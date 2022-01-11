Official speeches and statements - January 11, 2022

1. Foreign policy - Russia / Ukraine - Excerpts from the interview given by Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, to BFM TV (Paris - January 7, 2022)

(...)

We’re going to talk about Ukraine of course, but before talking about Ukraine - Ukraine and Russia, everything is linked - I’d like to talk to you about the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Why? Because it’s linked. It provides Europe with leverage against Russia. It’s not Mr. who’s saying that, it’s the US State Department that’s saying it. Does the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline provide leverage for Europe against Russia? If Russia invades Ukraine, will we have to close Nord Stream 2?

The Germans - because it’s a German issue, it’s first of all a German issue...

Yes, it’s a German issue, but it’s also a European issue, because that Russian gas also comes to us.

With regard to that position, France has always shown great reservations about Nord Stream 2. But I understand that if by any chance there’s an attack in Ukraine, the issue will be put on the table.

It’ll be put on the table if there’s a Russian attack on Ukraine?

Everything is now focused on preventing a Russian attack on Ukraine. But we’ve told the Russians very strongly from the outset that if there’s a further attack against Ukraine, the strategic consequences on Russia will be serious; in Mr. opinion they’d also be unanimous across Europe. This warning has been issued several times, including by France. Despite that, we must talk to the Russians. But we must also tell the Russians that if by any chance there’s an additional attack on Ukraine’s integrity, the consequences for Russia will be very severe.

So Nord Stream 2 is leverage for Europe...

It’s leverage, but there isn’t only that.

Let’s talk about Ukraine itself. Do you believe in the possibility of Russian troops invading Ukraine?

There’s been quite a considerable reinforcement of Russian forces on Ukraine’s border and on the border of the Donbas region, and this accelerated in the final months of 2021. We were very worried about this build-up. And then, at a particular point, I think it was on 21 December, President Putin said: but those were all maneuvers, we have the right to train, and we’re going to start withdrawing some of the forces. We haven’t seen that. But...

They’re still there!

But alongside that, President Putin said: I propose that we talk. That was something new. I propose that we talk, but about what? I propose that we talk about an agreement between Russia and the United States regarding arms control, and I propose that we talk to NATO to ensure, in some way, that we return to the previous spheres of influence, i.e. blocs’ spheres of influence, and ultimately ensure that Russia returns to the spirit of Yalta. That’s not...

And of the USSR.

That’s not our standpoint...

And of the USSR.

But once President Putin says "I want to talk", we have to agree to talk. Even if initially, in our minds, the discussion doesn’t necessarily focus on the norms President Putin proposes, discussion still enables us to talk about other things too, because in the past there was, admittedly, that confrontation between blocs before the disappearance of the USSR, but there were also agreements signed by the USSR itself, called the Helsinki Accords or the Paris Charter - signed by the USSR and picked up by Russia - which said that each country in Europe, in order to protect stability and security in Europe, has the right to autonomy, sovereignty, the inviolability of its borders, transparency - in short, to choose its alliances and partnerships: all this is in the Paris Charter and in the Helsinki Accords signed by Russia. So let’s talk! Let’s put everything on the table, let’s take part in those meetings, and let’s try and ensure that the thread of dialogue can be maintained, because we have to talk to Russia, Russia is our neighbor and we must, at the same time, be uncompromising on the fundamentals.

That’s what I understood, except that Vladimir Putin wants a new security architecture in Europe; it’s what he wants. Yet he isn’t having discussions with Europe, but Washington. What’s more, on 9-10 January, there are discussions in Geneva between the Americans and Russians. Isn’t Putin going over the European Union’s head?

It’s what he’d like, because he has very little...

It’s what he’s doing!

Hang on, it’s what he’d like because he has little respect for the European Union and is absolutely determined to try and drive a wedge in the unity of Europeans, which has been maintained and I believe is more robust. We can’t envisage security and stability in Europe without the Europeans. We’ve said this and are going to say so later, because a meeting is being held this afternoon between NATO member States ahead of the discussion with the Russians and the Russia-NATO meeting. For the most part, Europeans are NATO members and we’re saying this to NATO, that the Europeans’ security can’t be achieved without them. We’re saying it to the Americans too. And we have close enough relations with the Americans to inform each other of the situation.

Moreover, since you mention dates, next week there are several events in addition to the discussion in Geneva between the United States and Russia; there will also be a NATO meeting with Russia, as I said earlier, and a meeting of the OSCE, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, i.e. the outcome of - the institution which was created after the Helsinki Accords, where the Europeans are going to say what they think about their own security. At the same time as this, since you’re talking about the European Union, next week the EU foreign and defense ministers are meeting in Brest to talk about all these issues in the presence of NATO’s Secretary General and the High Representative of the European Union, Mr. Borrell, as well. So the Europeans are in the driving seat. They won’t allow themselves to fall behind or become marginalized through choices (...) between Mr. Putin and the United States. Mr. Putin doesn’t dictate the way Europeans operate. (...)

2. Foreign policy - French presidency of the Council of the European Union / Ukraine / Russia / NATO / Mali - Interview given by Ms. Anne-Claire Legendre, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, to RFI (Paris - January 10, 2022)

FRENCH EU PRESIDENCY

On Friday, Emmanuel Macron launched his European Union presidency by hosting a meeting with the 27 European commissioners and the Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen. Among the issues Emmanuel Macron wants to make swift progress on is the so-called Strategic Compass. It’s a defence white paper analysing the threats facing the 27. Can you tell us a bit more about it? What stage is the work at, and how and by whom will the document be drawn up?

THE SPOKESPERSON - Yes, indeed, the priorities set out by the President at his press conference on December 9 included a sovereign Europe. And a sovereign Europe obviously requires a strengthened Defense Europe. As you know, that’s been a priority for France in recent years, and we’ve made a lot of progress on it. The Strategic Compass would be the first European defence and security white paper. And the document poses several challenges. The first is to develop, for the first time in the European Union’s history, a shared analysis of the geopolitical context the European Union finds itself in and the threats we face. The second is to identify the capabilities, and ways of strengthening these necessary capabilities, on the European Union side, to tackle those threats. And this must be deployed in areas that are currently contested: we’re talking about cyber security, we’re also talking about space and we’re also talking about maritime security, of course.

Well, a shared analysis - that’s also where it’s difficult, because one can well imagine that not everyone among the 27 identifies the same dangers, the same threats.

Yes, but that’s also what may in the past have made it hard for us to develop common strategies and approaches on a number of issues. And so that’s why this document is so important, because our intelligence services, our diplomats, our strategic affairs experts have been working on the document to produce, today, a common analysis of the threats facing the European Union.

And what about the Strategic Compass? Is that document nearly finished now?

Well, discussions are under way; proposals are currently on the table, and so it will be up to us, the European Union presidency, to ensure we make progress on this text to get it adopted, because that’s our goal for the European Council in March.

The French EU presidency is now going to take up a big part of France’s international policy. Is there a risk that it might basically take up too much space and put other major issues on the back burner?

No, absolutely not. We’ll obviously keep making active efforts on all the issues of strategic interest to France, but I’d like perhaps to turn the question around: I think what’s interesting to see in the French presidency context is a significant, invaluable moment. We haven’t held the presidency for 13 years, and it’s a moment that comes at what I’d say is a turning point, where we need a Europe which, as the President has emphasized, emerges from a Europe of cooperation within the EU’s borders and becomes a Europe powerful in the world, free in its choices and master of its destiny, as Jean-Yves Le Drian said. And it’s clear that on all the existential issues - whether it be the digital transition or the climate transition, the big issues we have to deal with today as diplomats - the effective response is from all 27.

RUSSIA / UKRAINE

American-Russian talks are due to begin in Geneva today. What should Europe’s role be in those discussions on the crisis between Ukraine and Russia?

So Europe’s role is very clear. As you know, the discussions between Russia and Ukraine following the previous attacks on Ukraine’s integrity are being handled in the framework of the Minsk agreements and the Normandy format, where France and Germany have played a leading role. And so this Normandy format is supported by the international community; it’s the only agreed framework for dealing with the Ukraine crisis. It’s supported by the Americans, as the President has said...

But not by the Russians.

The Russians have agreed to be part of the Normandy format, but since 2019, the end of 2019, we haven’t managed to hold a new meeting, which was nevertheless agreed on by President Putin. So it’s a good thing for there to be discussions between the Americans and Russians on the Ukraine tensions, and in this regard I must stress, as the French President has done, that the coordination with our American friends on this issue is exemplary.

But for the moment, then, Russia wants to talk only to the United States, and isn’t that a kind of failure for European diplomacy?

No, I don’t think so. I think that’s an attitude we’ve already seen in the past. I think what’s important today is to see how we’re mobilizing. There’s been a series of extremely intense diplomatic meetings: the foreign ministers met last Friday, during an exceptional NATO meeting. There are obviously extremely in-depth contacts before and after the contacts between the Russians and the Americans, and we have the NATO Council coming up, in which the Europeans are participating, and then, at the end of the week, this week, we’ll be having the Gymnich, which will bring together all the EU foreign ministers and all the armed forces ministers to define the framework for discussions with Russia, which is what we want.

Does France understand that Russia is worried and categorically opposes Ukraine’s entry to NATO?

France takes our partners’ real concerns into account, and let Mr. remind you that in 2019, President Macron expressed the desire to renew dialogue with Russia, which we did. And so for us, it’s important to sustain the possibility of that dialogue with Russia, but to do so obviously on the basis of parameters that reflect our collective security interests in Europe. And in this regard, the Europeans must clearly be stakeholders in any discussion focusing on European strategic security.

MALI / WAGNER

What information does France currently have about the presence in Mali of men belonging to the Russian company Wagner?

We have extremely clear information, and when I say "we" I mean France, but it’s a whole number of partners. On December 23, 2021, together with 14 partners - Europeans and others - we condemned the presence of the Wagner mercenary militia on Malian soil; the information we have is that there is indeed a deployment of mercenaries on the ground. We also know there’s a deployment of other capabilities. We know there are geologists, for example, from the Wagner company, which shows clearly that, in addition to the offer of security mercenaries on the ground, there’s also a whole predatory economy being established, which we’ve already seen deployed in other territories, particularly the Central African Republic. And we’ve seen the extent to which that didn’t contribute to security, because most of the time it contradicted States’ security interests and sovereignty, and also contributed to predatory policies to the detriment of the people.

Can the troops from Operation Barkhane coexist with the Wagner men?

What we said on 23 December was that we won’t abandon the Malian people to the terrorism threat. There’s a series of international commitments reflected in various presences on the ground, at this stage, but we’re obviously going to carry on reassessing the situation. We won’t give up supporting the Malian people against the terrorist forces that are unfortunately present on Malian soil.

The Armed Forces Minister and Foreign Minister have suggested several times, for a few weeks now, that Wagner’s arrival in Mali is a sort of red line, in a way. Is that no longer entirely the case today?

It’s never been about a red line. It’s very clearly been about the incompatibility of that presence with the...

Yes, but it could even have led to the withdrawal of French troops.

...with the international coalition’s efforts; it’s clear that that presence is detrimental to everything the international coalition is trying to do on the ground, and I want to remind you that there are obviously French forces, but there’s also Takuba, a European force. There are all the efforts being made by the Coalition for the Sahel and obviously by the United Nations forces on the ground to influence Mali’s stability and counter the terrorist threat.

So French troops won’t pull out, even if Wagner gains ground?

Obviously this is all being assessed on a daily basis. But I just want to reiterate what we said in that statement: we won’t abandon the Malian people to the terrorist threat.

3. United Nations - UNOWAS - Statement by Mr. Nicolas de Rivière, permanent representative of France to the United Nations, to the Security Council (New York - January 10, 2022)

[translation from French]

Madam President,

I thank Mr. Annadif, Mrs. Waly and Mrs. Yougbaré for their speeches.

I would like to address three points.

Firstly, the security situation, which is worsening in the Sahel, threatening the whole of West Africa. The terrorist threat is now affecting coastal countries, with three attacks against the defense and security forces recorded in Benin for the first time. Violence against civilians continues in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. We express our condolences to the families of the victims and to the countries affected.

This situation requires a response. We must equip the countries of the region to fight terrorism. The G5 Sahel Joint Force must be supported in a predictable and sustainable way. We remain convinced that a UN support office is the best mechanism to achieve this. We also encourage cooperation between the coastal and Sahel countries. The Accra Initiative is promising. We welcome the joint military operation carried out in this framework in November by Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Ghana and Togo.

France will continue its security support to the Sahel countries, in coordination with its European partners, several of whom are participating in Task Force Takuba. This is a long-term commitment, the objectives of which have been defined jointly with the Sahel countries and clearly set out.

On the other hand, we condemn the ongoing deployment on Malian territory of Wagner mercenaries, who are unfortunately well known for threatening civilians, plundering resources, violating international law and the sovereignty of states. This can only contribute to further destabilizing the Sahel.

Beyond the Sahel, France is concerned about maritime insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea. We support regional initiatives to combat piracy, in the framework of the Yaoundé architecture. We conduct maritime exercises with several African countries and participate in the European Union’s Coordinated Maritime Presences, which strengthen the effectiveness of European efforts in the area and support coastal countries.

My second point is on development programs, which must go hand in hand with security responses. We support the United Nations’ integrated strategy for the Sahel. But this strategy must not be limited to holding meetings or workshops. On the contrary, it must implement concrete and operational programs. It is also imperative that the Sahelian states work to rebuild trust with their populations and improve their governance. We must also take into account the effects of climate change and its consequences for security and conflict prevention.

My last point concerns the political situation. We welcome the holding of presidential elections in Cape Verde on October 17 and in Gambia on December 4.

In Guinea, France notes that first encouraging steps have been taken by the transitional authorities. I am thinking of the appointment of a civilian Prime Minister and the formation of an inclusive transition government. France, like the European Union, is prepared to support the transition process, in collaboration with its partners. But we remain vigilant and await the rapid publication of the transition timetable requested by ECOWAS, as well as the establishment of the National Transitional Council.

On the other hand, France remains seriously concerned by the failure of the transitional authorities in Mali to respect their commitments to return to constitutional order in accordance with the timetable set by the Transitional Charter and endorsed by this Council. The Council will have the opportunity to discuss this issue tomorrow during the meeting on MINUSMA. But I would like to reiterate our full support for the efforts of ECOWAS, which met yesterday and adopted new sanctions against the transitional authorities in Mali, who have once again failed to comply with the demands of ECOWAS and their own commitments.

I thank you.

4. United Nations - January 5 Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s ballistic missile launch - Joint statement by Albania, France, Ireland, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States (New York - January 10, 2022)

Good afternoon. Thank you for being here today.

We stand today unified in our condemnation of the DPRK’s most recent missile launch, which the Security Council will discuss shortly. The DPRK’s January 5th ballistic missile launch is a clear violation of multiple Security Council resolutions.

The DPRK’s continued pursuit of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs is a threat to international peace and security.

This launch is the latest in a series of ballistic missile launches and shows the DPRK’s determination to expand its unlawful weapons capabilities. These actions increase the risk of miscalculation and escalation and pose a significant threat to regional stability. This commitment is also evident in the DPRK’s displays of its various missile systems over the past year and its statements that it is pursuing new technologies, such as hypersonic gliding warheads.

The DPRK’s record of weapons proliferation is clear. Each missile launch serves not only to advance the DPRK’s own capabilities, but to expand the suite of weapons available for export to its illicit arms clients and dealers around the world.

The DPRK makes these military investments at the expense of the well-being of the North Korean people. The people of North Korea continue to suffer under a strict authoritarian regime and through an increasingly serious humanitarian crisis.

We call on the DPRK to refrain from further destabilizing actions, abandon its prohibited WMD and ballistic missile programs, and engage in meaningful dialogue towards our shared goal of complete denuclearization, consistent with the Security Council resolutions. This is the only way for us to achieve lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

As we move to consultations shortly, we encourage the Security Council to stand united in opposing the DPRK’s ongoing, destabilizing, and unlawful actions. We also call on all Member States to fulfill their sanctions obligations under the Security Council resolutions.

Our goal remains the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. We are prepared to engage in and support serious and sustained diplomacy to that end. It is the DPRK that now must choose dialogue and peace over its unlawful and threatening weapons program.

Thank you.