Terrorist attacks near Kabul airport
President Macron condemns in the strongest possible terms today’s terrorist attacks near Kabul airport.
He extends his condolences to the families of the American and Afghan victims, offers his support to the injured, and applauds the heroism of the men and women who are on the ground to carry out evacuation operations. France will complete those operations and will continue, in the long term, to conduct humanitarian efforts and offer protection to endangered Afghans.