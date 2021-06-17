Official speeches and statements - June 17, 2021

1. Fight against terrorism - Reply by Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, to a question in the Senate (Paris - June 16, 2021)

You’re right to draw attention to the scale of the threat and the need for extreme vigilance and to deem the fight against terrorism an absolute priority. We’re clearly seeing it spreading, not just in the Sahel. In recent days things have been happening around Lake Chad with the rise of ISWAP and Boko Haram. There’s the rise of al-Shabaab in northern Mozambique. There’s the risk of a resurgence of Daesh in Syria and Iraq. There are risks linked to the situation in Afghanistan, among others.

The response to this must be global. In other words, it must be international and global, integrating intelligence information. And for some years now, at national level and the level of international cooperation, we’ve been strengthening our capabilities and our means of cooperation, particularly recently. This action also means armed intervention when necessary. We’re doing it. We’re doing it in the Sahel, the Armed Forces Minister has just confirmed this counter-terrorism aspect of the new approach in the way we are organized in the Sahel. We’re also still doing it in Syria, through the intervention of our forces based in Jordan. We’re also doing it through the United Nations, because at this very moment the anti-terrorist strategy is being defined and should bring together all the United Nations member States on the basis of legal elements and the need for sanctions which will have to be put in place from lists. We’re doing so by combating financing: a few months ago with the Australians we took the initiative of the so-called "No Money for Terror" coalition, leading to a Security Council resolution which established standards and sanctions for any complicity in financing terrorism. We’re also doing this by fighting against the spread of terrorism online, in particular since the events in Christchurch, and you know that an initiative was taken with New Zealand’s Prime Minister for a coalition called the Christchurch Call, which has enabled significant progress to be made.

This is all global action which is regularly reviewed at national level in the defense council meetings held by the President.

2. United Nations - Working methods of the Security Council - Statement by Mr. Nicolas de Rivière, permanent representative of France to the United Nations at the Security Council (New York - June 16, 2021)

[translation from French]

Mr. President,

I thank the Representative of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for her work as chair of the working group on documentation and other procedural questions.

I would also like to thank Ms. Sievers and Ms. Landgren for their analysis and proposals.

Mr. President,

The Security Council has been able to adapt to the health crisis. But this adaptation came at a price: we have derogated from our rules of procedure and dealt a heavy blow to multilingualism, which is a fundamental value of our organization. I therefore welcome the fact that, with the return to the Chamber, the Council will now hold its public meetings and consultations in all the official languages.

We must now resume our ordinary working methods. This means, in particular, no longer holding virtual meetings. The return to normalcy can only be gradual, in the current health context.

France shares the wish to reform the Council and its working methods as just expressed by the elected members.

France is committed to the reform of the Security Council to strengthen its legitimacy and effectiveness.

Moreover, France has made proposals along with Mexico for the voluntary and collective suspension of the use of the veto in cases of mass atrocities. We are delighted that the five new members elected last Friday support this initiative. We call on all others, in particular the permanent members, to join it.

We have worked with all our partners for a transparent and predictable selection procedure for the Secretary-General.

We are willing to supplement Note 507 for greater efficiency, transparency and inclusiveness. The proposals of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will allow us to move in this direction.

But our work on codification and clarification must not happen at the cost of flexibility.

In particular, the liberty for any Member State of the Council to present a text at any time and upon any matter must be preserved.

France is not in principle opposed to the chairing of subsidiary bodies by permanent members. In fact, France chaired the working group on children in armed conflict for four years. But the attribution of the chairs of subsidiary bodies to elected members allows for a regular rotation which is useful to avoid stalling and to create impetus.

We must implement the recommendations already agreed upon.

France is committed to this with all its partners in the Council.

Along with my colleagues from the European Union, Estonia and Ireland, we have established shared working methods for our presidencies of the Security Council.

Moreover we are committed to associate the concerned countries to our initiatives. We have raised the issue of condemning the coup in Mali with the A3+1. Yesterday, press elements were adopted at the initiative of the A3+1 and France on the humanitarian situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. We are working with Niger to ensure that the Security Council supports the countries of the Sahel in their fight against terrorism, which claims many civilian victims, as was recently the case in Burkina Faso. We are continuing to work with Tunisia for the implementation of Resolution 2532 on COVID-19.

Beyond our working methods, our priority must be to ensure the effectiveness of this Council on a day to day practice.

We support the organization of interactive dialogues and meetings in Arria format. They help to enlighten the Council on important issues. However, these meetings should not incumbent our work program leading to too little time needed to deal with crises. Moreover, these meetings must remain informal.

In the same vain, we must avoid an excess of public meetings happening to the detriment of decision-making. We spend too much time presenting our national positions one after the other, and too little time working on compromises and joint actions. Public meetings are important but they tend to polarize positions. We need to find a better balance, and we are still a long way from that.

We count on the chairmanship of the working group and the successive presidencies of the Security Council to ensure that our efforts converge in this direction. This is what we will also work towards during our presidency of the Security Council in July.

Thank you.

3. United Nations - Impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on international efforts to prevent and combat terrorism and violent extremism - Statement by Mr. Nicolas de Rivière, permanent representative of France to the United Nations - UN Security Council Arria formula meeting (New York - June 16, 2021)

Mr. Chair,

The pandemic has made the terrorist threat more diffuse, particularly through the massive use of the Internet and social networks. As life is returning back to normal, we must redouble our efforts in the fight against radicalization and terrorism.

Terrorists are abusing the Internet by using it as a weapon to spread their hate-based ideologies, with the will of recruiting new members and inspiring attacks. This was the case in October 2020 in France, when online calls to violence led to the killing of school teacher Samuel Paty. With the pandemic, terrorists have found a larger audience while people, forced to stay at home, increased their daily use of Internet. We have to fight back, only as well. France together with New Zealand launched the Christchurch Call to Action. Today, 55 states, including recently the US, have joined this Call. This community has been strengthened by the Christchurch Call Advisory Network of 47 civil society organizations. This has inspired other progress, such as the recent adoption of the European regulation against the dissemination of terrorist content online and the proposal of the European Commission on the regulation of digital services.

We also have to go further against financing terrorism. Adopting resolution 2462 was a major step 2 years ago. We will organize, together with India, UNODC, UNOCT and CTED a side-event, on Friday 25th June. New challenges emerge constantly: terrorists have shown their ability to adapt and circumvent the existing constraints to attract funding. We must analyze threats from the misuse of new techniques, like crypto currencies to be able to build an efficient and rapid response. Recent cases of dismantling of terrorist financing networks have confirmed the reality of these emerging threats. The only possible answer is a global one. We must increase cooperation and information sharing but also continue to strengthen capacity in every part of the world to make sure that no country is vulnerable and that no one is standing alone to fight against radicalization and terrorism.

In conclusion, I would like to reiterate the fight against terrorism must be conducted in full respect for international law, including international human rights law and international humanitarian law. It is the condition for effective action and a moral obligation to the survivors of terrorist attacks.

Thank you.