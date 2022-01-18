Official speeches and statements - January 18, 2022

1. Global health - A billion vaccine doses have been delivered with COVAX - Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris - January 17, 2022)

COVAX is the vaccines pillar of ACT-A [Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator], the international initiative run by the World Health Organization aimed at coordinating a global response to COVID-19 which is fair and mutually supportive.

Fair, because it would be intolerable for some people to have access to resources for tackling the pandemic, such as tests, vaccines and treatments, and others not to.

Mutually supportive, because the virus knows no borders and it is in everyone’s interest for the whole planet to be protected.

France has played a decisive role in coordinating States and other actors and promoting fair access to everything countries need in order to tackle the health crisis. While considerable resources have already been mobilized, access to solutions to fight the virus still remains too unequal in the world, particularly as far as the vaccine is concerned.

The COVAX mechanism therefore makes an essential contribution to the global vaccination rollout, for the most vulnerable in particular.

France has played a crucial role in ensuring fairer access to the vaccine.

While the international community had initially mobilized considerable resources to finance the purchase and distribution of doses, the limits of global vaccine production capacity and its concentration in certain territories severely delayed delivery times and slowed down the vaccination rollout worldwide. Developing countries, with no production capacities on their territories, were the first victims of the bottleneck. Yet vaccination is about speed, because as long as the circulation of the virus is not slowed down, the chances of new variants emerging increase.

For this reason, at a video conference of the G7 members on February 19, 2021, President Macron announced that France would be the first country in the world to supplement its financial contributions to COVAX with donations of doses from its own vaccine purchases. Donations in kind currently account for more than half of the vaccines deployed in the COVAX framework.

So thanks to this arrangement, initiated by France, vaccinations have speeded up in the most vulnerable countries.

President Emmanuel Macron has pledged that France will share 120 million vaccine doses for developing countries by mid-2022.

To date, France has donated more than 75 million doses, 47.4 million of which have already been delivered on the ground.

In parallel with these efforts to share our doses, the President wanted France to be in the vanguard when it comes to supporting the development of vaccine production capacity worldwide, and in particular on the African continent. This approach is already materializing, because on 21 June 2021 the Director-General of WHO, the South African President and the French President announced the creation in South Africa of a technological hub in partnership with the Biovac and Afrigen laboratories and half-financed by France, to enable training in the production of messenger RNA vaccines for African experts who will be able to work throughout the continent. The center started work in September 2021.

France intends to support similar projects in several African countries, particularly Senegal and Rwanda, by investing both in factories and in employee training, so that the continent where only 1% of the world’s doses are currently made can produce the vaccines its inhabitants need.

It also seems essential that everything should be done to ensure that, in the event of a health crisis, intellectual property does not hinder the ability to mobilize every existing factory to produce vaccines or treatments. France has therefore forged an unprecedented euro20-million partnership with the Medicines Patent Pool, an organization which has proven it can increase the production of treatments against HIV/AIDS in Africa. Its role will be to encourage technology transfers and the voluntary sharing of patents.

Vaccines and more.

ACT-A is organized around four priority objectives: to make vaccines a global public good, develop diagnostic capabilities, design treatments for the virus, and strengthen health systems in the most vulnerable countries.

2. United Arab Emirates / Yemen - Attacks claimed by the Houthis on Abu Dhabi airport - Statement by Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris - January 17, 2022)

I utterly condemn the attacks, for which the Houthis have claimed responsibility, on an airport and port facilities in Abu Dhabi on January 17. These attacks threaten the security of the United Arab Emirates’ territory and the stability of the region. France expresses its support for the United Arab Emirates in the face of these attacks.

I reiterate our constant appeal to the Houthis to end immediately their destabilizing actions in Yemen and the region and embark constructively on a political process to resolve the crisis in Yemen. France reaffirms its active efforts to bring about a cessation of hostilities throughout the country and a resumption of talks with a view to a comprehensive political agreement under the aegis of the United Nations.

3. French presidency of the Council of the European Union - Gymnich in Brest on January 13 and 14, 2022 - Communiqué issued by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris - January 16, 2022)

On January 13 and 14, 2022, the European Union foreign ministers met, as part of the French presidency of the Council of the European Union, at the Atelier des Capucins in Brest (Brittany), in the Gymnich format, following an invitation from Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, and Josep Borell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.

The meeting enabled ministers to exchange views on the issue of security in the European Union’s eastern neighborhood, against a background of increasing strategic tension between Russia and Ukraine, and on the situation in both Kazakhstan and Belarus. On this occasion, the European Union notably restated the need to pursue a policy based on two courses of action.

First was the adoption of a strong dissuasive position regarding any challenge to principles fundamental to European security, especially principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as the right for States to choose their own security arrangements and alliances. Following on from the European Council in December, ministers highlighted the importance of maintaining close coordination among Europeans. They also restated their determination to adopt, where necessary, large-scale sanctions in the event of any violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

In addition, ministers fully supported their ongoing diplomatic efforts, especially the Normandy format conducted by France and Germany for the full implementation of the Minsk agreements. They noted a consensus on the importance of continuing to engage in robust discussions with Russia, in accordance with European terms and parameters since the issue is primarily one of Europeans’ security.

Together with ministerial defense colleagues, ministers also discussed the Strategic Compass, which represents one of the French presidency’s main priorities. This document, a true European defense White Paper, serves to provide the framework for a joint analysis of the global upheavals and threats the European Union faces. It also serves to steer the European defense and security policy for 2030, the objective for the European Union being to increase its capacity, autonomy and sovereignty. Discussions enabled everyone to share their views and prepare the technical negotiations in such a way that the Strategic Compass document would be the most strategic, practical and ambitious document possible, with a view to its adoption by heads of State and government at the European Council on March 24 and 25.

Relations with China also featured on the agenda, so as to reaffirm both the unity of the European Union on this affair and the full solidarity of Member States with Lithuania, which is the object of unacceptable diplomatic and economic pressure from Beijing. They repeated how important it was for the European Union to have the means to combat all forms of economic pressure to protect sovereign interests.

The European Union’s wish to reinforce its presence in the Indo-Pacific region was reaffirmed, in the continuity of the European strategy backed by the European Council in October. This was one of the French presidency’s priorities and the focus of a ministerial forum on February 22 in Paris.

Ministers spoke of the need to reinforce the European Union’s strategy of influence in international organizations so that our common vision might prevail, based on the respect of human rights and the promotion of effective and open multilateralism. They all agreed that this was all the more important and opportune that Europe (the European institutions and Member States) represented one of the main funders (often the primary funder) within these organizations.

Relations between Europe and Africa were also addressed in the presence of Moussa Faki, Chair of the African Union (AU) Commission, and Aïssata Tall Sall, Senegalese Minister of Foreign Affairs, in view of the upcoming presidency of the African Union. Discussions included the importance of rebuilding the Euro-African partnership, which would be at the core of the EU-AU Summit in Brussels on 17 and 18 February, to enable a mutual reinforcement of both European and African sovereignty. The aim of a threefold set of priorities around prosperity, security and mobility was confirmed by all. Everybody mentioned the importance of grounding this rebuilt partnership in practical and structuring projects, especially in terms of health and vaccination sovereignty and on the reinforcement of the Euro-African security architecture.

Lastly, ministers discussed the situation in Mali, which was particularly concerning, since the presence of mercenaries from Russian company, Wagner, had now been established there, and the transition timescale had not been respected by the junta. Ministers highlighted the need for a coordinated European response, supporting the decisions taken by ECOWAS, including by adopting targeted sanctions against the Malian junta as soon as possible. They also recalled that engagement on the ground would continue, adding that this would not be maintained at any cost, and that close monitoring of the evolving situation was ongoing.