Given the urgency of the situation, France has been carrying out, since August 15, in close collaboration with its partners, notably the United States, operations to evacuate our compatriots, citizens of partner countries and, accounting for the vast majority, Afghans in danger as a result of their ties with our country or their commitment to the values we share.

The rapid withdrawal of U.S. forces responsible for ensuring security at Kabul airport being confirmed in the short term and security conditions no longer being assured at the airport, our evacuation operations came to an end on Friday, August 27.

Under exceptionally difficult circumstances, France evacuated almost 3,000 people, in addition to the almost 1,500 Afghans who had worked for our country and to whom we had already provided refuge before August 15 in anticipation of the current crisis.

The team of the Embassy of France in Kabul arrived in Abu Dhabi before travelling on to France. Our diplomats, military personnel, police officers and all government agencies concerned in Kabul, Abu Dhabi and Paris worked tirelessly to carry out these evacuation operations and provide refuge to thousands of people, and we are very grateful to them.

France would like to thank the United Arab Emirates for its support in carrying out this complex operation, as well as its allies, notably the United States, which played a key role in ensuring security at the airport and whose armed forces paid a heavy toll yesterday. We pay tribute to them.

France will always stand alongside the Afghan people. Our efforts are continuing. France will continue, by all possible means, its work to protect those in danger, including after August 31. As such, we are continuing our efforts with the Taliban leaders to ensure that after August 31 they will not obstruct in any way the departure of those who wish to leave.