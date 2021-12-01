This event is organized by Villa Albertine / La Maison Française.

The Embassy of France celebrates the beginning of the French Presidency of the European Union with the comic adventures and tribulations of a young man who finds his own unexpected place in a modern, heterogeneous and multicultural world.

All you need to know... WHAT: PFUE 2022 Film Screenings Program: "L’auberge espagnole" WHEN: Tuesday, February 8 , 2022 – 7:00pm - 8:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C. PRICE: General Admission: $5 - Free for children and students RESERVATION: Eventbrite. INFOS: Registration and valid ID required. Masks and full vaccination certificate (3 doses) required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

Directed by Cedric Klapisch

| 2002 | 122min | France |

Cast: Romain Duris, Cécile de France, Audrey Tautou, Judith Godrèche

In French with English Subtitles

PFUE 2022 Film Screenings Program

Cedric Klapisch’s dramatic comedy L’Auberge Espagnole (2002) inaugurates a series of films, screened as part of the cultural programming of the French Presidency of the European Union (PFUE), which begins on January 1, 2022. The Villa Albertine has therefore chosen the Franco-Spanish successful co-production, L’Auberge Espagnole, that won the César for best female hope in 2003 (for the role of Cécile de France), to launch this cycle celebrating Europe.

L’Auberge Espagnole

Xavier is in his twenties and studies economics. He seems to have everything to be happy: a girlfriend who has loved him for four years, Martine, and a good job in the Ministry of the Economy which awaits him. Only one condition remains, he must improve his Spanish. Thus, he decides to let Martine wait for him in Paris while he leaves to live in Barcelona for a year through the Erasmus program. Xavier looks for accommodation and eventually finds an apartment in the center town that he plans to share with seven other people, each from a different country. Once installed, the adventure begins...

With this portrait of the youth in a time of globalization, Klapisch stages a universal initiatory path through living scenes and warm tones: the journey, the necessary uprooting, the discovery of the world, at such a crucial time in the life. In a happy linguistic mess, the colorful and endearing characters take us on a funny and moving adventure that dreamily depicts those years of unforeseen events, where one lives as much in the future as in the present. In an always inventive and elegant staging, this film offers a great breath of fresh air, which makes you want to embrace life even more.

Please note that in order to attend this event, full vaccination of 3 doses, or 2 doses and a negative test of less than 36 hours, will be required as well as an ID to enter the French Embassy grounds. Masks are required throughout the screening.

When purchasing multiple tickets kindly list the full name of each guest.