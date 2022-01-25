Official speeches and statements - January 25, 2022

1. European Union - Jean-Yves Le Drian participating in Foreign Affairs Council - Press briefing by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (excerpt) (Brussels - January 24, 2022)

Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian is taking part in today’s meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers.

Following on from the foreign ministers’ discussions in Brest on January 13 and 14 (in the so-called "Gymnich" format), this meeting will address the security of the EU’s eastern neighbors, and especially Ukraine, at a time of growing tension with Russia. The ministers will reaffirm a two-pronged European policy consisting of a) a deterrent posture toward any challenge to fundamental principles relating to Europe’s security and b) European support for and participation in diplomatic efforts under way in various formats. In particular, the Minister will review France and Germany’s efforts in the Normandy format to promote the full implementation of the Minsk Agreement. During a video conference between the 27 EU foreign ministers and their US counterpart, Antony Blinken, the Minister will underscore the importance of continuing to work closely with our allies and partners on European security.

The ministers will also discuss the situation in Mali, which requires a coordinated European response in support of the decisions taken by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), by adopting targeted sanctions as quickly as possible, among other things.

The ministers will also address the situations in Syria and Libya.

Mr. Le Drian will stress the importance attributed by the French EU Council presidency to the Indo-Pacific ahead of the first forum between the EU and its partners in the region; it will be co-hosted with High Representative Josep Borrell on February 22 in Paris. (...)

2. Tonga - France provides emergency assistance - Press briefing by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (excerpt) (Paris - January 25, 2022)

In response to requests from Tongan authorities, France is taking action to meet the most urgent needs of the Tongan people. Two Tongan marine patrol vessels from the New Caledonian Armed Forces (FANC) and the French Polynesian Armed Forces (FAPF) are headed toward the Tongan archipelago. This emergency operation, which is backed by the governments of French Polynesia and New Caledonia, is part of the FRANZ mechanism for the regional coordination of humanitarian assistance in the event of natural disasters in the Pacific Island nations and is being executed with support from the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism (EUCPM).

These vessels are carrying over 40 tons of emergency assistance supplies drawn from the stock of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs’ Crisis and Support Center (CDCS) in Nouméa and Papeete. The shipment specifically includes materials to build emergency shelters (500 tents, ropes and tools), hygiene kits and sun lamps. Also on board are 10,000 litres of drinking water in addition to 1,000 rations offered by the Ministry for the Armed Forces.

Over the next several days, the FANC will also use a tactical airlifter to transport water and food from New Caledonia.

In keeping with the COVID-19 restrictions in effect in the Kingdom of Tonga, the entirety of these emergency supplies will be unloaded without necessitating contact with any locals. (...)

3. Tourism - COVID-19 - Interview given by Mr. Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Minister Delegate for Tourism, French Nationals Abroad and Francophonie, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, and for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, attached to the Minister of the Economy, Finance and the Recovery, to Europe 1 (excerpt) (Paris - January 23, 2022)

Will we need this vaccine pass to travel in February, at Easter, this summer?

THE MINISTER - Careful, there are two aspects: what’s called the "activities pass", that is [if] I want to go to a restaurant, a nightclub - basically a place which caters to the public and was previously subject to the health pass - I’m now required to have a vaccine pass; but to cross a border, what’s called the "border pass", we’re keeping what existed before, in other words the European system applies. And so provided I’ve got my two doses, I can cross the border. On the other hand, Europeans who come here, not having had their booster, will find they don’t have access to many activities. The good news is that in Europe there’s really a general trend towards getting a booster. And let me add that with the vaccine pass, too, we’re talking about an arrangement that is set to be temporary, because it’s in place as the epidemic declines. The Prime Minister also said so in his speech: when the health conditions are met, the idea is to remove the vaccine pass once enough intensive-care beds are freed up, so we’ll then be able to remove it while keeping precautionary measures. The law allows us to continue it until July - touch wood; I hope we won’t have to reactivate it once we’ve deactivated it. But in any case the tools are there. (...)

4. United Nations - Libya - Statement by Mr. Nicolas de Rivière, permanent representative of France to the United Nations, to the Security Council (New York - January 24, 2022)

[translation from French]

Madam President,

I would like to thank the Under Secretary-General, the President of the Sanctions Committee and Ms. Saudi for their statements.

After the announcement of the postponement of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections scheduled on December 24, it is essential to reschedule these elections without delay and to respect the wishes of the Libyan people, who have been actively mobilized in support of these elections for more than a year.

Echoing the Secretary-General’s call, we call on Libyan actors to work together to set a clear timetable for the holding of these ballots as soon as possible. Differences over the electoral laws and the list of candidates for the Presidential election must be resolved through dialogue and legal channels. All must commit to respecting the results of the elections. Candidates holding public positions must vacate them to ensure a level playing field. We will also continue to support the remarkable work of the High National Electoral Commission and its President, who is under great pressure and continues to work actively to prepare for the elections.

France calls on this Council to unite its efforts to preserve the electoral momentum, in accordance with the roadmap of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum endorsed by Council resolution 2570. We fully support the efforts of the United Nations mediation in this regard.

The electoral process has made remarkable progress over the past year: Libyan political actors from all regions have committed to the holding of these elections and have begun a constructive dialogue. The absence of electoral prospects could, on the other hand, fuel instability and the temptation to renew armed conflict. These elections are therefore necessary for the stabilization of Libya and offer a unique opportunity to turn the page on a decade of conflict and establish lasting peace.

France calls on this Council to act against those who, in Libya and elsewhere, have an interest in perpetuating the status quo and instability. We recall in this regard that any individual or entity obstructing or undermining the transition, including the electoral process, is likely to be designated by the Sanctions Committee.

The implementation of the ceasefire agreement, including the 5+5 commission’s Action Plan of October 2021, must continue in parallel.

Along with the Libyans, the United Nations and the participants in the Paris Conference for Libya on November 12, France has called for the departure of mercenaries, foreign fighters and foreign forces from the Libyan territory. It welcomes the completion of an initial withdrawal of 300 mercenaries, as well as the consultations of the 5+5 joint military commission with regional and international actors.

It is now essential to move forward with the implementation of a complete process for the withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters and foreign forces, led by the Libyans with the help of UNSMIL and in coordination with the countries of the region.

In this regard, France calls on the Libyan actors to define as soon as possible a timetable for the implementation of this withdrawal. It encourages the United Nations to support this work, through its ceasefire monitoring mechanism and its support for the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration process. It recalls that strict compliance with the arms embargo is mandatory for all. France will remain vigilant regarding its implementation.

Finally, we call for increased efforts to unify all Libyan institutions, particularly military, security and economic institutions. These efforts can only be undertaken under the aegis of a stable, legitimate and unified government, capable of controlling its borders, fighting traffics and putting an end to corruption - hence the need for elections as soon as possible. This is essential to put an end to the violations of Human rights, particularly those of migrants, which we condemn. We encourage the Libyan authorities to cooperate with UNSMIL, the International Criminal Court and the fact-finding mission of the Human Rights Council to fight against impunity in Libya. We also encourage UNSMIL to strengthen its protection mechanisms for children and women, in line with its mandate.

Madam President,

We are at a decisive moment for the future of Libya. As we approach the renewal of UNSMIL’s mandates, France calls on the members of this Council to rise to these challenges and to preserve the spirit of unity that presided over the Paris conference.

I thank you.