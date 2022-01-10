PFUE 2022 (page en construction)

TOP STORIES
-
Honoring a European pillar at a historic moment for France
On the occasion of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the French (...)
-
France wears the colors of Europe as it launches its Presidency of the (...)
From January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022, France will hold the Presidency of (...)
-
"France mourns an American friend. The United States mourns a French (...)
Death of Commander of the Order of Arts Tom Bishop (January 2, (...)
-
Russia – Liquidation of International Memorial Society
Statement issued by Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign (...)
-
On January 1, 2022, for the first time in 14 years, France will take over (...)
How does the Council of the EU work and what will France’s role (...)
-
"Reaffirm the common will to strengthen Franco-American initiatives in the (...)
Sixth Joint Committee Meeting on Science and Technology Cooperation between (...)
-
Adoption of the Glasgow Climate Pact at COP26: building on the (...)
Communiqué issued by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition (Paris - (...)
-
On January 1, 2022, for the first time in 14 years, France will take over (...)
How does the Council of the EU work and what will France’s role (...)
-
"Belarus regime must stop exploiting migrant flows to end deaths and (...)
G7 Foreign Ministers’ Statement on Belarus (11/18/2021)
-
Pantheonization of Josephine Baker
Josephine Baker will be admitted into the Pantheon on November 30, 2021, (...)
Mapstr
Support local French businesses!
The French and francophile community's spirit can move mountains! Find and support restaurants, bars, shops and other French businesses in your consular district and across the United States.
Select your consular district:
Atlanta • Chicago • Houston • Los Angeles • New York • San Francisco • Washington, D.C.
Contact Us
Embassy of France
to the United States
4101 Reservoir Rd NW
Washington, DC - 20007
☎(202) 944-6000
to the United States
4101 Reservoir Rd NW
Washington, DC - 20007
☎(202) 944-6000
• For all inquiries regarding VISAS FOR FRANCE, please call +1 (212) 784-6157 or +1 (347) 252-3055.
• Click HERE to contact the Consulate serving your state.
• For all other topics, click HERE and send us a message!
• Click HERE to contact the Consulate serving your state.
• For all other topics, click HERE and send us a message!