This event is organized by Cultural Services of the French Embassy / La Maison Française.

Come to the screening of the new documentary by the Naudet Brothers about the tragic fire at Notre-Dame de Paris and interact with them and the President of Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris, Michel Picaud.

All you need to know... WHAT: Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris WHEN: Wednesday, September 15, 2021 – 7pm - 10pm WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C. PRICE: Free registration RESERVATION: Eventbrite. INFOS: Registration and valid ID required. Masks and vaccination certificate required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

In French with English subtitles

Captured from within the inferno of France’s most beloved cathedral, Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris is a remarkable documentary about the harrowing fire that nearly destroyed 900 years of history. Told through first-hand accounts from the firefighters, clergy, and local officials from the front lines, this special takes us back to April 15, 2019 when the whole world watched in real time as the fire raged for over 15 hours. To save one of the world’s most cherished monuments and rescue some of Christianity’s most priceless and revered relics, 500 Parisian firefighters risked their lives.

Q&A with Directors Gédéon and Jules Naudet after the screening

Gédéon and Jules Naudet take us behind the scenes of their film in a conversation with Michel Picaud, President of Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris.