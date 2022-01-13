Official speeches and statements - January 13, 2022

1. Iran - Reimprisonment of Ms. Fariba Adelkhah - Statement by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (Paris - January 12, 2022)

We were astonished to learn that the Iranian authorities have decided, without any prior explanation or notification, to reimprison our compatriot Fariba Adelkhah. Ms. Adelkhah, first jailed on June 5, 2019, had been put under house arrest on October 3, 2020, with an electronic tag.

As we have repeatedly emphasized, Ms. Abdelkhah’s conviction is based on no serious evidence: it is purely political and arbitrary. The decision to imprison her again, which we condemn, can have only negative consequences on the relationship between France and Iran and reduce the trust between our two countries.

France demands Ms. Abdelkhah’s immediate release.

2. North Korea - Missile launch (January 12, 2022) - Press briefing by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (Paris - January 12, 2022)

France condemns the latest missile launch on January 10, less than a week after the January 5 launch, both characterized by North Korea as hypersonic missile launches.

North Korea’s pursuit of its weapons program is a threat to international peace and security and undermines international efforts to resume a dialogue, as noted in the joint statement delivered the day before yesterday by France, Albania, Ireland, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States at the Security Council, and in the EU statement issued yesterday.

We urge North Korea to end its illegal activities and to comply with UN Security Council resolutions aimed at achieving its complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization. In the meantime, we will continue to work actively with our partners to ensure the complete and effective implementation of international sanctions.

3. United Nations - Yemen - Statement by Mr. Nicolas de Rivière, permanent representative of France to the United Nations to the Security Council (New York - January 12, 2022)

[translation from French]

Madam President,

I would like to thank Mr. Grundberg, Mr. Rajasingham and Ms. Alaghbary for their presentations. France fully shares their concerns.

The deteriorating situation on the ground poses a risk of regional destabilization. Yemen continues to be ravaged by war. The parties to the conflict are fighting on several fronts, and each side remains convinced that it can defeat its opponent. But we all know that the military option is a dead end. France is again calling for a nationwide ceasefire without delay. The discussions within the redeployment coordination committee provided for in the Stockholm agreements must also resume. I welcome the appointment of General Beary.

Tensions on the ground are fueling instability in Yemen and the region. I am thinking of the Houthi attacks on Saudi territory and the capture by the Houthis of an Emirati ship off the west coast of Yemen.

This interception is worrying and we condemn it. France calls on all parties involved to find a solution that will allow the release of the ship and its crew and recalls its commitment to freedom of navigation and to regional security and stability.

The Yemeni people continue to pay a high price for this conflict. The number of civilian casualties last month was one of the highest in recent years.

The protection of civilians is an obligation for all parties.

Humanitarian needs continue to grow. The risk of famine is increasing.

It is therefore essential to allow UN and humanitarian personnel to move around without fear of being targeted or arrested. In this regard, we strongly condemn the arbitrary arrest of three UN staff. We call for their immediate and unconditional release. It is essential to remove all bureaucratic obstacles and to speed up the issuance of visas for UN and humanitarian personnel for the unhindered delivery of aid.

At a time when the economic situation is the subject of growing concern, we welcome the government’s recent decisions to take back control of the Central Bank, which serves the population.

France supports the efforts of the special envoy to relaunch the political process. It calls on all stakeholders to engage without delay and in a constructive manner. The international parameters, including the resolutions adopted by this Council, are well known. Finally, it is essential that women be involved in the decision-making process concerning the future of their country.

Finally, the SAFER oil tanker continues to be an ecological time bomb. It is imperative that the Houthis stop their blackmail and authorize immediate access to this vessel without preconditions.

France and its partners remain committed to the Special Envoy and will continue to support his efforts to end this conflict.

Thank you.