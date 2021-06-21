Official speeches and statements - June 21, 2021

1. International Criminal Court - Karim Khan assumes office (18 June) - Press briefing by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (Paris, June 18, 2021)

France congratulates Karim Khan on assuming office as Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, replacing Fatou Bensouda.

It reaffirms its unfailing support for the International Criminal Court and its personnel, as well as its commitment to the ICC’s independence.

France will continue to actively cooperate with the ICC, the only permanent international criminal court with universal jurisdiction, which plays a critical role in ending impunity for the perpetrators of the most serious crimes - one of the priorities of our diplomatic action.

In this context, France will support the reforms aimed at increasing the effectiveness of the International Criminal Court and will continue to pay close attention to the role of French and continental law in the ICC’s activities.