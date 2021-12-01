This event is organized by Ruti Abramovitch / Villa Albertine.

Celebrating the 2022 French Presidency of the EU, pianist Ruti Abramovitch presents a recital highlighting a variety of European composers.

All you need to know... WHAT: "Paysages Europa" – Piano concert by Ruti Abramovitch WHEN: Thursday, February 17 , 2022 – 7:30pm - 9:00pm WHERE: La Maison Française – Embassy of France – 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, 20007, Washington, D.C. PRICE: General Admission: $25 — Student Ticket: $15 RESERVATION: Eventbrite. INFOS: Registration and valid ID required. Masks and full vaccination certificate (3 doses) required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

In celebration of the 2022 French Presidency of the Council of the European Union, this evening features piano music by composers from France, Spain, Czechia, Poland and more

Program highlights include:

Gabriel Fauré - Barcarolles No. 1 and 2

- Barcarolles No. 1 and 2 Federico Mompou - Scènes d’enfants

- Scènes d’enfants Leoš Janáček - Sonata 1.X.1905 (From the Street, 1 October 1905)

- Sonata 1.X.1905 (From the Street, 1 October 1905) Frederic Chopin - Scherzo No. 3

- Scherzo No. 3 Enrique Granados - Selections from Escenas Románticas

Known for her lyrical and colorful tone, pianist Ruti Abramovitch is a highly sought-after soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician. Ruti lived in Chicago for the past decade, performing at some of the city’s most notable concert halls such as Symphony Center, The Art Institute of Chicago, Preston-Bradley Hall at the Cultural Center, and Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston, IL.

Please note that in order to attend this event, full vaccination of 3 doses, or 2 doses and a negative test of less than 36 hours, will be required as well as an ID to enter the French Embassy grounds. Masks are required throughout the screening.

When purchasing multiple tickets kindly list the full name of each guest.