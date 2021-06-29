Holy Motors
FILM SCREENING
WHAT: Holy Motors
WHEN: June 29, 2021 – 7pm - 9pm
WHERE: Maison Française
PRICE: Free registration
RESERVATION: Eventbrite.
Directed by Leos Carax
2012 | France/Germany | 115 min
In French with English subtitles
In honor of the Cannes Festival, we are delighted to present the award-winning movie Holy Motors, directed by Leos Carax featuring Denis Lavant, Kylie Minogue, and Eva Mendes.
French director Leos Carax is opening the 2021 Cannes Festival with Annette, featuring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. Do not miss the opportunity of discovering his previous masterpiece!
From dawn to after nightfall, live a few hours in the life of Monsieur Oscar, a shadowy character who journeys from one life to the next. He is, in turn, captain of industry, assassin, beggar, monster, family man... He seems to be playing roles, plunging headlong into each part... but where are the cameras? Monsieur Oscar is alone, accompanied only by Céline, the slender blonde woman behind the wheel of the vast engine that transports him in and around Paris. He’s a conscientious assassin moving from hit to hit. In pursuit of the purely beautiful act, the mysterious driving force, the women and ghosts of past lives. But where is his true home, his family, his rest?