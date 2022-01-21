Official speeches and statements - January 21, 2022

1. Germany - Quad - Russia / Ukraine / NATO / Iran - Statement by Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, following the working meeting with Ms. Annalena Baerbock, German Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, and Mr. James Cleverly, British Deputy Foreign Secretary (Berlin - January 20, 2022)

This morning in Berlin I participated in a meeting with my German counterpart, Ms. Annalena Baerbock, US Secretary of State Mr. Antony Blinken, and Britain’s Deputy Foreign Secretary, Mr. James Cleverly.

We discussed the issue of current tensions with Russia and the issue of dialogue with Russia. I reiterated France’s resolute support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity being respected and the unambiguous position expressed by the European Union’s Member States at last December’s European Council on the massive consequences and heavy cost which would result from a possible further attack on it. Following on from the discussions which took place during the Gymnich in Brest at the end of last week, I pointed out that the Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Monday 24 January would provide an opportunity to deepen the discussions between the 27 on this. This is a priority of the French presidency of the Council of the European Union.

I also discussed France’s contribution to the security of our allies, particularly in the framework of NATO’s Response Force and its Rapid Reaction Force, and the enhanced forward presence in the Baltic States. I stated that this contribution would be maintained and that we were prepared to deploy new missions in Romania, depending on the decisions taken collectively in the framework of the Alliance, as President Macron said yesterday in his New Year greetings to the armed forces.

As regards the dialogue with Russia, I stressed the importance of continuing demanding discussions with Moscow in all the formats set in train last week, particularly in the framework of the Normandy format, in the framework of the US-Russian Strategic Stability Dialogue, in the NATO-Russia Council and in the OSCE. In each of these formats, the Europeans are playing their full role in a united and mutually supportive way. In this respect, I recalled the fundamental priorities shared with our allies and partners reflecting our security interests, in order to foster this collective dialogue with the Russians, whether as regards respecting the major principles of Helsinki and the Paris Charter, strategic stability, nuclear and conventional arms control, transparency and predictability of manoeuvres and exercises, and the actual implementation of the Minsk agreements in Ukraine. On the basis of these agreements, revised during the Paris summit of December 2019, it should be possible to move forward.

In this respect, in terms of the security challenges affecting Europe, it’s normal for the Europeans to consult one another and for close coordination with our allies and partners to be maintained because nothing related to European security can be discussed or decided on without the Europeans’ full involvement. I fully agree with what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says when he states that there will be Â“nothing about Europe and its security without Europe". That’s still important to remember, then act on.

As the President said in Strasbourg yesterday, we need to make proposals aimed at building a new security and stability system in keeping with our collective security interests, Â“build it between Europeans, then share it with our allies in the NATO framework. And then, we need to propose it to the Russians for negotiation". We need to encourage a collective, united transatlantic path of dialogue in which the Europeans shoulder all their responsibilities and take their full place along with their NATO allies on an issue that directly relates to their own security.

Finally, we discussed the Iran nuclear issue. The negotiations in Vienna resumed almost two months ago now. My colleagues and I share the same observation: there’s partial, tentative, slow progress - but the negotiations can’t go ahead at such a slow pace while, at the same time, the Iranian nuclear programme is moving ahead so fast. We’ll very quickly find ourselves in an untenable situation. I’d be tempted to say the JCPOA is in a life-threatening emergency situation. Together with Russia and China, we’re completely determined to ensure everyone returns to their commitments, but we won’t be able to do so if Iran continues on this path of slowness and patience in the negotiations, which also enables it to unpick its commitments under the JCPOA, otherwise it will be the end of this agreement.

2. Canada - Statement by Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, on the occasion of the visit by Ms. Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada (Paris - January 19, 2022)

I’m very pleased to be hosting my new Canadian colleague, Mélanie Joly, for discussions we’ll have this evening about our bilateral relationship and the main foreign policy issues of common interest.

Canada is a highly trusted partner for France and an ally in NATO, we have a relationship with Canada that we want to strengthen, we want to step up our political dialogue and we want to step up our strategic dialogue. We have a relationship based on strong historical ties, shared values and a common language. We’re fundamentally committed to multilateralism and convinced that the challenges of our time call for global and concerted responses.

The issue of the current tensions with Russia will obviously be central to our talks this evening, especially because Mélanie has just paid a visit to Ukraine. As you know, the issue was at the heart of the very substantial talks I had at the end of last week with all my European Union colleagues in Brest. This evening I want to reiterate three priorities we’re pursuing, on which the Europeans took an extremely unified approach during those discussions.

First of all, we’re ready and determined to impose massive consequences and a heavy cost in the event of further military aggression against Ukraine. I repeat it this evening; no one should be mistaken about the credibility of this position, expressed in a united way by the European Union’s heads of State and government last December. Next Monday, at the meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels, following on from the Brest meeting, we’ll have the opportunity to discuss this issue in detail.

Secondly, everything must be done to avoid having to reach that stage. And so our second priority is to continue a demanding dialogue with Russia, on the basis of the meetings that took place in various formats last week. We know the four subjects that must be on the table:

reaffirming the major principles of European security that emerged from Helsinki and the Paris Charter in 1990;

the issue of arms control, be they nuclear or conventional arms, and in particular intermediate nuclear forces;

the issue of the predictability and transparency of military activities;

the implementation of the Minsk agreements discussed in the Normandy format.

We remain ready for that dialogue - we’d like Russia to be ready too. The discussions to be held in Geneva on Friday between my American colleague and Mr. Lavrov will be useful and important from this point of view. For our part, we’ve shared with our allies and partners our own priorities on each of these four major issues, reflecting the Europeans’ security interests, in order to foster this collective dialogue but [also] this demanding dialogue with Moscow.

Finally, in this context of serious and significant tension, it’s essential for us to remain extremely closely coordinated with our allies and partners. That will also be the purpose of our discussion this evening, and of the very important meeting I’ll be taking part in tomorrow morning in Berlin in the Quad framework, before Friday’s Russian-American talks. We’ll also talk about it on Monday at the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels. This coordination is still essential. It’s necessary, because nothing related to European security can be discussed or decided on without the Europeans’ full involvement.

Our discussions today will also focus on the Sahel, where Canada supports Operation Barkhane in the framework of its Operation Fréquence. We’re also going to talk about other strategic issues for us, like the Indo-Pacific region.

We’ll also be talking about another regional crisis: the situation in Haiti, on which we share the desire to propose solutions. France, Canada and other countries in the region support the efforts of the Haitian authorities aimed at encouraging a political consensus with a view to resolving the crisis. But Haiti is also counting on its allies. In this respect, I welcome the ministerial conference organized for Friday 21 January, chaired by Canada, in which I will be participating.

Finally, Mélanie and I will obviously be talking about bilateral relations, which are substantive, trustful, a little disrupted by the pandemic but we must nevertheless pursue them, and the signing today of an agreement on the deployment of sky marshals testifies to our excellent cooperation on fighting terrorism.

Chère Mélanie, I’m delighted to be hosting you in Paris; I welcome you and look forward to the important discussions we’ll be having this evening.

3. United Nations - Colombia - Statement by Mrs. Nathalie Broadhurst, deputy permanent representative of France to the United Nations, to the Security Council (New York - January 20, 2022)

Thank you Madam President,

I would like to thank the Special Representative of the Secretary-General Carlos Ruiz Massieu for his presentation. I would also like to acknowledge the poignant testimony of Ms. Luz Marina Giraldo and the presence among us of Mr. Emilio Archila, Advisor to the President on Stabilization and Consolidation.

Madam President, a few weeks ago we celebrated the fifth anniversary of the Peace Agreement. This Agreement is a historic achievement and Colombia is an example for the international community. After half a century of deadly conflict, the former guerrillas have laid down their arms and become a political party, and today 13,000 former combatants are working to build peace every day. The Special Jurisdiction for Peace and the Truth Commission are paving the way for the reconciliation of an entire society and placing the victims at the heart of the process.

Madam President,

The fifth anniversary is an opportunity to take stock of the implementation of the Agreement, to highlight the progress made but also the challenges that remain. Allow me to come back to a few aspects:

First, the elections are approaching and with them the risk of increased tensions. It is therefore important that the authorities do everything possible to ensure that the elections are held in a safe and inclusive manner. This includes ensuring the security of polling places and candidates, particularly in the 16 electoral districts for peace.

Second, the closure by the International Criminal Court prosecutor of the preliminary examination on Colombia, which was opened in 2004, is very encouraging. It commits Colombia to continue its own investigations. We welcome the continued progress in this regard of the global system for truth, justice, reparation and non-repetition, particularly with regard to cases 01 and 03. We encourage all parties to engage in the truth-seeking process.

Third, the continuing violence in Colombia is the main obstacle to peace. Several hundred ex-combatants, human rights defenders and social leaders have been assassinated since 2016, as has been recalled. Each of these assassinations weakens the implementation of the Agreement. It is therefore important to strengthen the presence of the State in remote areas, to strengthen the institutions that can investigate and prosecute criminals. We call on the authorities to convene more frequently the National Commission on Security Guarantees and to implement the policy of dismantling armed groups.

Fourth, winning peace, of course, requires viable and just socio-economic opportunities for all. There has been progress and we welcome it. More could be done on rural reform and access to land and housing. It is important to allocate significant and appropriate budgets to these areas. The chapters of the agreement that deal with inclusiveness and women’s issues are essential in this regard and must be implemented. In general, the institutions under the Agreement are built for dialogue and need to come together more.

Madam President,

The Peace Agreement is gradually taking root, and we want it to become irreversible. This is why we believe that its full implementation is the best guarantee.

You may rest assured that France, as well as the European Union, will continue to give its full support to all those who, in Colombia, are mobilized on a daily basis in favor of peace.

4. United Nations - January 11, 14, and 17 Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s ballistic missile launch - Joint statement by Albania, Brazil, France, Ireland, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States (New York - January 20, 2022)

(The following is a joint statement delivered by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Representative of the United States to the United Nations, on behalf of Albania, Brazil, France, Ireland, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.)

It was only last week that we stood at this podium to condemn the DPRK’s ballistic missile launch of January 5. The regime has conducted three additional ballistic missile launches since then, on January 11, January 14, and January 17 local time.

The DPRK has announced that it conducted the launches on four occasions in the last two weeks. The DPRK itself published photos that confirm the launch of ballistic missiles following all four launch events. And we know that DPRK missile launches that use ballistic missile technology violate Security Council resolutions.

These facts should not be in dispute. The DPRK’s unlawful behavior is a threat to international peace and security. These launches demonstrate the regime’s determination to pursue weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs at all costs, including at the expense of its own people.

Albania, Brazil, France, Ireland, Japan, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States call on our fellow Council members to be unified in condemning the DPRK for its acts in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. It is this unity, in speech and action, that has helped in the past bring the DPRK to the negotiating table and could advance stability for the region and international community.

We urge the 1718 Committee to proactively support implementation of the Security Council resolutions addressing the DPRK. This includes sanctions designations for those contributing to the DPRK’s unlawful weapons programs, like those the United States proposed last week.

We also call on all Member States to implement Security Council resolutions, to which the Security Council unanimously agreed, and which calls on the DPRK to abandon its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable, and irreversible manner. It is extremely important that Member States take the necessary steps to implement the sanctions in their jurisdictions, or risk providing a blank check for the DPRK regime to advance its weapons program.

We will continue to speak out against the DPRK’s destabilizing actions as affronts to regional and international peace and stability. We call on the DPRK to cease these unlawful actions and return to dialogue. We stand ready to support a meaningful return to engagement and diplomacy without preconditions. And we reaffirm our commitment to achieving lasting peace and stability in the region, and to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions.

Thank you.