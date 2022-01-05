Honoring a European founding father at a historic juncture for France

From January 1 to June 30, France will hold the Presidency of the Council of the EU (FPCEU), an opportunity that arises only once every 13 years for each EU Member State. To mark this event, the French Embassy in the U.S. is looking back on the life of Jean Monnet.

Meet A Father Of Europe – A Frenchman In The United States

Little known to the general public in his own country, Jean Monnet was one of the men of the 20th century whose actions had the greatest impact on the fate of the world. At each key moment in history, the First and Second World Wars, the American commitment against Nazism, the liberation and reconstruction of France, the Cold War, the construction of Europe, Jean Monnet was present. He was committed to his sole objective: to organize peace and unity. Jean Monnet engages the peoples of the old continent towards union and makes them take a step towards the United States of Europe. The first proposal was the creation of a coal-steel pool that would place French and German production under a high common authority open to the other countries of Europe.

▼ Click to enlarge picture ▼ At 85, Jean Monnet, a Father of Europe, receives the European Movement Prize in London (May 12, 1973)



When World War II began, Jean Monnet already held titles of diplomat, peacemaker and economist. He had experience on the European and international levels and had dabbled in the New York banking scene. He was an expert with a sharp determination and a passion for peace, and when conflict again scorched the continent and the world, he knew what had to be done.

At the dawn of the Great War, Monnet branded himself as an instrumental asset for the Allies who used his mettle to open negotiations and promote cooperation. His strong spirit earned him a ticket to Washington, D.C. to undertake an essential task: win the support of American leaders and persuade them to provide supplies to their European friends.

In the states, Monnet went above and beyond as an intermediary and advisor. He oversaw the purchase of war supplies and was even a trusted voice in the ear of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Monnet was a welcome ally who, some say, shortened the war by at least a year. But even in this great effort, he still found time for quiet, personal ponderings, and small moments proved to be monumental.

One of Monnet’s favorite places to take a solitary stroll was Rock Creek Park, an “Oasis in the City,” that sits just a stone’s throw away from our Embassy today. It was there, away from the noise of war, that he had the space to reflect on the synergy of the American states and their dynamic interconnectivity. He deeply admired the system and dreamed of a day that Europe could find peace through a similar alliance through economic dependence.

He held this vision close, and when his time in the US came to a close, he carried it across the ocean where it would take root and grow into the ancestor of the European Union. Jean Monnet was a transatlantic agent who saw past a destitute situation towards an integrated, independent, peaceful Europe. To him, we are grateful in this European Moment.

Don’t miss the next FPCEU events in the United States!

January 1 to 7, 2022

France wears the colors of Europe

To kick off the FPCEU, 29 cities across France illuminated emblematic buildings – including the Eiffel Tower, of course – in the EU colors.

January 7, 2022

A Presidency handoff from Slovenia to France

In the United States, Slovenian Ambassador Tone Kajzer met with French Ambassador Philippe Etienne for an “official” handoff of the Presidency.

The Presidency of the Council of the European Union: how does it work?

The Council of the European Union, also called the Council of Ministers or simply the Council, brings together the ministers of the EU Member States who meet in various configurations according to sector. Together with the European Parliament, it serves as one of the EU’s legislative bodies. Each Member State holds the Council Presidency for six months on a rotating basis.

The Presidency acts as a facilitator: it organizes meetings, brokers compromises, submits conclusions and ensures the coherence and continuity of the decision-making process engaged in by all Member States. It also acts as a liaison between the Council and European institutions, particularly the Commission and European Parliament.

France will promote three priorities during its Presidency:

A more sovereign Europe, to be achieved by strengthening the Schengen area, stepping up security and defense and contributing to the prosperity and stability of its neighbors, particularly in the Western Balkans and Africa.

to be achieved by strengthening the Schengen area, stepping up security and defense and contributing to the prosperity and stability of its neighbors, particularly in the Western Balkans and Africa. A new European model for growth to boost production, job creation, innovation and technological excellence while ensuring that economic development is aligned with climate goals.

to boost production, job creation, innovation and technological excellence while ensuring that economic development is aligned with climate goals. A humane Europe that listens to its citizens’ concerns, champions the rule of law and takes pride in its culture while fostering science and fighting discrimination.

More information

More information about the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union is available at PRESIDENCE-FRANCAISE.CONSILIUM.EUROPA.EU.