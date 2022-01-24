Official speeches and statements - January 24, 2022

1. Digital affairs - Regulation of the major digital platforms: France welcomes the European Parliament’s vote on the Digital Services Act - Press release issued by the Government (Paris - January 20, 2022)

Today, Thursday, January 20, 2022, the European Parliament adopted the report on the proposed regulation on digital services (Digital Services Act, DSA) presented by rapporteur Christel Schaldemose. The DSA will make it possible to hold platforms accountable for the distribution of content and products.

France welcomes the progress in the European Parliament’s work. The negotiation framework between the Parliament and the Council is now fixed. It is up to France, as president of the Council of the European Union since January 1, 2022, to lead the trilogues and negotiate on the basis of a mandate entrusted to it by the Member States on November 25, 2021 on the DSA (and the DMA, on which the first trilogue was held on 11 January).

Over the next few weeks, and to prepare most effectively for these negotiations, Cédric O, Minister of State for the Digital Transition, will meet MEPs and in particular the rapporteurs and shadow rapporteurs of the Parliament’s relevant committees, to establish constructive dialogue between the European institutions.

During its Council presidency, France will continue to work in close cooperation with the European Parliament on all issues of digital legislation, in order to secure progress in enabling increased European digital sovereignty, innovation and protection of online users.

Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, said: "Building European digital sovereignty, in all its security, innovation and regulation aspects, is a major priority of the French presidency of the Council of the European Union. We’ll be discussing it in Paris on February 7 and 8 at the conference we’re organizing to contribute to it. Adopting the DSA can be a pillar of this sovereignty, and the step forward decided on by the European Parliament brings us closer to that. We’ll continue our efforts."

Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, Finance and the Recovery, said: "Regulating the digital giants more effectively is a priority of the French presidency. Following the agreement between Member States on November 25, 2021, the European Parliament’s adoption of its position on the Digital Services Act is excellent news. We’ll work to carry through the negotiations and thus regulate content and platforms’ access to the market more effectively. It’s a key challenge: we must hold the digital giants accountable when it comes to the spread of dangerous content."

Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin, Minister of Culture, said: "The European Parliament’s adoption of its position on the Digital Services Act is an important step in the progress of the negotiations, because we’re now entering the trilogue phase. In its position as president of the Council of the European Union, France will now be leading the negotiations with a view to adopting an ambitious text that addresses the major challenges of regulating the digital platforms."

Clément Beaune, Minister of State for European Affairs, said: "With the DSA, Europe has the opportunity to define new global standards for regulating the big platforms’ content. This vote by the European Parliament is a major step, and this text is one of the priorities of the French presidency of the Council of the European Union."

Cédric O, Minister of State for the Digital Transition and Electronic Communication, said: "I welcome today’s adoption by the European Parliament of its position on the Digital Services Act. France will play a fully active role in furthering negotiations with the European Parliament on this crucial legislative work, which is a priority for Europe and European citizens. It’s essential to swiftly update the rules that emerged from the e-Commerce Directive and hold platforms accountable in proportion to their role in the distribution of content."