Official speeches and statements - January 19, 2022

1. European affairs - French presidency of the Council of the European Union/carbon border tax/Ukraine/Russia - Excerpts from the interview given by Mr. Clément Beaune, Minister of State for European Affairs, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, to France Info (Paris - January 18, 2022)

(...)

Strasbourg is where Emmanuel Macron is going to make a speech on Europe tomorrow in the framework of the French European Union presidency. There’s one point where he’s being especially closely listened to, namely the EU carbon border tax to penalize those companies that pollute the most. First of all, are we currently sure this tax is going to see the light of day?

In Europe you’re never sure, it’s a battle. Of course it’s a political battle for this French EU presidency. We’re fighting to ensure - I think we’ll get there, but we must still build an agreement and therefore bring together a majority of Member States...

Who’s holding things back?

There are some countries, particularly in Eastern Europe, which are reluctant. For a long time there was, let’s be honest, German reluctance, because the Germans said to themselves: if you penalize people who export from China, from the United States to Europe, they may take retaliatory trade measures against us. Today we have an agreement in principle from Germany. I was in Berlin last week; I think we’re going to reach a Franco-German compromise on this tax. In simple terms, what is this carbon tax at Europe’s borders, because we’re talking perhaps in a slightly abstract way? It has nothing to do with the carbon tax we saw on fuel etc... I want to reassure everyone, it’s very...

That’s something of a message for the yellow vests...

Yes, but it’s very important, because that concern may exist. But in practical terms, what is it? It’s the fact that when you’re a car manufacturer in Europe - in France, in Germany - you make efforts, we can see it’s very painful, including sometimes in terms of employment, at the social level, to adapt, to produce more greenly, cars that emit less; you have to adapt, it’s expensive, you have to invest. We can’t agree to make that effort, and it’s a major effort for our industry in a load of sectors, including automotive, while at the same time an exporter, a car manufacturer - Chinese, Indian, Brazilian, American, it doesn’t matter, but outside Europe - exports the same cars to us which are more polluting or don’t comply with our environmental rules. That’s what it is: a mechanism that allows you to make those who produce in Europe - our manufacturers, for example, or our steel producers, in another sector - and those who export to Europe pay the same carbon prices, [for] the same environmental constraints. We’re still an open market...

Yes, but Renault, for example...

...but we must have a tax for those who aren’t at the same level as us.

If Renault, for example, pollutes while manufacturing cars abroad, Renault won’t pay the tax if it then brings its cars to Europe. That’s really quite astonishing.

There are still - the legislation is still under discussion at the European Parliament...

Renault manufacturing a car in Europe won’t pay the tax, but abroad with polluting steel...

Today the goal is obviously for that to be the case, namely that whatever the... It’s not about nationality, it’s about the production site: those who produce - Renault or others - outside Europe, who export the cars, must have the same constraints as if they’re producing in Hauts-de-France or Baden-Württemberg in Germany...

For the time being that’s not the case with the Commission’s plan.

Well, it’s the case overall, it’s the principle of this tax; you’re right, there are, as it were, one or two holes, which is...

This is a pretty big hole...

Yes, of course, but we’re going to try and correct it in the European Parliament; it’s Pascal Canfin of the Renaissance group, from the presidential majority, who is championing this idea; we’re working together to ensure this carbon tax applies to everyone. That is indeed the principle: that “made in Europe", if I can put it that way, made in France, made in Europe shouldn’t be penalized for its legitimate effort on the environmental and ecological transition.

When are you hoping this tax will come into force?

So I hope we’ll have a political agreement under the French presidency, by the end of June, as soon as possible. And this tax is scheduled to come into force in 2025. And so that’s what we’re currently aiming at, and at the same time we’re going to try and promote - particularly with Germany - international negotiations, because the aim is not necessarily to tax, the aim is for every country in the world to apply environmental rules to its industry; as long as that’s not the case, we’ll uphold...

But with China and the United States that risks being complicated; they don’t necessarily have the same standards as in Europe...

With the United States there are already discussions, but of course that’s why we’re creating this mechanism, because I personally can’t explain to the French automotive industry that it must make efforts - it’s doing that (...) - but that it’s going to face competition from people who make no environmental effort. That’s impossible, it would be a naïve Europe and a Europe that would let itself be destroyed ecologically or economically; this tax will end those kinds of abuses. (...)

According to the United States, tens of thousands of Russian soldiers, Vladimir Putin’s soldiers, are currently posted near the Ukrainian border. What happens if Russia invades Ukraine, knowing that it already occupies two pieces of its territory?

You know, in diplomacy, even when you speculate you’ve got to be extremely circumspect, because what you say can have repercussions; so I don’t want to engage in fiction. But as Americans, Europeans, we’ve been very cleit was even mentioned at the last European summit. It’s being said that the European Union isn’t talking about it; that’s wrong, the summit...

You say, "we’ve been very clear"; last week’s negotiations were between the Russians and Americans... (...) The Europeans weren’t there...

Sorry, I’ll come back to this, but I’m telling you what was agreed, because Ukraine was sent a message in December about Russia absolutely having to respect its territorial integrity, and the fact that if there were any further attacks on Ukrainian territory, on Ukrainian sovereignty, there would be responses, I won’t say more, extremely strong ones, extremely firm ones...

From Europe?

From Europe, but obviously coordinated with our NATO partners, for those who aren’t in the European Union, with the Americans...

So we could send troops over there?

We aren’t looking at a military option; even speculating I think it would be very dangerous to say that. And besides, the American and European leaders haven’t mentioned this; on the other hand, measures to exert pressure, sanctions, are possible...

In other words, there won’t be a second Crimea? There won’t be a second Donbas, where the Russians are currently behaving like they’re at home, on Ukrainian territory? That won’t happen anymore?

I’m always extremely circumspect, but what happened at the time of the Crimea and Donbas crisis was actually a big moment of weakness in the West. And what’s more, I think that it’s because the previous signals sent by the West weren’t firm or clear that Vladimir Putin took liberties, saying: they won’t do anything, I’m invading, I’m going in. And now, I think, we can really acknowledge [the role of] those in the West - I’ve no problem here with convening Americans and Europeans - [and confirm that] that our signals are very much in alignment, very clear and very firm. And I think the Russian President...

The Ukrainians won’t be left on their own faced with...?

The Ukrainians won’t be left on their own and we can’t accept - be it militarily, or even beyond the Russians saying it’s up to them to decide who joins NATO or not; the Russians shouldn’t be threatening a European country close to us and shouldn’t obviously decide what our alliance is, in this case NATO. So we’ll be extremely firm on that point; this doesn’t rule out - we’ve sometimes been criticized for it, we accept this, President Macron accepts this - holding dialogue, however tough it is, however deadlocked it sometimes is, with Vladimir Putin, because our goal isn’t to engage in warmongering but to defend ourselves, send a very clear sign and say to the Russians that it isn’t them who define - especially without the Europeans - what happens in Europe. (...)

2. United Nations - 25th anniversary of the RSSGNU mandate children and armed conflict - Statement by Mr. Nicolas de Rivière, permanent representative of France to the United Nations (New York - January 18, 2022)

Mr. President,

I welcome Canada’s and Norway’s commitment to this major issue, the protection of children in armed conflict. I thank the speakers for their presentations. In the context of the 25th anniversary of her mandate, I recognize in particular Special Representative Virginia Gamba and her teams. I also pay tribute to all your predecessors for the remarkable work done since 1997.

25 years after the creation of the mandate, the "Children and Armed Conflict" agenda is undoubtedly an example of what the multilateral system can do best when it is vigilant, united and develops effective tools.

You are aware of the role that France has played in setting up tools in the Security Council, in particular the creation of a dedicated working group. It is a role that honors us and that obliges us.

Unfortunately, violations against children continue, and we must remain mobilized and make the best possible use of these tools. This mobilization involves a number of active measures:

First of all, the fight against impunity: those responsible for violations must be held accountable, in particular persistent perpetrators. In this respect, we welcome the action of the International Criminal Court in this area, as a complement to national jurisdictions. At the same time, we must use all other tools at our disposal, including the tool of sanctions, which in this area is probably not sufficiently used by the Security Council;

Secondly, it is important to give greater support to the monitoring and reporting mechanism. It must be given the necessary resources, both human and material, to continue documenting serious violations. This is absolutely essential. It must enable the UN Secretary-General to draw up the list annexed to his annual report in a rigorous and objective manner;

Thirdly, the action of the working group, which is decisive. In this respect, we regret the recent obstructions, which prevent us from reacting to situations that are developing in a dramatic way. We also need to think about how to follow up the conclusions of the working group on the ground, because that is what matters, not the reports;

We must continue to support projects that aim to give all children, especially girls and the most vulnerable children, access to education in all circumstances, including in contexts of crisis and conflict. This is why France supports UNICEF, the Education Cannot Wait Fund and the Global Partnership for Education. I would like to pay tribute to all the civil society actors involved in this priority;

We must of course take better account of the disproportionate impact of conflicts on women and in this case on girls.

We also support the priority given by Mrs. Gamba to prevention.

Finally, as we commemorate 15 years of the Paris Principles and Commitments this year, I welcome the recent signatures of Mongolia and Jordan and reiterate Mr. call for their universal endorsement, as well as for the endorsement of the Safe Schools Declaration and the Vancouver Principles.

I thank you.

3. United Nations - Open debate "women, peace and security" - "Protecting participation: combating violence against women in peace and security processes" - Statement by Mr. Nicolas de Rivière, permanent representative of France to the United Nations, to the Security Council (New York - January 18, 2022)

[translation from French]

Madam President,

France welcomes the holding of this debate on your initiative. I would like to thank High Commissioner Bachelet and the speakers from civil society for their presentations. Through them, the indispensable role of all women peace builders and defenders of rights has been highlighted.

This meeting is also timely, given the very serious threats to women in Afghanistan at the moment.

Our exchanges have allowed us to underscore the violence, intimidation and reprisals against women in peace processes. France is concerned by the increase in these acts. It condemns all attacks on the participation of women in peace processes.

It is unacceptable that anyone should be targeted as part of their commitment to peace. These attacks are contrary to all the values and principles of the Charter. We must act upon these attacks:

1/ First of all, fear must change sides. The perpetrators of these acts must be held accountable and be brought to justice;

2/ Secondly, in accordance with the "Women, Peace and Security" resolutions, States must put in place security conditions that allow committed women to carry out their activities without undue interference. Prevention and early warning mechanisms must be put in place, with the support of the United Nations where relevant;

3/ We call on the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to continue its documentation work and to gather best practices in this regard. Strong support must be provided to all civil society actors who may be subject to threats, intimidation or reprisals;

4/ Finally, we must continue our efforts for the full implementation of all the Women, Peace and Security resolutions.

France is implementing an ambitious feminist diplomacy. It hosted the Generation Equality Forum in Paris in June 2021, in partnership with Mexico, UN Women, civil society and youth. This meeting launched a new dynamic, based on strong commitments to the rights of women and girls. More than 40 billion dollars in funding was announced to support a global plan to accelerate equality by 2026. France also wants to lead by example. It has launched its 3rd National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security in June 2021. It has also joined the Compact on Women, Peace and Security and Humanitarian Action.

In the Security Council, as in all fora, France will continue to ensure that civil society actors can participate in all relevant discussions and that they can brief without fearing for their safety.

Rest assured, Madam President, that France will continue its determined action in favor of the full implementation of the Women, Peace and Security resolutions, and in particular the provisions relating to the fight against reprisals.

I thank you.

4. United Nations - Briefing by the Prosecutor of the International criminal court on the situation in Darfur, pursuant to resolution 1593 (2005) - Statement by Mr. Brice Fodda, deputy legal adviser of France to the United Nations, to the Security Council (New York - January 17, 2022)

[translation from French]

Thank you, Madam President,

I too would like to thank Prosecutor Khan for his report and his presentation.

His visit to Khartoum in August 2021, just a few weeks after taking office, demonstrates the importance that the Prosecutor attaches to the situations referred by the Council. France welcomes the new Memorandum of Understanding concluded during this visit. This instrument completes the framework for cooperation with the Sudanese government and extends it to each of the four suspects who have not yet been surrendered to the Court. It is now time for implementation.

France is indeed convinced that the mission entrusted by this Council to the International Criminal Court is all the more essential in this period of transition in Sudan. Building a lasting and inclusive peace in the region will not be possible without justice. The fight against impunity for the perpetrators of the most serious crimes is part of the restoration of democratic life and reconciliation.

In this respect, the recent events in Sudan have had very worrying consequences on the conduct of investigation activities. Cooperation has suffered significant setbacks since October. We urge the Sudanese authorities to fully implement their commitments under UNSCR 1593, the Juba Agreement for Peace and the memoranda with the Office of the Prosecutor. This includes not only re-establishing channels of communication with the Court without delay, but also providing all necessary assistance to the investigators. Investigators must be given safe access to Sudanese territory, including crime scenes in Darfur, archives and evidence, and witnesses, including those held in detention centers.

Madam President,

France welcomes the concrete progress in the case against Mr. Abd-Al-Rahman, or Ali Kushayb. We have taken note of the confirmation by Pre-Trial Chamber II on July 9, 2021 of the 31 charges that had been brought. It is now essential that witnesses in this case be able to testify safely and without hindrance, particularly in the context of the trial due to begin next April.

Beyond that, while complementarity remains a cardinal principle, the execution of outstanding arrest warrants is crucial. We call on Sudan to promptly surrender Mr. Harun to the Court. We again urge Mr. Banda to surrender immediately to the Court so that he can be tried.

Madam President,

France’s commitment to Sudan is inextricably linked to the continuity of the democratic transition. The current political stalemate calls into question the many achievements of the past two years. We support the facilitation efforts of the Permanent Representative of the Secretary General, Volker Perthes, in favor of dialogue between the Sudanese parties.

The situation remains very worrying, with a climate of repression and intimidation against demonstrators and the media maintained by the authorities and characterized by arrests, detentions, searches and recurrent internet blackouts. France condemns the violence which has caused the death of at least 60 people since October 25 and the sexual violence, the perpetrators of which must be prosecuted.

The political instability is particularly affecting the security situation in Darfur, as evidenced by the continuing inter-communal violence and the looting of United Nations premises, particularly those of the World Food Program. It is important that the perpetrators of these crimes do not enjoy impunity. We also reiterate our call for the authorities to speed up the deployment of the joint protection force provided for in the Juba Agreement for Peace. The protection of civilians, including humanitarian and medical personnel, and the guarantee of full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access are now the sole responsibility of the Sudanese authorities and must remain a priority.

Alongside its partners, particularly European ones, France will remain mobilized in favor of the political transition in Sudan.

I thank you, Madam President.