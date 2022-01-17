Official speeches and statements - January 17, 2022

1. European affairs - French EU presidency / Ukraine / Russia - Excerpts from the interview given by Mr. Clément Beaune, Minister of State for European Affairs, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, to France Info (Paris - January 14, 2022)

Let’s talk about Europe. Next Wednesday, Emmanuel Macron will be making a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg. We now know France’s goals for this presidency; we’ve already talked about them here on France Info. What new message does the President want to send to MEPs?

First of all, it’s a sign of commitment and democratic respect; the French President, who holds this presidency for six months, is going to the European Parliament, elected by all French and European citizens, to explain what we’re going to promote during this presidency. I think on this occasion we must also stress the additional democratization of the European Union; we’re doing it by upholding, for example, transnational lists for the forthcoming European elections. We must also make the most of this European Parliament, and also pay tribute to its president, who passed away at the beginning of the week...

A tribute will be paid to him on Monday...

Absolutely, another tribute will be paid on Monday in President Macron’s presence, and this will also be the first session of the year to explain his major priorities for the presidency. (...)

In the news, on Europe’s doorstep, there’s a tense situation in Ukraine, tensions with Russia, between Russia, the Europeans, the Americans, NATO; does Europe have the diplomatic and perhaps even military capabilities to curb Vladimir Putin?

I’ve heard we’re having another moment of self-flagellation about the fact that we’re not present in the discussions. First of all, right now, the European foreign ministers are holding a meeting with Jean-Yves Le Drian about this issue; NATO has met, not the Americans alone. And above all, let’s look at what’s been happening in the Ukraine crisis in particular since Russia annexed Crimea: the diplomatic efforts—which are difficult, sometimes insufficient, but the only ones which have borne fruit, which have sometimes calmed the situation down, enabled ceasefires, released prisoners—are the efforts of the Europeans, particularly France and Germany, in what’s called the Normandy format, which brings together France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia. And we’re trying to convene it again. So it’s better if the Americans get involved in this issue again... (...)

We can remember Nicolas Sarkozy having to manage a crisis in Georgia during the French EU presidency in 2008; very cynically, doesn’t a crisis in Europe provide Emmanuel Macron with a political opportunity? Let’s remember that from a purely institutional point of view, the French President doesn’t preside over anything during the French EU presidency; wouldn’t that give him a leading role in Europe?

He provides impetus for all the ministers’ meetings—that’s important—and sets out France’s program. Listen, we’ve got to be reasonable, we aren’t going to hope for a crisis. Yes, it’s up to Emmanuel Macron in particular, with the European Commission President, with European Council President Charles Michel, to take responsibility now for the EU’s difficulties. And he’s committed to these issues; in March in particular there will be a European Council dedicated to adopting our security and defense strategy.

France has supported it a great deal, over and above these crises, but these crises reveal that we need—whether France holds the presidency or not—more European action. Let me remind you that a few weeks ago—we didn’t hold the presidency—we went through a crisis organized by Belarus and a migration attack vis-à-vis Poland and other European countries. France in particular, through its action with our European partners, made it possible to calm the crisis and suspend flights organized at the Belarusian-Polish border.

I mentioned the 2008 French EU presidency because in Brussels it’s still considered something of a model. The financial crisis, the climate package, Georgia: perhaps Nicolas Sarkozy set the bar high from a presidency point of view?

But Nicolas Sarkozy was highly committed; I personally pay tribute to his European action; moreover I’d like his political family to remember, in terms of symbols, in terms of his European commitment, that back then the Republicans—even though they didn’t call themselves that—supported President Sarkozy and loved Europe. That’s no longer the case today.

I don’t think Emmanuel Macron is seeking comparisons, and it can’t be said that his commitment to Europe dates from 1 January or has been insignificant over the past four years. We’ll have digital regulation, a regulated and boosted minimum wage in Europe, and, I hope, a carbon tax at Europe’s borders; these are all new commitments which are results we can achieve, at the President’s instigation, during this French presidency. (...)