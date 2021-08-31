Official speeches and statements - August 31, 2021

1. Iraq - Fight against terrorism/Afghanistan/Christians of the East - Visit by M. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, to Iraq - Press conference given by M. Emmanuel Macron following the Conference for Cooperation and Partnership for Iraq (Baghdad, 28/08/2021)

Check against delivery

IRAQ/FIGHT AGAINST TERRORISM

Minister, ambassadors, ladies and gentlemen.

I am meeting you again for this press briefing following the conference we’ve just held - the Conference for Cooperation and Partnership for Iraq - after the bilateral meetings with the President and Prime Minister, and my discussions with several counterparts present at the conference, including President Sisi, the Prime Minister of Kuwait, the Emir of Qatar and other officials here. After this we’ll continue this round of visits, meeting the President of the Parliament - I’ll come back to this - which will provide the opportunity of continuing with further meetings today and tomorrow.

The first point I wanted to come back to is our bilateral relationship and the purpose of this conference. What we wanted, and this emerged from the discussions we’ve been having with President Saleh for two years now, was to help Iraq genuinely build its future and so work both on the fight against terrorism and [promotion of] regional stability. Indeed, over the past few decades Iraq has seen conflicts and multiple instances of destabilization. But, very clearly, these past years have been scarred both by the war against Daesh and the external destabilization of several neighbours and presence of militia which have contributed to weakening the State. Iraq’s peace and stability can be developed only within an agenda of regional stability. So this conference’s prime objective was to address these Iraqi difficulties and it’s taking place in a geopolitical context, familiar to us all, of a recomposition of both regional and international forces which, I believe, has also demonstrated that today Iraq has been able to establish an unprecedented forum of discussion, allowing the region’s powers which were no longer talking to each other, or weren’t talking to each other at the moment, to work together on this essential issue. So for me it’s the most important feature of the conference we’ve just held.

In this respect I restated, as regards the fight against terrorism, in which, as you know, France has been engaged for several years, alongside Iraqi women and men in the framework of the international coalition. This battle has been fought with great courage by men and women in Iraq. I want to repeat this here and again pay tribute to them and moreover I’ll do so tomorrow when I meet several families of Peshmerga fighters. I think this is something we mustn’t forget at this time. But we continue to stay committed, because while we have defeated the regional caliphate, the battle against Islamist terrorism isn’t over. In this respect, I was able to make it very clear that France remains and will remain committed in the international coalition so long as the Iraqi Government wishes her to do so and Iraq’s security will depend on it, and, to make this absolutely clear, this applies regardless of what our allies choose to do. As you know, France is contributing over 800 soldiers in the region to the international coalition and fight against Daesh, in two main locations, Iraq and particularly Erbil, and in fact tomorrow I’ll be visiting our special forces in Camp Grenier, named in honour of our soldier who died in autumn 2017; and second, the [Prince Hassan] H5 base in Jordan with our airmen and airwomen, as well as many other additional forces, including from our base in the United Arab Emirates. This is the first pillar I was talking about to which France has recommitted itself and I believe that today’s conference has shown that this too is very important: the commitment of all the parties involved, and I mean all the parties involved in pursuing the fight against terrorism.

The second element is securing stability by safeguarding Iraqi sovereignty. As you know, the militia are very active on Iraqi soil. There have been several incursions into the north of the country also linked to terrorist activities perpetrated against Turkey from Iraqi soil. There are today very clearly multiple incursions undermining this sovereignty. Quite obviously, what we want, both in a bilateral framework and through this conference, is both to strengthen the Iraqi State’s ability to continue to cooperate by increasing investment and training the Iraqi forces, and, through discussions, exchanges - and this was also one of the important purposes of this conference - to get the principal neighbours to pledge cooperation to reduce interference and specifically enable greater cooperation with the Iraqi forces.

The third element we mentioned in the context of this agenda for stability and development in Iraq is obviously the economic issue. The fight against terrorism, [promotion of] stability and sovereignty, and then progress, if I may say so, and economic development, because we know we can achieve long-term stability only if there is real progress. So progress, first of all, as regards those who have been displaced. There are many of them. I would also like to reiterate our commitment - and I welcome that of the Iraqi government in this regard - to all the displaced communities, in particular the Yezidi community, 200,000 of whom are still displaced.

In this regard, I welcome the presence of the Nobel Peace Prize winner, Nadia Murad, in our delegation and with us here; her initiative is valuable. Sinjar remains a genuine victim of the continuing destabilization and conflicts, and in an insecure state because the region is a victim of both the terrorist activity perpetrated by certain groups and the bombing carried out by the Turkish armed forces. So there is a requirement both for stabilization and also economic development and sustainability. I’ll have the opportunity to repeat this later to Nadia Murad, and we’re continuing to work with the Yezidis; we have invested a lot in health and education in line with our commitments in this field. I want to say here that we will continue to remain committed on all these issues alongside the Yezidis. This is an important component of the development strategy I mentioned earlier, with financial commitments which I’ll be clarifying, and in particular the construction of the hospital in Sinjar, where we continue to be collectively mobilized to support all the displaced people in the strategy I was talking about.

This strategy of progress and economic development is also essential in a context where Iraq continues to grow demographically, and I reminded you this morning that every year over 500,000 young Iraqis enter the job market. So there’s a need to find economic projects, to help the country’s development. This is obviously at the heart of our bilateral relationship, through energy, transport and development projects, which we discussed again, and water-treatment projects in which French companies are very strongly involved. But it’s also at the heart of the regional agenda we have developed at this conference, which aims not just to identify major structuring projects in terms of infrastructure, which will enable us, especially on the Baghdad-Aqaba axis - which we talked about several times this morning -, to have water, energy, rail and infrastructure projects which are extremely important too.

As you can see, the aim of this international conference was really to hammer home a simple message: neither interference nor indifference, but a clear commitment from the whole region and from France to help Iraq to be fully stable, sovereign, at peace, and ensure development for its population and in particular its youth. All this supports President Saleh’s efforts and the reformist momentum of the Kazimi government, which I’d like to commend here. Courageous reforms have been undertaken, the electoral process is also being carried out with great courage and confirmation given of the scheduling of elections on 10 October this year, which is also a very important point for us and which, I think I can say, has allowed the launch of this conference in the best possible conditions.

Those are the points I wanted briefly to bring to your attention after these initial stages. As I was saying, in a few moments we’re going to go to the Parliament because I am accompanied by an eminent parliamentary delegation - and I thank the large number of our French parliamentarians for coming in force - and because Parliament is going to have an extremely important role to play by giving a legal framework to this cooperation and continuing the work that’s been set in train.

For me, this visit is also devoted to the bilateral relationship with Iraq and we have built a partnership which, obviously, includes the fight against terrorism, stabilization efforts, a regional agenda and many important projects, but is also an opportunity, with the cultural, intellectual and religious delegation accompanying me, to go and meet all sections of the Iraqi people in their diversity. I believe this reflects the very history of France. We have a long history with Iraq and I’d like to pay tribute to the commitment we’ve had for a long time, from the different communities, and particularly what’s being done for the Christian communities and Christians of the East.

I welcome the presence of Monsignor Gollnisch at our side here. This is also what underpinned Danielle Mitterrand’s historic engagement through her foundation and the role she played vis-à-vis the Kurdish people. It also underpins our intellectual, cultural and educational action. M. Personnaz is leading a mission on the Minister of Foreign Affairs’ behalf and we’re developing this cooperation with schools and religious communities. We’ve been able to carry out some useful action here and will continue doing so. The ALIPH Foundation has undertaken some extremely important work and I pay tribute here to its President and General Delegate who are doing some extremely important work and have contributed to restoring several extremely important cultural and religious monuments in Iraq, in partnership with the French Development Agency or UNESCO; and, for several years, the Arab World Institute has been carrying out highly structuring work with and for the Iraqi people in all their diversity.

With the Prime Minister I will shortly be visiting the Kadhimiya Mosque, a Shiite shrine and place of study. It’s also a mark of respect and recognition for all Shiites, and I believe it’s also a first for a French President. Later this evening I’ll be going to Erbil, so I can be with our troops tomorrow morning. But I will be in Mosul tomorrow. Mosul, which still bears the scars of Daesh’s crimes. I will be taking its inhabitants messages and gestures of solidarity. I’ll meet the representatives of the Christian communities. We’ll also make important commitments, including to help restore several prospective sites, and I’ll be announcing this tomorrow. I’ll also have the chance to go back to the Sunni community, and after that I’ll also meet the Kurdish authorities and Kurdish fighters, as I mentioned, to express France’s solidarity and support to them, like the support I expressed earlier to the Yezidis. So you see, it’s also through this round of visits, if I may say so, designed to recognize the richness and all sections of the Iraqi people that we will devote the next stages of these visits following this conference. I will now answer your questions.

I have two questions. One about the conference: we listened to the speeches, the interventions of all sides, made in a generally polite tone of voice, we heard the Iranian speak in Arabic, so there was a lot of goodwill, but is there a follow-up mechanism for the decisions which will be adopted? Perhaps you can also tell us whether this rather polite tone of voice remained polite afterwards, behind closed doors, or whether there were perhaps a few more "acrimonious" exchanges or something of that nature? Then my second question: you said this morning, you had done so earlier, that France was not making its decision to stay in Iraq dependent on another American decision. Does this mean that in the event of a US withdrawal at the end of the year, whatever the American decision, France pledges to keep a military presence in Iraq? And from an operational point of view, do we have the means to stay in Iraq without US cover?

A. - So on your first point, you are right to say that the tone of voice was designed to promote calm. I think this is also linked first to the work we’ve been doing for a year, since we had almost been thinking of holding this conference with the President and the Prime Minister a year ago. Iraq and France have worked hard to approach and engage with all the stakeholders. Then, I think that there’s also a realization by all the powers in the region that the contemporary context requires them to re-engage in discussions and cooperate. Does this mean that all the differences or disagreements are disappearing? No. But the collective choice was made not to address them in a way which I’d say was too direct or brutal, so this was the case in the private conversations as well. It was the same in the private conversations and the lunch we had afterwards. It was deliberate because the desire was genuinely to create this unprecedented format - where, for the first time, I think, in a very long time, you had foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia and Iran around the table talking and discussing the same issue - and to try and continue this.

So it was to do this that we began by issuing and approving a decision in which the terms of the fight against terrorism, [promotion of] stability and fight against interference are explicitly set out in writing, but we also introduced a follow-up process to this conference, through which we’ll have delegates who are going to work together, firstly to ensure that the commitments made are actually honoured, and secondly to go further in identifying projects and the needs for financing and mobilizing international donors. We agreed there would be regular meetings, one probably at ministerial level every three to six months, and one at head-of-State and government level within 10 to 12 months, and we also decided that the follow-up could take place in Aqaba.

As for our forces here and our efforts, as I said, the French presence in Iraq is respectful of Iraqi sovereignty. Since day one, we have intervened only at the request and with the consent of the Iraqi authorities, and within the framework of the international coalition, with a single and simple objective: to fight terrorism. Whatever the US choices, we will maintain our presence to fight terrorism in Iraq, so long as the terrorist groups continue to operate and the Iraqi government asks us for this support. These are our only two conditions. Thanks to the studies we have conducted I can tell you that we have the operational capabilities to ensure this presence, whatever the US choices. We will adapt our mechanisms because France always follows the same line: we fight Islamist terrorism. This is our commitment in the Sahel, this is our commitment here. With a never-changing grammar of international affairs: we’re doing this in support of States, at their request and with requirements vis-à-vis these States. This is the framework in which we intervene here too.

AFGHANISTAN

On Afghanistan, there was a first contact yesterday between France and the Taliban. Have they committed themselves to continuing the evacuations? Are these evacuations the sine qua non for a possible dialogue with them? Furthermore, you met the Emir of Qatar earlier today. What did you say to each other? How can Qatar help France continue these evacuations of Afghans?

A. - Qatar has been playing an important role for several months, at the request of the Americans and the previous administration, in conducting, first, sheltering and then participating in negotiations with the Taliban. In this context, I’d like to pay tribute to the role of the Emir of Qatar and the whole of his diplomatic corps, who have made very thorough efforts and who, particularly in our current situation, are playing an extremely important and constructive role. As you know, our US allies are in the process, in line with the commitments they made with the Taliban, of closing the military airport though which we‘ve been conducting evacuation operations since the middle of August and which has enabled the evacuation of 2,800 French, European and Afghan nationals, the overwhelming majority of them Afghans, whom we wanted to protect or repatriate; and we ourselves halted these operations yesterday. We are conducting discussions, which are still fragile and very provisional, which is why I will be extremely cautious in my answer to you. But yes, discussions have begun with the Taliban on humanitarian operations and the ability to protect and repatriate Afghans at risk.

Secondly, yes, we are working jointly with Qatar, among others, to enable these operations to take place because, in the framework of its discussions with the Taliban, Qatar has the possibility - I’m still speaking in the conditional tense - perhaps of arranging airlift operations, or in any case reopening certain air routes under security conditions still to be defined - this is why I’ll remain very cautious - but which would allow evacuation operations in an inevitably different framework, which has to be systematically negotiated with the Taliban, and in particular with operations where the Taliban are in charge of security.

As far as we are concerned, and to be very clear about this because I know there is a lot of anxiety in many families, we have, on all the Afghan men and women who have been reported to us and appear to be eligible for the asylum procedure - and in any case need protection because of who they are, of the fight they are waging -, we have, whenever we’ve obtained the requisite information for contacting them, submitted the relevant certification. Several hundred of them, moreover, have already got their visas, but were unable to reach the airport. We evacuated over 2,200 in the critical period, but there are still many hundreds on site. So, in the days, weeks or months to come, our aim, through this cooperation with Qatar, and in the framework of discussions with the Taliban, is to be able to carry out targeted evacuation operations to protect these women and men whom we have identified and to whom we have given these provisional visas. This, very clearly, is a condition for us for any form of political engagement and therefore, in the long run, a procedure which would commit France as well as our allies vis-à-vis the Taliban. I have said this several times. There are important lists which have been negotiated, which have been issued in the G7 communiqués and others.

But for me, the essential prerequisites for discussing the future and having some elements of recognition or political commitment are, first, that the Taliban absolutely respect humanitarian law and the protection of Afghan men and women who wish to leave and enjoy this protection and in particular constitutional asylum (1). For artists, intellectuals, journalists, judges, many women, this is essential. This is the first condition. The second condition is to honour a clear commitment and a red line on all terrorist groups, and for this to be clearly verifiable. The third is respect for human rights and particularly for the dignity of women and their rights. These issues are crucial and we want to have coordinated action, which is what we decided at the G7. This is what we’re now deciding with our partners. I’ve had this discussion with all the partners in the region who also wish to coordinate with us in the political management of a phase which is inevitably going to be chaotic and extremely destabilizing, but where we must stick to a few firm principles.

Let me give you some very specific figures on evacuations: I have reminded you of these several times, but I want to give you the framework again here. As you know, France, who has not been militarily involved since the end of 2014, has already evacuated and protected over 830 French armed forces auxiliaries, plus families, in the period preceding the crisis we have just experienced. We did this over time, calmly, by going to see all those who presented themselves, checking their documentation and protecting their families. Then, within the framework of the right to asylum, we have constantly carried out our work and done our duty, as France has received applications from several tens of thousands of Afghan men and women in recent years. On average, 10,000 per year have applied, and France has one of Europe’s highest protection rates: 89%, much higher than other European countries. These are the Afghan men and women who have come to us for asylum. Third element: before the crisis peaked in the middle of August, we evacuated all our local staff and their families to protect them, around 630 people. We did this in the spring. We have sometimes been criticized by people saying: "You see things too pessimistically". I’m happy to have been clear-sighted rather than pessimistic. In addition to these emergency operations, we have protected all our embassy staff and nationals. Since the crisis peaked, we have evacuated exactly 2,834 people from Afghanistan, including 142 French nationals, 17 Europeans and, as you can see, over 2,600 Afghans, to give very specific figures, with some 15 flights from the United Arab Emirates since 17 August. This has been possible thanks to the commitment of our diplomatic teams, to the Foreign Ministry’s crisis centre, which I’d like to thank, since its head is at the Minister’s side today and will imminently be taking on the responsibility for French diplomacy here. This gives me the opportunity to commend all the teams at the crisis centre and those obviously present in Kabul: the ambassador, his staff, as well as our military and our police.

CHRISTIANS OF THE EAST

Tomorrow, as you mentioned, you will be in Mosul, a city which has long been in Daesh hands. What message will you bring, especially when you visit the site of the al-Nuri mosque, where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared himself “caliph" of all Muslims? And secondly, you were talking a little earlier about the different sections of the Iraqi people, what message also for the Christians of the East here? Yesterday, in Baghdad, we met some Dominicans who can’t really see how the Christians of the East, even after the reconstruction, could again find a place in Iraqi society. Thank you.

A. - Indeed, I think it’s one of the challenges, precisely: to find a way for all the components of Iraqi society to find their place again, as you say. I think too that our presence, our commitment, is precisely this. It’s the same thread guiding our friendly, I was going to say, affectionate commitment to Lebanon. There are a few countries in the region which, through their history, embody this pluralism. France’s aim is to defend it, because it is the very condition for the region’s stability because it respects its history and is why we have always been committed to supporting not just the Christians of the East, but also all minorities, all communities.

So, as you reminded us, tomorrow I will be in the old city of Mosul, at the foot of the al-Nuri Mosque, whose initial construction dates back almost a thousand years and whose recent history has scarred the country’s life with a great deal of cruelty, in particular the presence of Daesh. So on this point, I simply want to say that the message I’ll be carrying is the need for a return of sovereignty, and not just for normality, but also for culture and the possibility of worshipping peacefully, because the international community has worked on this site. The renovation of these places is a priority for us and France is engaged in it. We are doing this within UNESCO, and moreover, I want to commend the "Reviving the Spirit of Mosul" project launched by UNESCO and we’re also doing it through the work carried out by ALIPH, which is collaborating with the Louvre Museum on renovating the Mosul Museum neighbouring it and on which we are carrying out works. The message we’ll be carrying is one of rebuilding in every sense of the word, a commitment by France and the international community to repair what has been done by some who have twisted a religion, distorted it to promote a project of obscurantism, crimes, of which the Iraqis, the Iraqi Muslims, were the first victims. Then, because we will also meet the Dominicans tomorrow, we will obviously discuss France’s role vis-à-vis the Christians of the East, in Iraq in particular, but also more widely throughout the region. As I said, this message isn’t just civilizational, but also geopolitical. There will be no balance without respect for these communities. Iraq would not remain Iraq if there weren’t the possibility for... We will be on the site of Notre-Dame de l’Eure, but all the Christian communities say they can worship in peace and continue doing so.

I will thus have the opportunity, at that time, to pay tribute to the communities’ admirable work in the educational, medical and social fields for the whole population, not just with respect to the Christians. This commitment is always a commitment to peace and peaceful coexistence which must be safeguarded. In this respect, France is supporting this effort and I will say this again, in the framework of the Minorities Fund. Since 2017, France has provided funds totalling euro6 million for various projects supporting Iraqi Christians at the social and medical levels. We also fund school projects, as I mentioned earlier, to disseminate not just the France’s language and culture, but also its values of peace and peaceful coexistence in the region. The Fonds de soutien aux écoles d’Orient [fund supporting rebuilding works in Iraqi schools] which I announced in Jerusalem in January 2020, provides financial support for three schools in Iraq. I will remind you tomorrow that I have asked for more to be done in the coming months, we have discussed this with Monsignor Gollnisch and Jean-Yves Le Drian and we will step up the effort. Subsequently, we’ll also be announcing very concrete investments by France and ALIPH for the future house of prayer and the restoration works.

So this is a resistance effort in the dark times we’re living in. But this resistance effort is essential and supported by France, not just through concrete projects, but also by the way we operate, i.e. regarding governments and the whole region, where we constantly protect and defend all these communities and in particular the Christians of the East./.

(1) In France, refugee status can be divided into two categories: The conventional refugee, whose protection is granted under the Geneva Convention, and the constitutional refugee, based on the French constitution, protection granted by the Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons or the National Asylum Court to "any person persecuted because they have fought for freedom"./.

2. Afghanistan - Joint communiqué issued by Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, and Florence Parly, Minister for the Armed Forces (Paris, 27/08/2021)

Given the urgency of the situation, France has been carrying out, since August 15, in close collaboration with its partners, notably the United States, operations to evacuate our compatriots, citizens of partner countries and, accounting for the vast majority, Afghans in danger as a result of their ties with our country or their commitment to the values we share.

The rapid withdrawal of U.S. forces responsible for ensuring security at Kabul airport being confirmed in the short term and security conditions no longer being assured at the airport, our evacuation operations came to an end on Friday, August 27.

Under exceptionally difficult circumstances, France evacuated almost 3,000 people, in addition to the almost 1,500 Afghans who had worked for our country and to whom we had already provided refuge before August 15 in anticipation of the current crisis.

The team of the Embassy of France in Kabul arrived in Abu Dhabi before travelling on to France. Our diplomats, military personnel, police officers and all government agencies concerned in Kabul, Abu Dhabi and Paris worked tirelessly to carry out these evacuation operations and provide refuge to thousands of people, and we are very grateful to them.

France would like to thank the United Arab Emirates for its support in carrying out this complex operation, as well as its allies, notably the United States, which played a key role in ensuring security at the airport and whose armed forces paid a heavy toll yesterday. We pay tribute to them.

France will always stand alongside the Afghan people. Our efforts are continuing. France will continue, by all possible means, its work to protect those in danger, including after August 31. As such, we are continuing our efforts with the Taliban leaders to ensure that after August 31 they will not obstruct in any way the departure of those who wish to leave./.

3. United Nations - Middle East - Statement by Ms Sheraz Gasri, political coordinator of France to the United Nations, to the Security Council (New York, 30/08/2021)

Thank you very much Mr. President,

I would also like to thank the Special Coordinator for his briefing and commend his active engagement over the past months.

France is also very concerned about the high tensions in Gaza. We call on all parties to exercise restraint in order to prevent any further spiral of violence. We condemn the firing of incendiary balloons and rockets into Israel, which threaten civilian lives in violation of international humanitarian law. This firing must stop. We call on Israel to continue to ease the conditions for entry and exit of goods and people from Gaza. Aid is essential for the people of Gaza after the latest escalation. In this regard, we welcome the agreement between Qatar and the United Nations for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. But more must and can be done. It is also essential that the aid reaches its intended beneficiaries. The Palestinian Authority has a role to play in this regard.

We are encouraged by the momentum for dialogue and the initial steps towards cooperation between the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority. We call for a strengthening of this cooperation, which can help create an atmosphere of trust between the parties and respond to common challenges, on humanitarian, health, climate or economic aspects. France, alongside its German, Egyptian and Jordanian partners in the Amman group, is determined to support all concrete and reciprocal measures aimed at restoring trust between the parties with a view to resuming negotiations.

However, we are concerned about the progress of settlement activity. The announcement of the issuance of building permits to Palestinians in Area C is an encouraging first step. But it cannot hide the fact that settlement progress is contrary to international law and jeopardizes the two-state solution. In this regard, we call on the Israeli authorities to refrain from any further settlement activity, to freeze demolitions, and to permanently suspend eviction proceedings against Palestinian families in Silwan and Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem. All parties must refrain from unilateral measures and commit to respecting the status quo of the Holy Sites to avoid a new conflagration.

France also calls for tangible progress to improve and strengthen Palestinian governance. Strong democratic institutions, based on respect for the rule of law, remain indispensable for the construction of a viable Palestinian state. In this regard, we deplore the recent arrests of members of Palestinian civil society. We also call on the Palestinian Authority to shed full light, in a transparent manner, on the circumstances of the death of Nizar Banat after his arrest by Palestinian security forces in late June. France reiterates its attachment to freedom of expression and respect for human rights in the Palestinian Territories. We call on the Palestinian Authority to comply with its international commitments on this issue.

Finally, Mr. President,

France remains convinced that the two-state solution is likely to meet the aspirations of the Palestinian and Israeli peoples and to ensure the security of all and the stability of the region. We call on all members of this Council’s mobilization to preserve the prospect of peace before it is too late.

Thank you./.