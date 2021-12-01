This event is organized by Villa Albertine / La Maison Française.

The Embassy of France celebrates the French Presidency of the European Union with the screening of "Proxima," which incapsulates the difficulty of having at the same time the head in the stars and the heart on earth, with loved ones.

All you need to know... WHAT: PFUE 2022 Film Screenings Program: "Proxima" WHEN: Tuesday, February 15 , 2022 – 7:00pm - 8:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C. PRICE: General Admission: $5 - Free for children and students RESERVATION: Eventbrite. INFOS: Registration and valid ID required. Masks and full vaccination certificate (3 doses) required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

Directed by Alice Winocour

| 2019 | 107min | France |

Cast: Eva Green, Zélie Boulant, Matt Dillon

In French with English Subtitles

PFUE 2022 Film Screenings Program

Proxima (2019) directed by Alice Winocour is the second film of the series screened as part of the cultural programming of the French Presidency of the European Union (PFUE) which begins on January 1, 2022. This drama illustrating a family-life like no other continues this cycle celebrating Europe.

Proxima

Sarah is a French astrophysicist who is about to leave the earth for a one-year mission, Proxima. While she follows the rigorous training imposed on astronauts at the European Astronaut Center in Cologne, in Russia and in Kazakhstan, being the only woman among men, she is preparing above all for the painful separation with her 8-year-old daughter.

Camera in the hand, the viewer discovers the daily challenge of a woman having to juggle an extremely demanding job and an equally important family life. In a simple portrait, devoid of any frills or special effects, Proxima is nonetheless a film with a strong and topical message, as women begin to access high-ranking jobs that fully monopolize them.

Please note that in order to attend this event, full vaccination of 3 doses, or 2 doses and a negative test of less than 36 hours, will be required as well as an ID to enter the French Embassy grounds. Masks are required throughout the screening.

When purchasing multiple tickets kindly list the full name of each guest.