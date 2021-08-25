Welcoming people evacuated from Afghanistan to France

Press release of August 25, 2021

(Evacuation flights on August 25, 2021)

The evacuation operations begun on 16 August are continuing.

A 10th and 11th flight, transporting nearly 350 people, including 27 French people and a large majority of Afghans, arrived at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport last night and early this morning.

A 12th flight will arrive at Roissy late this evening with more than 270 people on board, mostly of Afghan nationality.

Since the operations began, more than 100 French people and over 2,000 Afghans will have reached French soil this evening.

The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the Ministry for the Armed Forces, the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry for Solidarity and Health are ensuring optimal conditions for welcoming the people as soon as they arrive in France. Medical-psychological and practical support is being offered straight away. Fast-track procedures have been put in place to issue visas to nationals of other countries, following the necessary checks and with a view to guaranteeing domestic security.

Regarding the health situation, the way the welcome is being organized is in keeping with health regulations in force in France:

in the absence of a full course of vaccination, COVID-19 screening tests will automatically be carried out, and the people welcomed will have to comply with a 10-day quarantine period (Afghanistan is currently a red-list country) ;

COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered.

Afghans who would like to remain in France in the long term will be supported in practical and administrative ways with their asylum applications. They will benefit from specialist support with their residence permit applications and integration processes.

In this regard, we should emphasize the active role being played – under the supervision of the Inter-ministerial Delegate for the Reception and Integration of Refugees (DIAIR) – by voluntary organizations funded by the State: in particular France Terre d’Asile, but also Adoma, Aurore, CeCler, Coallia, France Horizon, Habitat et Humanisme, Viltaïs, Forum Réfugiés and Groupe SOS, whether it be during this operation or during the many evacuations previously carried out (since May 2021, 623 local recruits, representing 152 families, have been evacuated to France, and between 2012 and 2019, 800 French-army auxiliaries, accompanied by family members, have been brought here).

The situation in Kabul is still complex. All the State services concerned and the French Embassy on the ground remain fully mobilized to ensure further flight rotations. Additional flights are expected to take place in the next few days.

Press release of August 24, 2021

(Evacuation flights on August 24 , 2021)

The evacuation operations begun on 16 August are continuing.

An eighth and ninth flight, transporting more than 450 people, including a large majority of Afghans, arrived at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport today, early and late morning.

Since the operations began, nearly 100 French people and more than 1,500 Afghans have reached French soil.

The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the Ministry for the Armed Forces, the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry for Solidarity and Health are ensuring optimal conditions for welcoming the people as soon as they arrive in France. Medical-psychological and practical support is being offered straight away. Fast-track procedures have been put in place to issue visas to nationals of other countries, following the necessary checks and with a view to guaranteeing domestic security.

Regarding the health situation, the way the welcome is being organized is in keeping with health regulations in force in France:

in the absence of a full course of vaccination, COVID-19 screening tests will automatically be carried out, and the people welcomed will have to comply with a 10-day quarantine period (Afghanistan is currently a red-list country) ;

COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered.

Afghans who would like to remain in France in the long term will be supported in practical and administrative ways with their asylum applications. They will benefit from specialist support with their residence permit applications and integration processes.

In this regard, we should emphasize the active role being played – under the supervision of the Inter-ministerial Delegate for the Reception and Integration of Refugees (DIAIR) – by voluntary organizations funded by the State: in particular France Terre d’Asile, but also Adoma, Aurore, CeCler, Coallia, France Horizon, Habitat et Humanisme, Viltaïs, Forum Réfugiés and Groupe SOS, whether it be during this operation or during the many evacuations previously carried out (since May 2021, 623 local recruits, representing 152 families, have been evacuated to France, and between 2012 and 2019, 800 French-army auxiliaries, accompanied by family members, have been brought here).

The situation in Kabul is still complex. All the State services concerned and the French Embassy on the ground remain fully mobilized to ensure further flight rotations. Two additional flights are expected to take place in the next 24 hours.

Press release of August 23, 2021

(Evacuation flights on August 21, 22 and 23, 2021)

The evacuation operations begun on 16 August are continuing.

A seventh flight transporting more than 250 people including 5 French people and 246 Afghans arrived at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport this morning.

Two other flights to Roissy took place at the weekend. A total of 379 people, including 12 French people and 363 Afghans, arrived in France on Saturday 21 August and Sunday 22 August.

Since the operations began, nearly 100 French people and more than 1,000 Afghans have been evacuated.

The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the Ministry for the Armed Forces, the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry for Solidarity and Health are ensuring optimal conditions for welcoming the people as soon as they arrive in France. Medical-psychological and practical support is being offered straight away. Fast-track procedures are being put in place to issue visas to nationals of other countries, following the necessary checks and with a view to guaranteeing domestic security.

Regarding the health situation, the way the welcome is being organized is in keeping with health regulations in force in France:

in the absence of a full course of vaccination, COVID-19 screening tests will automatically be carried out, and the people welcomed will have to comply with a 10-day quarantine period (Afghanistan is currently a red-list country) ;

COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered.

Afghans who would like to remain in France in the long term will be supported in practical and administrative ways with their asylum applications. They will benefit from specialist support with their residence permit applications and integration processes.

In this regard, we should emphasize the active role being played – under the supervision of the Inter-ministerial Delegate for the Reception and Integration of Refugees (DIAIR) – by voluntary organizations funded by the State: in particular France Terre d’Asile, but also Adoma, Aurore, CeCler, Coallia, France Horizon, Habitat et Humanisme, Viltaïs, Forum Réfugiés and Groupe SOS, whether it be during this operation or during the many evacuations previously carried out (since May 2021, 623 local recruits, representing 152 families, have been evacuated to France, and between 2012 and 2019, 800 French-army auxiliaries, accompanied by family members, have been brought here).

The situation in Kabul is still complex. All the State services concerned and the French Embassy on the ground remain fully mobilized to ensure further flight rotations. Two additional flights are expected to take place in the next 24 hours.

Press release of August 19, 2021

The evacuation operations begun on Sunday evening are continuing.

A third flight transporting more than 200 people including French people and a large majority of Afghans will arrive at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport this evening.

The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the Ministry for the Armed Forces, the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry for Solidarity and Health are ensuring optimal conditions for welcoming the people as soon as they arrive in France.

Medical-psychological and practical support is being offered straight away. Fast-track procedures are being put in place to issue visas to nationals of other countries, following the necessary checks and with a view to guaranteeing domestic security.

Regarding the health situation, the way the welcome is being organized is in keeping with health regulations in force in France:

in the absence of a full course of vaccination, COVID-19 screening tests will automatically be carried out, and the people welcomed will have to comply with a 10-day quarantine period (Afghanistan is currently a red-list country) ;

COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered.

Afghans who would like to remain in France in the long term will be supported in practical and administrative ways with their asylum applications. They will benefit from specialist support with their residence permit applications and integration processes.

In this regard, we should emphasize the active role being played – under the supervision of the Inter-ministerial Delegate for the Reception and Integration of Refugees (DIAIR) – of voluntary organizations funded by the State: in particular France Terre d’Asile, but also Adoma, Aurore, CeCler, Coallia, France Horizon, Habitat et Humanisme, Viltaïs, Forum Réfugiés and Groupe SOS, whether it be during this operation or during the many evacuations previously carried out (since May 2021, 623 local recruits, representing 152 families, have been evacuated to France, and between 2012 and 2019, 800 French-army auxiliaries, accompanied by family members, have been brought here).

The situation in Kabul is still complex. All the State services concerned and the French Embassy on the ground remain fully mobilized to ensure further flight rotations as soon as possible.

Press release of August 18, 2021

Evacuation flight on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

The evacuation operations begun on Sunday evening are continuing.

A second flight transporting more than 200 people including 25 French people and nationals of several countries will arrive at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport early this evening. The large majority of those travelling on the flight are Afghans, including a significant number of women and children.

It should be recalled that the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the Ministry for the Armed Forces, the Ministry for Solidarity and Health and the Ministry of the Interior are doing everything to provide optimal conditions to take in the evacuees, in particular through the prefect responsible for airports, and the operator Aéroports de Paris. Medical-psychological and practical support is being offered. Fast-track procedures are being put in place to issue visas to nationals of other countries, following the necessary checks and with a view to guaranteeing domestic security.

Regarding the health situation, the way the welcome is being organized is in keeping with health regulations in force in France:

in the absence of a full course of vaccination, COVID-19 screening tests will automatically be carried out, and the people welcomed will have to comply with a 10-day quarantine period (Afghanistan is currently a red-list country) ;

COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered.

In the framework of the operation under way, Afghans who would like to remain in France in the long term will be supported in practical and administrative ways with their asylum applications. They will benefit from specialist support with their residence permit applications and integration processes. They will receive France’s full help.

The situation in Kabul is still complex. All the State services concerned and the French Embassy on the ground remain fully mobilized to ensure further flight rotations as soon as possible.

Press release of August 17, 2021

In line with the French President’s announcements, operations to evacuate people from Kabul began on the night of August 16-17, 2021. A first flight transporting 41 people – French people and nationals of other countries – is arriving at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport late this afternoon.

The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the Ministry for the Armed Forces, the Ministry for Solidarity and Health and the Ministry of the Interior are doing everything to provide optimal conditions to take in the evacuees, in particular through the prefect responsible for airports, and the operator Aéroports de Paris. Medical-psychological and practical support is being offered. Fast-track procedures are being put in place to issue visas to nationals of other countries, following the necessary checks and with a view to guaranteeing domestic security.

Regarding the health situation, the way the welcome is being organized is in keeping with health regulations in force in France:

in the absence of a full course of vaccination, COVID-19 screening tests will automatically be carried out, and the people welcomed will have to comply with a 10-day quarantine period (Afghanistan is currently a red-list country) ;

COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered.

In the framework of the operation under way, Afghans who would like to remain in France in the long term will be supported in practical and administrative ways with their asylum applications. They will benefit from specialist support with their residence permit applications and integration processes. They will receive France’s full help.

The situation in Kabul is still complex. All the State services concerned and the French Embassy on the ground remain fully mobilized to ensure further return flights as soon as possible.