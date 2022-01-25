Handyman – groundskeeper - housekeeper / Technicien de maintenance

♦ full-time job with a renewable one-year contract

♦ Starting February 12th 2022

♦ If you are interested in this position and believe you are a suitable candidate, please send your résumé, cover letter and proof of residence and authorization to work (Visa + work permit or Green card) or a copy of your American passport to sg.washingtonamba@diplomatie.gouv.fr.

♦ agent à temps plein pour un contrat à durée déterminée d’un an renouvelable

♦ à pourvoir à compter du 12 février 2022

♦ Si vous êtes intéressé par le poste et pensez correspondre au profil recherché, veuillez adresser votre CV, votre lettre de motivation et votre justificatif de séjour et de travail (ou passeport américain) à sg.washington-amba@diplomatie.gouv.fr.