The Embassy of France celebrates the French Presidency of the European Union with the screening of "Les rendez-vous d’Anna," an autobiographical drama co-produced by West Germany, Belgium and France.

All you need to know... WHAT: PFUE 2022 Film Screenings Program: "Les rendez-vous d’Anna" WHEN: Tuesday, March 1 , 2022 – 7:00pm - 8:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C. PRICE: General Admission: $5 - Free for children and students RESERVATION: Eventbrite. INFOS: Registration and valid ID required. Masks and full vaccination certificate (3 doses) required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

Directed by Chantal Akerman

| 1978 | 127min | France |

Cast: Aurore Clément, Helmut Griem, Magali Noël, Léa Massari, Jean-Pierre Cassel

In French with English Subtitles

PFUE 2022 Film Screenings Program

Les rendez-vous d’Anna (1978) directed by Chantal Akerman is the last film of the series screened as part of the cultural programming of the French Presidency of the European Union (PFUE) which begins on January 1st, 2022. This French-Belgian-West German coproduction ends this cycle celebrating Europe.

Les rendez-vous d’Anna

Anne Silver, a Belgian filmmaker, is travelling through West Germany, Belgium, and France to promote her new film. Along the way, she meets with strangers, friends, former lovers, and family members, all the while traversing an isolating and increasingly homogeneous Western Europe. Among the people, she meets is her own mother, to whom she talks about falling in love with a woman who she only talks to over the phone now. In the end, she is back in her apartment, listening to messages on her answering machine, alone as ever. The calls are from various friends and/or lovers, who express frustration at her unavailability, and also a manager who wants to make sure she shows up for all of her promotional appearances.

The last message is from her female lover, who is wondering where she is. Anne doesn’t call anyone back.

Please note that in order to attend this event, full vaccination of 3 doses, or 2 doses and a negative test of less than 36 hours, will be required as well as an ID to enter the French Embassy grounds. Masks are required throughout the screening.

When purchasing multiple tickets kindly list the full name of each guest.