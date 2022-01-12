Official speeches and statements - January 12, 2022

1. Burma / Myanmar - France condemns the latest prison sentence against State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (January 10, 2022) - Press briefing by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (excerpt) (Paris - January 10, 2022)

France condemns the latest prison sentence handed down this morning against State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. This travesty of justice exacerbates an already very troubling political situation.

As the EU and its Member States had already emphasized on December 6, ending the crisis in Burma will require a political dialogue bringing together all the parties to the conflict; an immediate end to army attacks on civilian populations, as we saw in Kayah, Kayin and Chin States; and the unconditional release of all political prisoners detained since February 1, 2021.

France continues to fully support ASEAN’s efforts to implement a five-point consensus that includes the establishment of a broad political dialogue. (...)

2. United Nations - Mali - Statement by Mr. Nicolas de Rivière, permanent representative of France to the United Nations, to the Security Council (New York - January 11, 2022)

[translation from French]

Madam President,

I thank the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations and Mrs. Dicko for their presentations.

As ECOWAS noted at its extraordinary summit on 9 January, the situation in Mali is extremely worrying. The transitional authorities have not respected the commitments they made to the Malian people, to ECOWAS and to all the international partners committed to Mali, and endorsed by this Council. There is thus no realistic path towards the return to constitutional order and we are witnessing, on the contrary, a shrinking of the democratic space.

France therefore fully supports all ECOWAS’ efforts to ensure that the transitional authorities respect their commitments and that the elections to end the transition period are organized within a reasonable timeframe.

As a result of the current crisis, the implementation of the peace agreement, the key to the stabilization of Mali, is no longer progressing. At the same time, the absence of an integrated strategy for the central regions leaves the population prey to insecurity and a deteriorating humanitarian situation.

Like ECOWAS, we regret that the transitional authorities are using already limited public funds to pay foreign mercenaries instead of supporting the national forces and public services for the benefit of the Malian people. France and its closest partners have strongly condemned the deployment on Malian territory of mercenaries from the Wagner group, who are known to threaten civilians, loot resources, violate international law and the sovereignty of states.

Madam President,

France remains determined to support Mali and the Malian people. We call on the transitional authorities to return to the path of dialogue, to make progress in the concrete preparation of elections on the basis of a credible timetable, to make progress in the implementation of the peace agreement and to develop a strategy for the Centre. There is still time to meet the aspirations of the Malian people and the expectations of Mali’s partners, first and foremost the countries of the region.

We recognize the seriousness of the challenges facing Mali and we do not underestimate the scale of the task. That is why we are continuing our military operations to deal with the terrorist threat in the Sahel. That is why, together with the European Union, we have always maintained our development and humanitarian aid to the Malians. We are also strengthening our support for Malian civil society, whose vitality is to be commended.

France reaffirms its support for MINUSMA and the Special Representative, and welcomes the commitment of the troop-contributing countries. We are very concerned about the risks that the deployment of mercenaries from the Wagner group poses to the proper implementation of MINUSMA’s mandate. In this regard, we are informed by the serious experience of MINUSCA in the Central African Republic.

In conclusion, we will continue our efforts to meet the needs of the Malians. We once again call on the transitional authorities to resume dialogue and to make clear commitments to a return to constitutional order.

I thank you.