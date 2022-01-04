France wears the colors of Europe as it launches its Presidency of the Council of the European Union

From January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022, France will hold the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. To celebrate the launch of this Presidency, many emblematic monuments will be lit up in blue across the country, as will several French embassies.

It is the first time in 13 years that France has held the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. In order to celebrate this remarkable moment, cities across France will be lighting up emblematic buildings in the colours of the European Union, including Amiens, Angers, Bordeaux, Brest, Caen, Clermont-Ferrand, Le Havre, Lille, Limoges, Marseille, Metz, Montpellier, Mulhouse, Nancy, Nantes, Nice, Nîmes, Orléans, Paris, Reims, Rennes, Rouen, Saint-Denis, Saint-Étienne, Strasbourg, Toulon, Toulouse, Tours and Villeurbanne.

In Paris, the Eiffel Tower, the courtyard of the Élysée Palace, the Arc de Triomphe, the Hôtel des Invalides , the Quai d’Orsay, the Pantheon, the Opéra Garnier, the Sacré-Cœur, Notre-Dame and the Senate will be lit up in blue on 1 January.

The French embassies in Berlin, London and Copenhagen will also join in the celebration.

MORE INFORMATION ON PRESIDENCE-FRANCAISE.CONSILIUM.EUROPA.EU.