Official speeches and statements - August 25, 2021

1. Afghanistan - United Arab Emirates - Speech by M. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, at the Al-Dhafra base (Abu Dhabi, 23/08/2021)

What Florence Parly and I wanted to say is that we came here to Abu Dhabi to have working meetings - via video conference with our teams and the French Ambassador present in Kabul, with the team here at the Al-Dhafra base and with the crisis centre, which is based at the Foreign Ministry in Paris - firstly to take stock of the situation, offer encouragement to our teams, pay tribute to their commitment, sangfroid and courage too - especially the team in Kabul - and then anticipate together how the next few days will go.

These efforts, undertaken by people in various places, have enabled 14 rotation flights from Kabul by A400Ms to be organized so far; there will be two more tomorrow, and what we can tell you is that tomorrow, 2,000 people will have been evacuated from Kabul in just over a week. This is some achievement! In fact, every flight is an achievement.

The discussions we had with our team in Kabul earlier show how extremely difficult the situation is. All the same, we’ve been able to exfiltrate 2,000 people, 90 French people. The others are either local staff who worked for us - a small number, because many had already been evacuated before -, or military auxiliaries, a large proportion of whom had also already been evacuated before, but some wanted to come back more quickly. And then essentially Afghans, who are at risk, in difficulty because of their involvement, recommended to us because of their personal histories, their personal resolve, and it’s important that France discharges its moral duty to exfiltrate them. So it can be said that France is delivering when it comes to showing solidarity with Afghanistan, even in such difficult conditions.

Mme Parly and I were also keen to come here to thank the Emirati authorities for the openness and support they’ve shown, and the fact they’ve been so cooperative has allowed us, considerably, to lighten the workload of the team here in Abu Dhabi./.

2. United Nations - Syria - Statement by Ms Nathalie Broadhurst, deputy permanent representative of France to the United Nations, chargée d’affaires a.i., to the Security Council (New York, 24/08/2021)

(Translation from French)

Thank you Mr. President,

I would like to start by thanking Geir Pedersen and Martin Griffiths for their interventions and I also take note of the intervention of Khaled Erksoussi this morning.

Mr. President, everything must be done to bring about a general cessation of hostilities, under UN supervision, in accordance with the resolutions of this Council. France has condemned the murderous offensive launched by the regime with the support of its allies on the city of Deraa. We are also very concerned by the increase in its attacks in the northwest.

Respect for international humanitarian law is an obligation for all. The protection of civilians, including humanitarian and medical personnel, remains an absolute priority. We also pay particular attention to vulnerable populations, including women and children, to ensure that they receive all necessary humanitarian assistance.

Indeed, all parties, and particularly the regime, must ensure full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access. It is essential that the regime allow humanitarian aid to be delivered to the de facto besieged area of Deraa al Balad without further delay.

Mr. President, the renewal of the cross-border humanitarian mechanism for twelve months was a relief. But we all know that this is insufficient to meet all humanitarian needs. We regret that the Bab al-Salam and al-Yaroubiyah crossings have not been reopened. We welcome progress in establishing a crossline convoy to the northwest. We hope that this can be implemented quickly. I would like to stress, however, that crossline aid is not an alternative to the cross-border mechanism.

In a context where humanitarian needs continue to increase throughout Syria, where food insecurity is growing, where access to water is extremely problematic, as Martin Griffiths reminded us, the absence of a significant increase in the regime’s authorizations for UN humanitarian convoys is very worrying, as the latest report of the Secretary General attests.

Mr. President,

The uprisings in the southwest against the restoration of the regime’s security apparatus once again underscore the importance of achieving a political solution, consistent with resolution 2254. Without such a solution, these cycles of violence will continue to repeat themselves and civilians will continue to pay a high price.

Nearly two years after the establishment of the constitutional committee, work on a new constitution has not even started, due to the regime’s continued obstacles.

It is time to work together to implement all the components of resolution 2254 and to accompany the inter-Syrian process in Geneva, which will otherwise remain at a standstill. We encourage the Special Envoy to work in this direction. We reiterate that this process must be done with the full participation of women. France, and its European partners, are of course ready to play their part.

Russia has a particular responsibility in this regard. We hope that it will use its influence to set Syria on the path to lasting peace and stability.

Without a political solution, there will be no safe, dignified, voluntary return of refugees and displaced persons. This is why the organization of a new conference on the return of refugees at the end of July in Damascus cannot change the facts and the reality on the ground: the conditions for this return have not been met at all to this date. Without a political solution, our positions on the lifting of sanctions, on normalization and on reconstruction will therefore remain unchanged.

Finally, we will continue our tireless fight against impunity for crimes committed in Syria. Those responsible for these crimes will be held accountable for their actions.

Thank you./.