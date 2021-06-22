Official speeches and statements - June 22, 2021

1. Iran - Press briefing by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (Paris - June 21, 2021)

Iran’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, is on the US sanctions list for "complicity in grave human rights violations," and this weekend Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch called for Raisi to be investigated for crimes against humanity. What is France’s position on this issue?

What will the election of ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi change in our relations with Iran?

France takes note of Ebrahim Raisi’s election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

We reiterate the concerns we have expressed on a regular basis over the human rights situation in Iran and the situation of our nationals imprisoned in that country, which we continue to follow closely.

We reaffirm our wish to return to the full implementation of the Vienna nuclear agreement, a goal French diplomats are actively pursuing. We are also continuing our efforts on behalf of security and stability in the Middle East.

2. Russia - Open Skies Treaty - Press briefing by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (Paris - June 21, 2021)

Does France have any comment on Russia’s withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty?

France regrets the Russian Federation’s decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, a pillar of conventional arms control architecture in Europe. In this regard, it reaffirms the statement by the Allies at the North Atlantic Council. This decision undermines the treaty itself and contributes to the progressive breakdown of existing arms control instruments in the European theatre. It reiterates its wish to see Europeans actively contributing to discussions on defining the agenda and parameters of the dialogue with Russia on these issues, which concern our continent’s security and stability.