Official speeches and statements - June 16, 2021

1. Sahel - Replies by Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, to three questions in the National Assembly (Paris - June 15, 2021)

I agree with your diagnosis of the President’s decision on changes to our forces’ presence in the Sahel. We’ve begun discussions, consultations, with our partners with a view to a profound transformation of our military presence in the Sahel, which will take the form of ending what’s called an external operation and moving towards cooperation in terms of backup and support for the Sahel countries’ armed forces.

This is a new framework for our engagement that will enable us to continue our action with our colleagues in the Takuba force, the eight European countries in the Takuba force, of which we’ll always form the backbone, and will also enable us to continue supporting the training body EUTM, which you’re aware of, and to be the reassuring force behind the MINUSMA mission.

So it’s an operation of re-adaptation in the face of the new threat scenario. France will obviously continue fighting armed terrorist groups; that’s an absolute priority.

But as you know - and you referred to General Lecointre -, military concepts develop according to the threat. We must adapt them. In my previous post, I was indirectly responsible for Operation Serval; we had to change it to Operation Barkhane. And in it we have two pillars, cooperation and counter-terrorism, which will remain in order to combat our enemy and our threat in the South, i.e. the forces of Daesh and al-Qaeda, which our soldiers - to whom I pay tribute - have been fighting for nearly nine years now.

I had the chance to say earlier that this decision is neither a surprise nor a break with the past, but a transformation.

And it’s not a surprise because at the Pau summit at the beginning of 2020, then followed by the N’Djamena summit in February 2021, we were led to - the President discussed with our G5 Sahel partners, but also our partners in the Gulf of Guinea countries, the need to modify our posture by means of a threefold drive - I’m building on my previous reply to answer your question - a threefold drive of Sahelization, Europeanization and internationalization, obviously while maintaining the priority goal of combating the development of terrorism, in particular by means of the Takuba force.

Well, that doesn’t all happen alone! Because you’re right: we must make the four pillars of the so-called Pau strategy or N’Djamena strategy work together, in other words the fight against terrorism, which we’re maintaining, and the fact that we’re reinforcing the African forces’ capabilities so that they themselves are in a position to ensure the security of the States they represent. Secondly - and this is absolutely urgent, as you said - reinforcing the deployment of the State and public services in areas under jihadist influence. I was in Burkina Faso two days ago, and I was able to discuss this issue with President Kaboré, following the tragedies that had occurred in the previous days. And finally, development.

That’s the priority. The four pillars must work together. And today the need is to help get the territory back on its feet, which is the priority: get schools, hospitals and government back, get back police in the areas recaptured from jihadist forces. It’s a priority which completely ties in with the action of the armed forces.

I apologize for the Armed Forces Minister, who is detained at a meeting in Brussels. Let me come back to your observations concerning the end of Operation Barkhane and the beginning of another operation. I believe I’ve adequately illustrated my remarks in the previous answers; and regarding consultation and discussion with the nation’s elected representatives, I understand that the Armed Forces Minister regularly appears before your committee and I can testify here, I think, before the members of the Foreign Affairs Committee, that I appear very regularly, and will be doing so again after this session to talk about the whole situation.

Let me reiterate things very clearly:

France is present in the Sahel at the request of the Sahel States - at the request of the Sahel States - and in compliance with international law and then and also in accordance with the Security Council resolutions. Intervention models must be adapted according to the evolution of the threat. I don’t think anyone will refute that. And we also note that we now have many partners compared to when Operation Barkhane began, including partners in the counter-terrorism field.

So we have to coordinate all this in a new approach. And this is why we’re going to begin consultations with our partners to define the new way our presence will be organized. That will take a little time! We’re linked to the International Coalition for the Sahel, which brings together 60 stakeholders, mainly States, but also international organizations.

And we’re going to talk about these issues with this coalition and also, obviously, with the members of the G5 Sahel and the members of ECOWAS, as we’ve always done. And it’s no surprise, as I said earlier, that the consultations on the evolution of the military concept began in Pau in January 2020, with heads of State present. It continued in February 2021, and the nation’s elected representatives will obviously be kept fully informed of how the model evolves.

2. Antarctica - 43rd Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting - Speech by Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris - June 15, 2021)

As the Prime Minister has just stated, it is a great honour for France to once again host the deliberations of the Consultative Meeting of the States Parties to the Washington Treaty on Antarctica.

Sixty years after its entry into force, I believe that we are today in a position, better than ever before, to gauge the historic scope of that collective decision, which was extended, 30 years later, by the Madrid Protocol.

In a divided and particularly tense world, those who came before us recognized, together, the need to place Antarctica above all power struggles, in the name of international peace and stability, of scientific progress and the preservation of our planet’s biodiversity. They had the foresight to make Antarctica a common good.

Since then, our world has changed significantly, but these same issues are just as important as ever. They have even become - as we all know - a matter of urgency.

This is why, in my opinion, the meeting that is being inaugurated today is so absolutely crucial.

It is crucial, firstly, because our battle for the climate and for biodiversity is the battle of our century, and this year, with its calendar of major negotiations, is critical: the IUCN World Conservation Congress; the COP15; and the COP26 on climate change in November. It is imperative that all countries boost their climate commitments before the COP26 in Glasgow, as the Paris Agreement requires of us. This upsurge in ambition is necessarily going to entail new objectives for 2030. We shall be waging some of this battle’s key struggles on the southern continent and - just as vital - in its adjacent oceans. We must spare no effort to safeguard its ecosystems, so precious and yet so threatened by human activity. We must fight back, and fight back swiftly, notably by establishing managed or protected areas.

Minister, this meeting is crucial because the scientific research being conducted in Antarctica is also crucial.

And I wish to take this opportunity to acknowledge all of the scientists here, and especially our researchers currently on assignment in our two stations: the Dumont d’Urville station and the Concordia station, which we are delighted to share with our friends from Italy.

This research needs to be continued with due respect - obviously - for the continent’s unique conditions.

Some of the observations and experiments conducted in Antarctica cannot be envisaged in any other location on the planet.

Yet they are essential, especially in the fight against climate change and for the preservation of biodiversity.

In particular, I am thinking of the studies being carried out under the aegis of the Committee for Environmental Protection (CEP), notably as part of the Climate Change Response Work Program in liaison with the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research (SCAR).

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Madrid Protocol, I am pleased to announce our decision to award a special medal to Professor Steven Chown from the Monash University, Melbourne. Indeed, the French Polar Institute (Institut Polaire Paul Emile Victor, or IPEV) and the French Committee for Arctic and Antarctic Research (CNFRA) wish to honor him for the quality of his work and show our esteem and our appreciation.

Finally, the development of tourism in Antarctica makes this meeting crucial.

While perfectly understandable, this newfound interest is, for all of us, a source of major concern. There is one number that says it all: in just two decades, the number of visitors has risen by 450%! You heard that correctly: 450%! We all know what this might mean.

Our collective responsibility is therefore to ensure that this trend never infringe upon the principles of which we are the guardians, those of the Antarctic Treaty and its Protocol on Environmental Protection.

This issue warrants the Parties’ full attention, and I welcome the efforts already under way to conduct discussions thereupon, as well as the very reasonable conduct of some polar and maritime cruise operators.

Ladies and gentlemen, owing to the pandemic, it was not possible for us all to meet here in Paris in person. But I wish to reassure you that France’s capital and several of our major cities have seized this opportunity to celebrate the White Continent, through beautiful exhibitions and several events which look very exciting, both on the banks of the River Seine and on the shores of the Atlantic, as the Prime Minister has just mentioned. We are, indeed, very proud of this cultural and educational season that has been dubbed ";2021, a polar summer", through which millions of people will be able to discover not only the myriad facets of this fascinating world, but also the value of the scientific work undertaken in Antarctica daily by our researchers based there. We believe that if we are to protect our common good then the first step is awareness-raising, as broad as possible, as to what makes it unique and what is required in order to safeguard its future.

France’s commitment to our common good is also at the very heart of French diplomacy. This is true, naturally, in the case of Antarctica, thanks to the endeavors of our new Ambassador, Olivier Poivre d’Arvor, who shall be chairing your work, following a significant vote.

Upon my request, he has already been on assignment with our partners outside France to discuss our priorities, and especially the priority that crowns them all: the creation of new marine protected areas around Antarctica, the need for which I mentioned a moment ago. This ambition has now garnered broad consensus across the international community. It is my hope that soon the two major countries that we have yet to convince will also come to see the wisdom of such an aspiration.

And these visits and these exchanges of course form the basis of our work, as the Prime Minister was saying, on the first French polar strategy, which will be presented to us in September, and which will encompass our Arctic and Antarctic policy and serve as our roadmap in the coming years.

Antarctica today, my dear friends, no longer stands as an inaccessible horizon or a separate, otherworldly place. Because we recognize that, to a considerable extent, our planet’s future, and therefore our own future, is going to depend on it. Although uninhabited, this continent is clearly a treasure for all of humanity.

So I hope that, together, we shall be up to the task of fulfilling the immense responsibilities incumbent upon all of us.

Thank you.

3. Foreign policy - United States - NATO - Denmark - asylum - United Kingdom - Brexit/fisheries - Interview given by Mr. Clément Beaune, Minister for European Affairs, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, to Europe 1 (excerpt) (Paris - June 14, 2021)

US-EU RELATIONS

The American President is continuing his round of visits in Europe, punctuated by a NATO summit in Brussels today. Is Joe Biden a friend of the Europeans or is it still first and foremost America First?

THE MINISTER - He’s the American President and we shouldn’t expect him to defend Europeans’ interests first. But neither must we deny ourselves a good thing, so to speak; Europe and the United States are obviously having a transatlantic moment, which is better than in the Trump era, it makes discussions easier: we’ve moved closer together on climate and international taxation issues. All the same, it must also be said that we didn’t wait in any way for the Americans to push all these issues; on the contrary, we’ve seen the Americans coming round to Europe’s positions on taxation, on climate ambition, on the return of multilateral cooperation. So much the better, but during that time, for four years, when the Americans weren’t there, it was the Europeans who stood firm and kept the world’s house in order.

CHINA

...kept its house in order, but even so, today, even though you talk about this moment, there are similarities with Donald Trump because just like Donald Trump, Joe Biden is pointing to the Chinese threat. Biden wants to make the Atlantic Alliance a tool to fight Chinese ambitions and wants to enlist the Europeans. What’s your response to that?

Firstly, we have to be clear. The Europeans aren’t equidistant, so to speak, from the Americans and Chinese. Through our values, our history - I never forget this - and through our security interests, we’re obviously much closer to the United States than China.

But there are obviously huge trade interests.

Nonetheless, the fact remains that the Europeans - that’s what we mean when we talk about European autonomy - must themselves define their interests, our interests, without waiting for Washington’s instructions. And on certain issues, obviously, we’ve got to cooperate with China, not adopt a simple confrontational approach, and indeed occasionally we won’t have the same interests or the same position as the Americans. I’m thinking of the climate...

NATO

And was that said? Was it said at the G7? Did Emmanuel Macron and others tell the American President, ";no, we don’t want to be enlisted in your new Cold War against China"?

Yes, it was said clearly, including publicly by the French President last week in his press conference. There are subjects on which we cooperate with the Chinese. I was talking about the climate; even when the Americans were blocking things under Donald Trump, we were able to make progress on the climate ambition, on the international commitments with China - so much the better. It doesn’t mean we’re naïve. Without waiting for the Americans, we ourselves, once again, drew up in Europe, for example, stricter anti-dumping rules and trade rules vis-Ã -vis China. NATO is somewhat different, it wasn’t designed - the President reiterated this as well - to be an alliance against China. We’ve got to see what NATO is for, it’s our collective security, between Americans and Europeans. It’s a bit different; it doesn’t mean we don’t have common interests when it comes to trade - we’re going to defend them together.

EUROPEAN SOVEREIGNTY

Of course, and in the face of the bloc mentality, Emmanuel Macron is still banking on and talking about European sovereignty, but if Europe isn’t a nation, how can it be sovereign?

We have to be very clear: some people are exploiting this notion of European sovereignty to say, ";it’s against the nation’s sovereignty, the sovereignty of the French people." No way! I’m a member of the Government, I’m passionately committed to national sovereignty, it’s my mission, it’s our constitution, it’s all that.

So why not talk about French sovereignty?

But I do talk about French sovereignty.

Yes, but do you put European sovereignty above it?

Not at all. What I mean by this is that I believe deeply that France defends its interests more effectively by being part of a strong Europe. I think, on the contrary, that this so-called European sovereignty strengthens our national sovereignty.

Give me a specific example.

I’ll give you a very specific example. Do we think in the coming years that, when we talk about the Sahel, when we talk about cyber attacks, we’ll always have the Americans coming to our side to protect us? Or should we take our decisions ourselves, should we strengthen our tools, our defence equipment ourselves, should we ourselves be able, for example, to face up to the Russians, Chinese or Turks when we have cyber attacks, when we have misinformation? These are current threats on which we must work with the Americans, but we Europeans ourselves, in NATO or elsewhere, must define our interests, our capacity for action. It’s about autonomy.

DENMARK / ASYLUM

So that’s an example which, according to you, is in line with European sovereignty. Well, let me give you a counter-example, on immigration, and it’s a specific example: Denmark, which now wants to move its asylum seekers outside Europe. Copenhagen has adopted a law enabling applications to be processed outside Europe. Is Denmark taking what you might call a national sovereignty approach? Can it do that?

First of all, on the migration issue, I do believe we must have European responses. Are they currently sufficient, effective? Clearly not. There are issues where progress is being made.

So in this specific case, is national sovereignty stronger?

The thing is, national sovereignty is always important, it’s just that in Europe we cooperate on certain issues. On the issue of protecting borders, do people think we’re going to leave Greece all alone, Italy all alone, Spain all alone in the face of waves of migration? No, we need European solidarity and support; for example, we’ve created a European border force called Frontex, which is going to be scaled up. I prefer solutions like that.

Yes, it’s been said for years that it’s going to be scaled up, and we’re still waiting, with tragedies still occurring in the Mediterranean.

Yes, of course, but it’s making progress. And look at what’s happening in Greece: it’s this European agency which is helping today and which helped last year when Turkey provoked, off Greece, the Greek coast, which helped contain...

Yes, but then why does Denmark believe it must take charge, and all by itself?

This is a specific measure. I want to be very clear, it’s about the right of asylum. You mustn’t mix everything together. That we should protect ourselves from trafficking, smugglers, illegal immigration, in particular economic immigration, is understandable: I have no problem with that, and I also think we must do so with European tools. That the right of asylum - in other words, that people who are persecuted for their religion, their political opinions, their sexual orientation, should no longer have the right to come to Europe, I can’t come to terms with that, and that’s what Denmark is calling into question with this law.

But for moral considerations, you say, because Denmark has the right to do it in practice.

That’s what we’re in the process of looking at, because that’s not certain; we have international commitments. The European Commission has also initiated a procedure, the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees too, to check that the law is compatible with Denmark’s commitments. But above all...

But you can imagine the Danes, who must be saying to themselves: but we have the right, this bill was passed in our country and the Europeans are going to tell us no.

Not at all: the Danes, like the French, obviously have the right to do what they want, and in France we don’t want uncontrolled immigration either...

What they want, but apparently under the yoke of the Europeans.

Well, if they want to renege on their international commitments, they should say so. But they can’t say: ";I pledge, hand on heart, at the UN etc., to welcome people who have the right to asylum" - that’s very specific, it’s not all the migrants in the world, it’s people who have the right to asylum: Middle Eastern Christians, people who are persecuted, those are the people we’re talking about, in our constitution in France, and it’s the same thing in Denmark too, those people must be protected; and I think it’s a matter of honor for us; and let’s not suggest that migration flows are linked to the right of asylum, that’s not true.

BREXIT

There’s honor and there’s sovereignty; those can’t be pitted against each other. Let’s take one example: Boris Johnson says he wants to defend the United Kingdom’s sovereignty and integrity, and to that end, at the G7 summit, he gave Emmanuel Macron quite an edifying example, as it were: Toulouse sausages. It would be unthinkable, he said, for them not to be sold in Paris markets - quite a graphic example, it’s true. Emmanuel Macron told him: ";But ultimately they’re in the same country," but Boris Johnson said: ";Yes, but for me it’s the same thing [i.e. Northern Ireland and Britain are also part of the same country]," and he’s threatening not to comply with the Brexit agreement. Is the threat serious, in your opinion?

Well, the threat’s very serious, and the case is very serious. Mr Johnson talks about sausages because in the UK it’s a fact: there are currently problems importing sausages into Northern Ireland; British gastronomy is very important and we respect it. And why do these problems exist? Because when you leave the European Union - it’s the British people’s sovereign right, they did it, that’s fine - you necessarily have a number of barriers. Why? Because I can’t tell French people, and no one can tell other Europeans either, that the British could export to us with no checks, via Ireland, products, meat - we’ve unfortunately experienced dangerous cases in the past - without checks on quality and compliance with food standards. That’s what we’re talking about very specifically.

Ah, does that mean Boris Johnson wants to export to us however he wants, in your view?

He doesn’t want any borders, barriers, between Northern Ireland and Britain. And we’re saying: ";you took the Brexit decision, you can’t have your cake and eat it".

But to counter you he invokes UK sovereignty.

That’s fine. UK sovereignty is valid for the UK; that doesn’t mean you can go and export anything and everything to Europe via Northern Ireland. Brexit necessarily has consequences; it’s obviously a sovereign decision, but you can’t say that democratic decisions - I think there were a few lies in the campaign - don’t also have consequences.

But why does he do that? Let’s go further: is Boris Johnson currently sensing, or has he already understood, the weakness of the Europeans? We’re being slow. He’s seeking to renegotiate.

Well, Mr Johnson thinks you can sign commitments, not comply with them and the Europeans won’t react. So I’m saying this is a test for Europe. We talk about European sovereignty...

To that extent? Is it a test for Europe?

Yes. I believe so very strongly.

In other words, you don’t even rule out a trade war between the British and Europeans?

I don’t rule anything out. We’re saying very calmly and very simply - and the President has reiterated it - that you comply with agreements signed. We’re not asking for any favors, it’s not about ethics; we signed an agreement for our fishermen, for peace in Northern Ireland, today there are commitments that have been made and they’re not being honored.

But maybe they can’t be implemented on the ground - could that be what Boris Johnson is saying? Maybe that’s what’s poisonous about Brexit, an agreement that can’t be implemented, in very practical terms?

Well, first of all I think this agreement absolutely can be implemented: we’re also complying with it, so it’s possible, and it took four years to be negotiated. Michel Barnier negotiated for the Europeans, every step of the way...

He was right here last week; he explained it to us.

He explained it to you. Mr Johnson and the British diplomats didn’t sign just anything. They got their Parliament to vote for it. British MPs are elected by the British people; they know what they’re doing. So you now comply with an agreement. I’m also surprised that in France, those who uphold national sovereignty as against European sovereignty praise Mr Johnson. Let’s not uphold [it] that way; I’m thinking of the far right, which today...

But who are you talking about? Who is the far right?

Marine Le Pen, Mr. Bardella, Mr. Dupont-Aignan, who have - they now conceal it a bit more - praised Brexit. And today, praising Brexit doesn’t mean upholding French sovereignty, because it means posing difficulties for our fishermen, it doesn’t mean defending our fishermen’s interests. I do defend them, and I say to the British: you respect the agreements, in full, otherwise we’ll take retaliatory measures.

What retaliatory measures?

Trade measures.

Yes...

Customs duties, things like that. There’s an agreement, and that agreement stipulates that unless you comply scrupulously with all the commitments, retaliatory measures can be taken. We have the means to defend our interests; we’ll do so.

A word about our fishermen: that would also mean that if there’s so much renewed tension, there will obviously be repercussions for the fishing industry too.

But there are already difficulties today, because the British aren’t implementing the agreements. So I defend - it’s my role in the French Government as a political leader to defend our fishermen’s interests. This agreement enables us to; we’ll do so to the end. (...)

4. United Nations - Discussion series on ensuring the protection, safety, and security of humanitarian workers and medical personnel in armed conflicts - "Strengthening accountability in the fight against impunity for attacks against humanitarian workers in armed conflicts" - Statement by Ms. Nathalie Broadhurst, deputy permanent representative of France to the United Nations (New York - June 16, 2021)

Thank you Olof for this comprehensive introduction, thanks to the briefers, thanks to the participants for, I hope, what is going to be an interactive session.

As Olof underlined, impunity for serious violations of international humanitarian law has unfortunately become the rule. We have a collective responsibility, as well as a legal and a moral duty to counter this very alarming trend. I would like to come back on a few priorities I hope we will be able to discuss in detail this morning:

First, we must condemn and denounce much more systematically violations of international humanitarian law. I am thinking about recent attacks like the one on al-Shifaa hospital in Northern Syria last week-end, which resulted in the killing and injuring of civilians, including medical personnel. But there are sadly so many examples in different conflict settings.

Secondly, we must encourage the International Criminal Court to deal more proactively with crimes committed against humanitarian workers. Certain crimes committed against humanitarian workers could be qualified as war crimes or crimes against humanity, and therefore come under the Court’s jurisdiction. I think that would be an important point of discussion this morning.

Third priority: we are determined to introduce more systematically designation criteria in UN and EU sanctions regimes in order to target the perpetrators of serious violations of international humanitarian law, including the perpetrators of attacks against humanitarian workers. This is also a very important aspect of our conversion, how to improve the sanctions regimes and to prevent and punish these violations.

Lastly, developing cooperation actions in the judicial field with our partners is key in order to help them launch investigations and legal action more effectively in the case of crimes against humanitarian workers.

All together I want to highlight the fact that for France it is a top priority. During our presidency of the Security Council next month, we will organize a briefing of the Council on this very issue mid-July, exactly in one month, on 16 July.

To conclude, I would like to reiterate our call to all Member States to endorse the French-German Humanitarian Call for Action. This Call identifies very concrete commitments that Member States can make to better protect the humanitarian space. We welcome the recent decision of Chad to join the Call, and today it has been endorsed by 48 Member States and the European Union.

I look forward to the discussion this morning.

Thank you.

5. United Nations - Yemen - Statement by Ms. Nathalie Broadhurst, deputy permanent representative of France to the United Nations, chargée d’affaires a.i., at the Security Council (New York - June 15, 2021)

[translation from French]

Mr. President,

I thank Special Envoy Martin Griffiths and Mark Lowcock for their briefings. I would like to thank them both for their tireless efforts on this file throughout their mandates and I wish them the very best of success in their new assignments.

Mr. President,

The Houthis must make peace in Yemen.

We welcome the Coalition’s recent statements, as well as the peace initiative for Yemen that was presented in March by Saudi Arabia.

We also welcome all the efforts made by the Special Envoy, and the efforts made by the United States, and Oman to achieve a political solution.

The Houthis must give up the military option. It is only exacerbating the suffering of the Yemeni people. Civilians, including children, are paying the price, especially in Marib. This must stop. The Houthis must also stop their attacks on Saudi territory.

In this regard, I would like to once again call for the full implementation of the conclusions of this Council’s working group on children in armed conflict. Yemeni children have been suffering the six grave violations defined by this Council for years. They accounted for a quarter of civilian victims in the country over the past three years. This is inhumane. We condemn the massive recruitment and use of children by the Houthis in Marib. We call on the Houthis to put an end to this.

We also call on them to give the UN immediate and unconditional access to the SAFER oil tanker, which represents a major ecological, economic and humanitarian risk for the country and the whole region.

We call on them to choose the path of negotiation, without which this Council will have to consider the necessary measures. They must continue their dialogue with Oman. They must engage in a constructive dialogue with the Special Envoy so as to reach an agreement, the parameters of which are well known: the conclusion of and respect for a nation-wide ceasefire. This cease-fire could take place at the same time as the reopening of the port of Hodeïda and the airport of Sanaa and the resumption of discussions on the outlines of a political solution. This solution must include the various Yemeni parties and must allow for the meaningful participation of Yemeni women and youth.

Only this political solution will bring a lasting end to the conflict.

Mr. President,

We must also do our outmost to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people in the immediate future, especially for the more than four million displaced persons. The risk of large-scale famine is increasing every day. We have a collective responsibility and a moral duty to avert a humanitarian tragedy.

Every effort must also be done to accelerate the COVID-19 vaccination campaign and to provide equitable access to this vaccine.

Mr. President,

In this context, it is more than ever essential to ensure rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access to all those in need, particularly in the areas controlled by the Houthis.

We cannot repeat it enough: the protection of civilians, including humanitarian and medical personnel, must remain an absolute imperative. Violations of international humanitarian law in this regard will not go unpunished.

Mr. President,

Peace in Yemen is possible. The Houthis must seize this opportunity and stop being the problem and become part of the solution. They must finally act as a responsible actor, in front of a population who has suffered for too long. France will remain fully mobilized to put an end to this suffering and in favor of dialogue and de-escalation in the region.

Thank you.