen over recent weeks and months, and some of which will be finalized at the G7. And so I believe now is truly the time to resume cooperation and enable this effective multilateralism to fully work. I will try to talk further about each of the themes.

HEALTH / COVID-19

First is health. The pandemic tested our credibility in this area. And yet we did not wait for the pandemic to defend this multilateralism. I would like to recall that, there too, we expressed the desire to strengthen the multilateral framework as regards health in Biarritz. We highlighted the importance of financing the WHO and multilateral frameworks there, and a few weeks later, we held the Global Fund’s Replenishment Conference in Lyon which enables vaccinations and the fight against major pandemics, particularly in Africa. We met our commitments at a time when many others had reduced them, and so whether in Lyon in autumn 2019 or our G7, we then continued this health multilateralism from the start of the health crisis and in my opinion, the most important initiative in recent months was ACT-A, which we created with our African partners. We defended it and introduced it into the G20 and we built an initiative with the aim of giving capacity to the poorest countries, particularly in Africa, to tackle the epidemic with tests, diagnostics, treatments and vaccines with the commitment to strengthen and fund primary systems. I will return to each of these points. ACT-A has continued its work and has helped structure the COVAX initiative, this vaccine donation, and this comes at a moment of truth during this G7. This is why, on health issues, this G7 is a moment for collective commitment and clarification.

First, we must define a target. We are discussing vaccines, there are many targets and I am wary of targets when it is a case of adding billions with no specific timetable or results to be achieved. And I must say that the discussions I have had with States, particularly African States - as I believe that the recipient States are the best placed to define the targets we must set - have convinced me that we must above all aim to vaccinate a percentage of the population. And it was the African crisis agency, CDC Africa, that set the target of 60% of Africans to be vaccinated by the end of the first quarter of 2022, and 40% by the end of the year 2021. This target has been raised compared to the target under the COVAX framework, which is the vehicle through which the international community committed to provide these vaccines, which was just 20%. I think that it is the right target, which we must take on as part of this G7. France is ready to play its full part. As you now know, we have starting donating doses. For this year, and therefore until the end of 2021, we have committed to donate 30 million doses. Since the Germans have also pledged to give 30 million doses, the European Union will reach the target of at least 100 million doses. In accordance with agreements, I think that we must review these national and regional targets to align them with these vaccination targets. And I would like France to approve in proportion to its share the target to vaccinate 40% by the end of this year and 60% by the end of the first quarter of next year. So far, we have transferred over 800,000 doses via COVAX and 1.7 million will be made by the end of the month, allocated to 14 African countries. And these are not just pledges. They are deliveries which have already been made and I think that it is important to stress that 800,000 doses have already been delivered via COVAX and 1.7 million will have been made by the end of the month. I am glad that the United States is fully involved in this initiative and is moving in the same direction. So in the short term, the objective is 40% by the end of the year and 60% by the end of the first quarter 2022.

How can we achieve this? In the very short term, for me, the priority must remain to donate doses. That is the path we have chosen to follow. It is the path that we can increase as part of the discussions in the coming days. And it is, I believe, the most effective and fair path. So that it can work and be enhanced, we must also remove all export restrictions. And the G7 must enable all these obstacles to be removed. As we know, there were exports bans by several G7 member countries, which blocked the production in other countries and sometimes blocked production in middle-income countries, which is essential in order to produce vaccines for the poorest countries. To take just one example, we have India. Production in India, and in particular the Serum Institute of India, was blocked by export restrictions on ingredients required to produce these vaccines which came from certain G7 economies. They must be lifted so that India can produce more for itself and can supply Africans in particular, who are highly dependent on its production.

Secondly, our mechanisms today do not only include donations of doses. Others would like to buy doses. Some would like to produce them to donate. This will be at the heart of America’s strategy. All strategies are obviously good if they allow us to reach our goal of vaccinating and providing coverage for people, in accordance with the World Health Organization’s objective. But we are going to defend a point which seems to me essential in this: transparency. Today there is no reference price for the COVAX Facility either for the doses it buys or vis-à-vis recipient countries. Price transparency is essential in terms of fairness and effectiveness. Today we do not know how much COVAX pays pharmaceutical companies for doses. As a result, the African States which rightly also decided to complement these initiatives by making their own purchases very often buy at twice or three times the price that we, the richest States, pay. It is completely unfair and must be remedied here. It isn’t a case of getting price transparency for contracts between pharmaceutical companies and the richest States or the international community: that is a matter for business law, and we want to respect it. But for solidarity mechanisms there has to be price transparency which will make it possible for the poorest States to have reference prices for what they buy.

Then comes the issue of intellectual property. And it will in fact be crucial to how effective we are. Why? Because I think that we have to organize ourselves right now - I was talking about this yesterday to the NGOs most involved in the issue - in order to enable also the poorest and middle-income countries to produce for themselves. In the very short term, we have to donate and produce to donate, but as soon as possible we must allow economies to produce for themselves if they can, in particular in Africa. I believe this is a matter of respect but also one of collective efficiency. Africa today accounts for around 20% of vaccines [provided by COVAX]. It has the capacity to produce only 1% of vaccines.

This is the objective I put at the heart of my visit a few weeks ago, to South Africa in particular, after the visit to Rwanda. We have also conducted an initiative which is aimed at exactly that, jointly with Germany, the United States of America and the World Bank, through the IFC. So we need to speed up technology transfer and capacity building in all countries which are able to in the poorest or middle-income regions in order to produce vaccines. This will not cover needs for the next six months, but in the next 12-18 months we can start production on the basis of existing capacities. And above all, this is what will enable us to be more resilient in future pandemics. No one knows how many doses we will need over time to tackle COVID-19 because no one knows what our needs will be in terms of booster vaccines. But we will definitely have other pandemics and we have, as we know, other vaccines to produce. On this subject, we must commit at the World Health Organization, at the World Trade Organization, to ensuring that intellectual property will never be an obstacle to vaccine access. And for me, this the principle which must govern our work. Intellectual property must never block these technology transfers and the capacity to produce. This is why we decided to put a proposal on the table with South Africa for this G7 meeting also allowing us to work on a time-and-space-limited waiver for this intellectual property. We are championing the fair remuneration of innovation and respect for intellectual property. There can be no great innovation if there is no fair remuneration for intellectual property. But the nature of the profits made today and their magnitude justify that, for countries able to do so, in defined cases and at the epidemic’s peak, we should reflect, move forward and work on these intellectual-property waivers which will allow us to speed up property transfer and production. This is an initial proposal made by India and South Africa which we have reworked, which we would like to work on further with WHO, WTO, our partners. But I hope it will, precisely, make an agreement possible during this G7. In that framework, and to add to our reply on the issue, in the short term we are also championing the idea that doses donated by States should be supplemented by a donation of doses made by pharmaceutical companies.

Indeed, I want to reiterate here that, in the past, we have collectively defined such commitments for the private sector. During the H1N1 epidemic in particular, we defined targets for donations of doses by pharmaceutical companies with a commitment to donate 10% of doses sold elsewhere. It is what was called the Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework, which was adopted at the 64th World Health Assembly. This goal seems particularly pertinent to us. We are obviously going through an international crisis. States, with money provided by our fellow citizens, our taxpayers throughout the world, to a huge extent funded the research, speeded-up research, the purchase of doses for us and those we could donate. It is legitimate for the pharmaceutical industry to contribute proportionately, on the basis of this existing framework, to this solidarity. Those are the main expectations and objectives France will be upholding on the issue of health, which allow us to build on ACT-A and go further, donate, produce to donate and allow the poorest and middle-income countries to produce for themselves if they can.

CLIMATE

The second major issue is obviously the climate. On this point, the last few months have seen the return of the United States of America, and I think this is clearly the most crucial decision for our international agenda. For four years Europe, in partnership with China, has preserved the framework of the Paris Agreement. The return of the United States of America signals what is obviously a very crucial step forward that enables us to strengthen this framework, even though we still have a huge amount of work to do, and the goal is now to implement and speed up this implementation. In recent months the European Union has also set some extremely strong goals here too, increasing its commitments for 2030, with a 55% reduction in emissions, and endorsing carbon neutrality for 2050. In April the United States of America made its own commitments, and so on the basis of this framework we are going to meet during this G7 summit to prepare for the important COP26 session in Glasgow. And there are a few points we are especially keen to see: obviously in addition to these goals and, now, the implementation of regulations, carbon pricing and investments that each geographical area will have to make, we will obviously have to make progress on climate finance. I think the G7 is an appropriate framework, in particular for climate finance methodology and standards, and we are championing the idea of having ad-hoc standardization, using the OECD in particular. But I think the Europeans have an important role to play in this. And where we have historically delegated accounting standards to the "Anglo-Saxon" world, I think our historic role is to take responsibility for creating moral standards for our capitalism, be they environmental or social standards. This is an agenda which I have been championing since the beginning of my term, which I set out in Davos just over three years ago now, and which is gradually being implemented, in particular this standardization issue. It is what we have been upholding through the TCFD, and we are also going to do the same thing on biodiversity. The other point, obviously, is precisely this biodiversity agenda. We have COP15 in Kunming at the end of the year. We will have the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Marseille in September, and we would like this fight to protect biodiversity, which is completely aligned with our fight against climate change, to be rooted in the G7 framework. In this regard, this is the follow-up to the OPS on Biodiversity that was held here at the beginning of the year.

DIGITAL REGULATION

The third major issue on which effective multilateralism is making progress and will be enshrined at this G7 summit is digital regulation. This issue - and we will certainly have the opportunity to discuss it again - is key to our democracies. We have seen in recent years the disruption of minds at work in the digital sphere. Let me remind you that in the spring of 2017 - the very start of summer 2017 - we launched an initiative to combat terrorist content online, with the then prime minister, Theresa May. Initially, as crazy as it may sound today, we largely failed. And in the name of the defence of freedom of expression, we were, in a way, sent back to the drawing board. Things took an unfortunate turn. And after the terrible attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, in the spring of 2019, we held a meeting here at the Elysée Palace in May 2019, a meeting for the Christchurch Call, which brought together several governments and major technology and social media industries to set up a first innovative framework, in which we committed to the removal of terrorist content or content advocating terrorism within one hour, but also to a method of cooperation between States and digital stakeholders. This method has produced results. We have had concrete results because all the platforms that signed it complied with it. The proof is what France, too, experienced last autumn, when we suffered attacks. It was the platforms that alerted us to them and removed the content first, within the hour. Above all, Europe has built on this progress, because we have passed legally binding legislation that now includes in our law the obligation to remove terrorist content within an hour. We must now go further, in two respects.

The first is to open up the Call to more member countries. And in this respect, we made substantial progress in May because the United States of America confirmed its decision to join the Christchurch Call, which obviously - given the number of companies present on American soil and incorporated in the United States of America - is a key change, and I welcome it.

The second thing is to make progress to create a framework that enables us - as effectively as we did for terrorism - to combat all online hate speech: racist speech, anti-semitic speech and all harassment speech as well. As you know, we have been pursuing this agenda in France, and we will pursue it to completion. We would like to pursue it at European level through the directives proposed at the end of last year by the Commission, which are the result of this Christchurch agenda. In the international context, we would also like to see a commitment from the G7 to move in this direction. This is what we are promoting, in order to have genuinely effective multilateralism in terms of regulating the Internet and its content. This is the sole condition for having an effective framework that we will then bring to the G20, enabling us to combat the descent into savagery of minds and communication and therefore the descent into savagery of our new global public order. Algorithms in particular are a key element we must target in these regulations. Not only are they [the regulations] a cooperative framework with these networks and these major groups, these major platforms, we are also still making progress on a more binding framework at the same time, because we are passing national and European legislation to complement it. This initiative is the key to avoiding - we can come back to this in the questions if you wish - any fragmentation of the global Internet, because what is at stake is our ability to regulate it. The risk otherwise is that de facto regulations will be imposed on us which are structured around Chinese preferences on the one hand, and American preferences on the other. What we are fighting for here is to defend our values, the very ones at the heart of multilateralism and universalism, built in the second half of the 20th century.

INTERNATIONAL TAXATION

The fourth key issue of this effective multilateralism, which is almost a continuation of what I’ve just said, is international taxation. As you know, for the past four years France has been fighting to ensure we put right a deep injustice in the way we organize things internationally: the fact that major groups which make excess profits - because they manage to optimize thanks to the digitalization of their business in particular - don’t pay their fair share of taxes. That is inexplicable for our taxpayers and our fellow citizens. It’s unfair for our businesses, in particular small and very small enterprises which do pay taxes, even though they’re sometimes in the same sector. We’ve promoted this agenda. We’ve fought for it, at the OECD first of all. And this agenda - whatever the outstanding work the OECD and its teams have done since the outset, and I want to pay tribute to them here - has been blocked by the American administration over the past four years. We then decided to promote it at European level. And in a way, it itself waited for the steps forward by the OECD. And so we, a few Member States, decided to implement our digital taxes in order to forge ahead, which France has done and for which it’s taken responsibility. And now that we’re experiencing progress, I really want to reiterate the role we played, and above all the role played by certain French economic sectors which were, in a way, the victims of reprisals. And now that we’re registering a victory for this international tax, my thoughts go to our wine growers and many, sometimes small-scale, businesses which, over the past two years, have been penalized by American retaliation because we established a digital tax. That’s how it happened, let’s not forget that. There were some people who were against. There were some people who were in favor of moving forward in secret. I welcome the fact that we didn’t move forward in secret, as far as we’re concerned, and that certain economic sectors paid the price. And I thank them, because they were, in a way, the collateral victims of our sense of responsibility. That’s why it is, I’d say, obvious that we’re now just waiting for the date when we’ll have every assurance that such taxes won’t re-emerge.

I think there’s no longer any point in trade conflict, because we all agree and we’re finally going to be able to establish this fair taxation, which is built around two pillars, as you know, one which enables us to tax excess profits and therefore in particular those of the major digital groups, and the second which enables us to establish a minimum tax of at least 15%, which prevents tax optimization by the major groups. The final technical details will come in the next few weeks, but for the French economy it’s something that will probably bring in around euro5-10 billion, and for the European economies something that will bring in around euro50 billion. And so you see the importance of these steps forward, which will materialize around 2025. So we mustn’t weaken, but tax justice also enables us to be more efficient and, in a way, lighten the burden on other taxpayers. This agreement was confirmed by the G7 finance ministers. We’re going to endorse it at heads-of-State-and-government level. At the beginning of July, it will be promoted in the G20 framework. And it will be completed in an inclusive framework, namely 139 States overseen by the OECD, because obviously such taxation is effective only if there isn’t the slightest leakage to tax havens which stand outside this framework. But in doing this, we’re going to finalize a job that began in the financial crisis of 2008-2010 and made it possible to end banking secrecy, then end tax avoidance mechanisms through the erosion of tax bases. So it’s a massive step forward for a more effective and fairer globalization.

INEQUALITIES

The last point with respect to effective multilateralism is precisely the fight against inequalities. The pandemic has sharply magnified these inequalities, and so here too we must pledge to strengthen our investments. As you know, France is voting on a trajectory that would raise its official development assistance in the very short term from 0.5% or 0.55% of GNI to 0.7%, bringing an end to more than a decade during which it has either decreased or remained the same. And at the heart of this fight against inequality, we want to focus on combating gender inequality, as we have done for the past four years. It was the focus of the G7 in Biarritz, which led to concrete progress. I want to mention two examples. First, the Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) initiative, which we launched in Biarritz, supported by the African Development Bank and promoted by Angélique Kidjo, has raised euro1 billion to fund projects by female entrepreneurs throughout Africa. Second, we launched a legislative compilation urging each participating State to adopt legislation, as we are doing ourselves. We have done so in France. It has helped 14 partner countries move forward, adopting legislation in support of gender equality - whether pay equality or status equality.

We would of course like to continue this progress at this G7. In particular, we will be making commitments to replenish the Global Partnership for Education, which we have co-chaired for three years now with Senegal, and we will earmark 50% for girls’ education. I say this because it is a battle we have been waging from the beginning, along with a few others, but when it comes to combating inequality, investing in girls’ education - especially in Africa - is crucial. It has flagged in recent months because of the pandemic and because of conflicts across the region. We will increase our commitment, earmarking it for girls’ education. The other point is of course that we are laying the groundwork for the Generation Equality Forum, which we co-chair with Mexico and UN Women, and which will be held right here at the end of June and beginning of July. Twenty-five years after Beijing, it too will allow us to fight to protect women’s rights worldwide, including in the areas closest to our country where those rights are often threatened, whether they be the right of women to have control over their own bodies or simply that to have a rightful place in society. At the edge of Europe, these rights are now being jeopardized, and this meeting is absolutely crucial in this regard. That is the first and main point I would like to come back to: for us, this G7 summit, which is in a way the culmination of the past few months, represents - thanks to the return of a US administration that shares most of our beliefs, and thanks too to the work we have done over the past four years - the possibility of achieving real results, in addition to everything we’ve done recently.

EUROPEAN SOVEREIGNTY

The second major focus - I will go over this a lot faster - is for me central to the coming days: it is European sovereignty. You have often heard me defend this concept, which I deeply believe in: that of a European Union that needs to build the framework for its strategic autonomy in the economic, industrial and technological fields, and its military values. We have made real progress in recent years in this respect: Defense Europe has progressed to an extent never seen since the 1950s, with enhanced cooperation, a European Defense Fund and joint projects. Many of these joint projects have been Franco-German, sometimes expanded to a few other partners, and have seen massive progress in recent weeks. We have presided over a renaissance in terms of technological sovereignty over 5G, as well as over essential components, with a Commission much more involved in this agenda and particularly in the digital sector. There is the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act, and we have developed economic and financial sovereignty during this unparalleled crisis, particularly thanks to the Franco-German initiative of May 2020 and the July Summit which gave rise to the capacity for joint debt and to an unprecedented investment plan.

And so, we arrive at this G7, and at this NATO summit, with all these achievements. For me, the first goal is for our partners to recognize this new position in Europe and that we can build a new partnership with the United States of America. A partnership of values, an alliance on some subjects, but a clear-sighted partnership where we say that it is up to us to handle our neighborhood because we have learned from our collective history, and particularly the history of the last 20 years. And it is in this state of mind that I will arrive at the G7 and the NATO summit. I welcome America’s return to the concert of nations and to this cooperative multilateralism. And for me, what is key is that the Europeans remain united and attentive to their shared sovereignty, and that we also have our own path, our community of values, but independence when it comes to our strategy with regard to China. Independence when it comes to our strategy with regard to our neighbors, including Russia or Turkey. And responsibility when it comes to handling our neighborhoods, in the Balkans, the Mediterranean and Africa.

NATO

In this respect, there are three essential points for the upcoming NATO summit. Firstly, precisely these consolidation efforts need to be respected in our dialogue, and the strategic autonomy of Europeans in terms of capacities should be acknowledged. In 2020, France invested 2% of its GDP in its defense and military issues. Secondly, we need to implement the recommendations of the report by the NATO Reflection Group. Once again, the spirit of responsibility and continuity. I followed up on the Biarritz G7 in summer 2019. We need to follow up on the 2019 Summit and the "alarm" I sounded with regard to NATO. The Reflection Group produced a report. What does it say? That NATO needs to clarify its common values. That NATO should establish a code of good conduct between allies, and that NATO should clarify its Strategic Concept. It will be accompanied by the work on the Strategic Compass under the French EU Presidency then, a few months later, the clarification and finalization of the NATO Strategic Concept by all members. I believe the meeting on Monday should be an opportunity to enshrine this agenda, further the fact that NATO must clarify its role and its strategy in this respect, and above all, embed the contribution of the report by the Reflection Group, with the code of good conduct between member countries. The third point that I think is very important in this context is that we should accept, as Europeans, to be the actors of arms control on our soil. I think that is an essential subject for the coming months and year. The INF Treaty was terminated by the United States of America in 2019 and not complied with by Russia. We cannot accept to return to a Cold War grammar. Europe is not simply an object or a territory for the distribution of influences. We are a subject of international geopolitics and we need to assert ourselves as such. The Europeans therefore need to decide for themselves what arms control is appropriate for them. France, as a permanent member of the Security Council which is comfortable with the choice of being a nuclear-weapon State and has invested in the nuclear component, does indeed intend to defend its values and its place in this dialogue.

AFRICA

A third focus in the coming days is the new relationship, the New Deal with Africa. I will go over this very quickly, but it is important as it is also what has guided what we have been doing from the beginning, from the Ouagadougou Speech through to the French G7 presidency, where we involved African States in designing our own agenda, for the first time. They were stakeholders in the G7 and in ACT-A, which we designed with African countries, and in the vaccine initiatives that we are building together. I will arrive at this G7 with the same certainty. Here too, African countries have been stakeholders in the ambitions of the international community concerning them. That is essential. That is why, for vaccines, we need to take on board the objectives of the African Union and Africa, and we need to move forward on that agenda with them. The focus, above and beyond what I have already said about health, of what we want to promote for Africa, is the financing of African economies, following up the Paris summit. Why? Because while Africa has suffered a health crisis like we all have, it has also suffered an economic crisis on an unprecedented scale. Closure of economies, closure of international trade, and restrictions, have had an impact in Africa that is incomparable with that we have experienced, and African economies clearly do not have the fiscal capacities we have. Nor do they have the monetary instruments we have. All the major economic centers in the world have practiced an extremely accommodative monetary policy during this period. China, using its own system, the United States with its Fed, and the Eurozone with the ECB. Africa has not had these mechanisms at its disposal, so the financing needs created by the COVID-19 crisis total at least $290 billion between today and 2025. At least. This is not just a matter of solidarity. It is also a duty of effectiveness, like for vaccines. Africa is the world’s youngest continent, with 70% of its population under the age of 25. Its share of the global population increases every year. By 2050, it will be home to a quarter of the global population, and particularly young people. If we left Africa alone with its financing needs, we would be shouldering the same responsibility as our allies after the Second World War leaving Europe to deal with its debts. It is a question of clear-sightedness on the part of the international community, and particularly the Europeans, at a time when we talk about helping Africa, for its own sake and our own, because we need to change this relationship, which should no longer be one of mistrust, security, undesired migration, but which should allow African economies to build the future of their young people by giving them the means to thrive.

In the immediate term, that means a massive investment in Africa’s economies. We have advocated, since November last year, at the Paris Peace Forum, an exceptional allocation of special drawing rights of the International Monetary Fund. What does that mean? It is an increase in the reserves of the International Monetary Fund which, in a way, amounts to money creation for the members’ economies. The new US administration has supported this idea. We have therefore built up an agreement to allocate $650 billion special drawing rights, which is a historic result. If the IMF quotas are applied mechanically, they will represent only $33 billion for Africa, including $24 billion for sub-Saharan Africa - a tenth of what is needed. To address that, we, the richest countries, need to reallocate our special drawing rights to pass them on to them. That is where solidarity comes into play. At the Paris summit, France undertook to do so, so that at least $100 billion goes to African economies. In truth, we need to aim for $150 billion. We will do everything we can to reach a consensus on that. That of course means having the agreement of the United States of America and Congress and that of the rest of our European partners. The G7 summit should enable us to reach this historic agreement, with the aim of ensuring at least $100 billion in special drawing rights go to Africa. That is an essential start. This mechanism should be supplemented with an agreement to also sell some of our gold reserves and finance investment. Why? Because IMF gold reserves have risen in value because of the crisis. Because gold has been a haven for investors. We should give this excess profit to the poorest countries, particularly in Africa, that need it today. Not in 20 or 30 years. Today.

We also need to work to enable African regional banks to use these special drawing rights, which would allow them to generate a leverage effect and be genuine partners of development. We advocate for the African Union, the African Development Bank and other regional banks to be able to make use of these special drawing rights to make more grants and loans to support their economies. Lastly, we are working to supplement this initiative with two things. The first is massive private-sector investment. That is why we launched the Alliance for Entrepreneurship in Africa to support private investment, in liaison with the IFC, a subsidiary of the World Bank Group, on the one hand, and the reconstruction of the international fiscal and financial framework of the IMF and World Bank, on the other. The IMF’s current deficit, deficit monitoring and reform rules need to be overhauled, in partnership with beneficiary States, once again out of respect and coherence, as all the world’s economies have reviewed their fiscal dogmas. We Europeans have lifted the constraints we imposed on ourselves almost 30 years ago. Why continue imposing the same constraints on African economies, when their challenges are even greater than ours given their demographics? We need to overhaul this framework and agree, as G7 economies, to drive this action. Lastly, there is the issue of crisis management. I will not cover all crises, and I will answer your questions on any that I do not mention. So, crisis management. Here too, I will continue and conclude with Africa. For the last four years, the management of crises has involved following a few guiding principles.

REGIONAL CRISES

Firstly, taking action wherever it has been necessary to fight international terrorism, particularly Islamist terrorism. Because we have been affected at home and because they destabilize neighboring and friendly regions. For too long, the Middle East, with the issue, of course, of our involvement in the coalition in the Iraq-Syria zone, as well as the Iran issue, and also, Africa, as the epicenter of international terrorism has shifted to Africa over the course of the last two years.

The second principle that has always guided us is defending of our values. Here too, action should always be to promote, defend and ensure respect for the values we uphold internationally.

The third principle is respecting the sovereignty of States. That is a grammar that, I believe, you have often heard me talk about, and I do not think we can stand in for a sovereign people to build their assets in their place. We can influence, we can work, we can put pressure on governments. But I do not believe in a policy that means standing in for them. That is moreover how we have always worked, both in the Middle East and in Africa. In this respect, France has now, as you know, been engaged for a little over eight years in the Sahel, following the salutary intervention of François Hollande in Mali, which saved Bamako and stopped the destabilization of the Malian State, at the request of the Malian Government and ECOWAS. We then engaged, at the request of the region’s sovereign States and ECOWAS, in Operation Barkhane, a long-term operation that structured the protection of these States against islamist terrorism across the region, which was a threat to their state sovereignty.

A lot of our soldiers have fallen in action. And when I say that, my thoughts go out to them, to their families, because we owe them coherence; we owe it to them to complete the mission, and we owe them clarity when it comes to our aims. I clarified the framework of our intervention at the Pau summit in early 2020, and took stock of developments in N’Djamena early this year. We are now arriving at a moment that requires us to do what I started setting out in Pau, which we drew up late last year and which I have shared with our partners, because the time has come. Our engagement in the Sahel will not continue in the same format. Along with the partners engaged alongside us, and with regional States, as I have always taken care to involve them and to work with them, we are going to learn lessons from what has worked, including the shifts that we brought about in Pau, and then in N’Djamena. And we will also learn lessons from what did not work. The lasting presence of France in the form of overseas operations cannot stand in for the return of the State and government services, political stability and the choices of sovereign States. We cannot secure areas which fall apart because States decide not to shoulder their responsibility. That is impossible, or else endless.

That is why, following consultations we will hold with our partners, particularly our American partners, who have played an essential role from the beginning, for which I would like to thank them, and our European partners, who also stand with us, particularly within the EUTM, we will undertake a profound transformation of our military presence in the Sahel, the terms and schedule of which will be set out in the coming weeks, by the end of June. I will initiate this work in the coming days. This transformation will mean a change in model. It will involve moving to a new framework: the end of Operation Barkhane as an overseas operation, replaced by an operation to provide support and cooperation to the armed forces of regional countries which so wish, and the implementation of a military operation and international alliance involving regional States and all our partners, with a strict focus on fighting terrorism. This new framework will preserve our commitments to the partners engaged alongside us in the Takuba Task Force and in the EUTM, which will continue building up. The EUTM will be an aspect of the training of all partner armed forces, and Takuba will be the pillar of this counter-terrorism force. The French armed forces will of course be the backbone, but they will work alongside the special forces from partner regional States that wish to and can participate, and of course by the special forces of our European partners. Many of them are already engaged alongside us in this framework. We are going to work on these shifts in the coming weeks, and they will be presented in the Coalition for the Sahel framework, which we established at the N’Djamena Summit, which will be meeting very soon. I will be presenting these changes at the end of June. That is what I wanted to share with you now. I will now take all your questions. (...)

3. Israel - Investiture of the Government - Statement by Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris - June 14, 2021)

France welcomes the investiture of the new Israeli Government and wishes it every success.

France reaffirms its determination to work with the new government in the spirit of friendship and cooperation that have characterized the Franco-Israeli partnership for more than 70 years. It reiterates its unwavering commitment to the State of Israel’s security and its determination to work alongside it to maintain regional security and stability.

With this in mind, France is ready to support any efforts that enable dialogue to resume between Israelis and Palestinians with a view to a fair and lasting resolution of the conflict, in the framework of a two-State solution based on international law and the agreed parameters.

4. European affairs - Multilateralism/migrants/Brexit - Interview given by Mr. Clément Beaune, Minister of State for European Affairs, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (excerpts) (Paris - June 10, 2021)

On the subject of the G7, there’s been an agreement by the G7 finance ministers on a minimum global corporation tax rate of 15%. So it’s a historic agreement but only a first step; it still has to be approved by the G7 and then the G20. The agreement is far from being concluded, and most importantly, do you think all the EU countries will agree to it?

THE MINISTER – Yes I think so, and I also want to say on this point that it was a battle fought by France and the EU. (...) For four years the Americans - this wasn’t Mr Biden’s fault, it was his predecessor - blocked in every format - G7, OECD etc. - the very idea of a tax on digital companies, of a minimum tax. We were all alone, then with Germany, with other European countries we’re getting there - so much the better. I’ve no doubt it will be confirmed at the G7 summit of heads of State and government; I think the G20 will support it without any problem. And the OECD, I hope, will reach an agre ment in the summer.

Within the European Union, as you know, there’s no point in hiding things: tax rules are decided unanimously, and there are countries - I’m thinking of Ireland in particular - which are still opposed.

So there’s a risk of deadlock?

I believe we’ll overcome the risk of deadlock, and I say very sincerely - I also feel a personal affinity with Ireland, having lived there - that we can’t as Europeans agree to a continued deadlock on such sensitive issues. (...)

And on the other side, you’ve got a number of MEPs who think 15% isn’t enough. (...)

Well, it’s amusing this is being said to France; generally people tend to say the tax rate is too high. And I’d remind you that in France, even lowering it a little, precisely so it’s more in line with the major European economies, we’ll be at 25%. So we’ve got no problem with it being at 21%, we said we agreed - Bruno Le Maire said this - and why not even up to 25%? We don’t have a problem with that. It won’t handicap us. On the contrary, it would bring things closer towards our position in a way.

So it’s slightly - I’m still somewhat surprised - ridiculous for France to be told: you’re now in favor of fiscal dumping; we fought for this international convergence, this international fiscal justice. I think we can go back to all the President’s statements since the Sorbonne speech, four years ago now, and we’re always told that taxes are too high. So, you see, there has to be a bit of consistency and a bit of reason in all that. We’re in favour of the 15% rate, if it can meet with international consensus; if it’s a bit more, all the better. (...)

IMMIGRATION

Well, I don’t think so. I don’t think so because in the short term we’d revive a serious difficulty, including for France. What would that mean?

It would mean we’d have a sort of naval battle at sea over migration. The Le Touquet Treaty means that in order to prevent over-risky crossings, we actually deal with the migration issue in France. However, as I’ve said, the British are not honoring their commitments in terms of financial support. France is making an effort which is, I think, human, necessary, protective for us too, because otherwise we’d have even more attempted crossings and therefore, at the same time, even more people coming to Hauts-de-France. So it’s a false solution to say: let’s renege on the agreement and everything will be settled. On the other hand, our cooperation with the British must be more stringent. They must help us, because we’re also doing it in their interest: managing the border, combating trafficking, combating illegal immigration, which - I have no qualms, no hesitation in [saying] this - creates dangers for security and tranquility in the Hauts-de-France region. (...)

BREXIT

And on Brexit, how are things going? Agreements were negotiated with them, every inch of the way, over four years; there are a number of points they’re not complying with. What do we do? What follow-up can you ensure regarding their commitments, and how do we make them honor those?

I’ll be frank with you, I’m very worried about Britain’s behavior and compliance with the agreement we signed. Let me stress this, it’s a matter of honor and respect and international credibility. The UK is a great democracy, a member of the United Nations Security Council which signs international agreements, and it reneges on them? It doesn’t create a good impression. (...)

There are other points where concerns exist.

Yes, there are two issues... To be very clear: there’s fisheries, that’s very specific. The President, Marine Affairs Minister Annick Girardin and I fought every inch of the way to defend fishermen’s interests. We have a good agreement. Now it must be implemented; we’re not going to allow a rematch...

They’re finding ways of not complying with it...

Yes, or they’re drawing out a number of administrative procedures. Maybe there was some information that hadn’t been received or passed on; we’ve improved things further in recent weeks. So there’s no longer any excuse for that, our fishermen must be specifically given all the licenses to access the sea, particularly fishermen from Hauts-de-France. And there’s also an issue that seems more remote but concerns us all, namely the Northern Ireland Protocol, i.e. how the border is managed.

The peace process...

Exactly, it’s peace in Europe that’s at stake. And the British can’t tell us, "we have a protocol which facilitates checks" but which necessarily creates a few checks, because we have a market: we in France check that what comes from the UK - in terms of health protection, in terms of environmental regulations - works and abides by our rules; that’s right and proper. So they can’t tell us, "you’re bad, you created a protocol, you created checks". It was Brexit that created a border and checks; you have to be serious. The protocol is a response to try and minimize the problems. The problem is Brexit, not the protocol.

And so we’re expecting the UK to comply with the agreement fully, because it signed it, because its Parliament ratified it. The agreement stipulates that if that’s not the case, we’ll take retaliatory measures: customs duties and other measures... I hope we don’t get to that stage, but unless things move forward, we will...

Is that on the table ? Is it possible?

Of course it’s on the table, because that’s in the agreement. All we’re asking for is compliance with commitments made, signed and ratified.

Are there any more underhand tricks to fear in other areas, for example social and fiscal dumping?

I hope not, and in any case - let me be very clear - we won’t be weak or naive. And we’ll respond, because that’s in the interest of our fishermen, our businesses, our consumers, European and French citizens, more specifically, who I have to defend, who we have to defend; we’ll defend them without any hesitation.