Official speeches and statements - January 26, 2022

1. Russia / Ukraine - President Macron’s participation in a video conference on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine - Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris - January 24, 2022)

This evening President Macron took part in virtual consultations organized by US President Joe Biden on the subject of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. European institutions were represented by Charles Michel, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. Their participation was in response to President Macron’s wish to strengthen EU involvement. German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz, Italian President Mario Draghi and Polish President Andrzej Duda also took part in these consultations, along with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

President Macron expressed his deep concern over the situation on the Ukrainian border and the need to work collectively to de-escalate it quickly. This de-escalation must involve strong, credible warnings to Russia, requiring constant coordination among European partners and allies, as well as a stepped-up dialogue with Russia, which we are in the process of conducting.

It also presumes that we will continue to resolutely pursue negotiating efforts within the Normandy format; that is the purpose of the advisors’ meeting to be held in Paris on Wednesday 26 January.

President Macron reminded his partners of the importance of allowing the EU to play a major role in the response to the Russian proposals put forward in December.

President Macron, who in the coming days will be speaking to President Putin and President Zelensky, remains determined to use all available diplomatic resources to preserve Europe’s stability and to demonstrate its solidarity with and willingness to support EU nations concerned for their security.

2. United Nations - High-Level Open Debate on "War in the Cities : Protection of Civilians in Urban areas" - Statement by Mr. Nicolas de Rivière, permanent representative of France to the United Nations, to the Security Council (New York - January 25, 2022)

[translation from French]

Mr. President,

I would like to thank Norway for organizing this debate, the Secretary General, the President of the ICRC and Mrs Al-Mutawakel for their presentations.

Once again, we are hearing and understanding the gravity of the humanitarian consequences of conflict, especially for civilian populations in urban areas. The responsibility to protect civilians lies, first and foremost, with those who wage wars. It does not exclude our collective responsibility to protect and reaffirm our commitment to the destructive consequences of conflict for civilian populations and essential infrastructure.

Our response must take four directions.

First, this Council must remain fully engaged to ensure that parties to conflicts respect their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law. We must also ensure the implementation of this Council’s resolutions on the protection of civilians.

In this regard, we encourage all Member States to endorse the Call for Humanitarian Action, presented by France and Germany in September 2019.

We must then ensure better protection of humanitarian and medical personnel and infrastructure. Attacks and threats against women and men who have dedicated themselves to serving others must not be tolerated. Attacks on infrastructure in violation of international humanitarian law, including in cyberspace, must be condemned.

Third, it is essential that the protection of civilians remains at the heart of peacekeeping operations. The mandates of these operations must take into account the analysis of threats to civilians, including threats of sexual and gender-based violence and threats of grave violations against children and their rights. The aim is to do everything possible to prevent these threats from becoming a reality.

Finally, attacks and violations against civilians and civilian infrastructure cannot go unpunished. France condemns the methods used by certain parties to the conflict, including the massive and indiscriminate use of improvised explosive devices and the use of civilians as human shields. The Council’s action against these phenomena must be strengthened, as must cooperation with fact-finding missions, commissions of inquiry and international criminal justice instruments. We also reiterate our call for better use of sanctions against those responsible for these acts.

Beyond these four directives, we must continue to work together to propose concrete actions. This is why France has taken the initiative, together with the European Commission, to organised the first European Humanitarian Forum, which will be held from 21 to 23 March 2022.

Taking action is an imperative for peace and international security. We owe it to the civilian populations that we have a mission to protect.

Thank you.