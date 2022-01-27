Official speeches and statements - January 27, 2022

1. Ukraine - Declaration of the advisors to the N4 Heads of State and Government (Paris - January 26, 2022)

The advisors to the N4 heads of state and government, with the participation of representatives of the Foreign ministries convened in Paris on January 26, 2022.

They reaffirm that the Minsk agreements are the basis of the work of the Normandy format and are committed to reduce current disagreements on the way forward.

They support unconditional observance of the cease fire and full adherence to the measures to strengthen the cease fire of July 22, 2020 regardless of differences on other issues of the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

They discussed the importance for the TCG and its working groups to intensify their work with a view of swift progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

They agree to meet again in two weeks in Berlin.

2. Mali - Joint communiqué to the statement of the Malian authorities concerning the Danish contribution to the Task Force Takuba (Paris - January 26, 2022)

We, the international partners committed to supporting Mali and its people in their efforts to achieve sustainable peace and stability and combat terrorism, deeply regret the statement by the Malian transitional authorities, dated January 24, alleging that the deployment of the Danish contingent in the Task Force Takuba has been made without a proper legal basis and consent from the Malian government, and therefore demanding its withdrawal from the Malian soil.

Denmark’s contribution to the fight against terrorism in Mali is critical and much needed in the region.

We recall that all Takuba Partners are conducting their action in Mali within a robust legal framework agreed upon by Mali’s sovereign government, including a formal invitation extended to international partners by the Malian authorities. They act in full accordance with international and national laws in their support to the Malian armed forces and in their long-standing fight against armed terrorist groups.

We recall that the Malian authorities sent a formal invitation letter to the government of Denmark on November 27, 2019. The notification of acceptance was then transmitted by the Danish embassy in Bamako on June 29, 2021, and signed on the very same day by the Protocol of the Malian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The presence of Danish soldiers on Malian soil is therefore legal, has been the subject of an invitation from the authorities of the Republic of Mali and has respected the legal procedure agreed by the legal services of the Malian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Ministry of Defense.

We call on the Malian government to respect the solid grounds on which our diplomatic and operational cooperation are based and to quickly remedy to this situation at a critical time for Mali, when solidarity is required more than ever.

Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, United Kingdom.

3. Human rights - International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust - Statement by Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris - January 27, 2022)

On this International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, which commemorates the 77th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and has also become a day for remembrance of genocides and the prevention of crimes against humanity, France reiterates its commitment to the memory of the Holocaust never being concealed, distorted or forgotten.

The Nazi regime and its partners and collaborators, who participated in these unprecedented crimes in the history of mankind, tried systematically to exterminate the Jewish people and other groups because of their ethnic origin, beliefs or sexual orientation. Seven days ago, we commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference, which planned this heinous crime and led to the deaths of six million Jews.

I pay tribute to the work of all organizations, particularly civil society organizations, to educate and pass on this history, when the number of survivors and witnesses is increasingly small. More than ever, we must promote this duty of remembrance, both individually and collectively, in an age when anti-Semitism is becoming ever more virulent and attacks on Jews and Holocaust denial are proliferating.

France, which since 2015 has adopted national plans to combat racism and anti-Semitism, takes action against all forms of anti-Semitism, racism and discrimination and against hate speech, online and offline. An anti-Semitic act is an act against the universality of human rights. We must therefore be uncompromising at national, European and international level to ensure respect for what underpins our societies: equality between women and men whatever their origins, skin color, opinions or, of course, religions or beliefs.

We therefore encouraged the European Commission to adopt the first Strategy on combating anti-Semitism and fostering Jewish life in October 2021. We support the OSCE’s actions in combating anti-Semitism and intolerance and welcome the Polish presidency’s organization of the Conference on Combating Anti-Semitism in the OSCE Region, to be held on February 7 and 8. We also welcome the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of a resolution on Holocaust denial on January 20 2022. I would also like to pay tribute to the work of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) for its tireless work of research, education and transmission.

France calls on everyone to take part in this struggle to pass on the memory of the Holocaust and its victims to future generations.

4. United Nations - Afghanistan - Statement by Mr. Nicolas de Rivière, permanent representative of France to the United Nations, to the Security Council (New York - January 26, 2022)

Mr. President,

We have heard from the various speakers, whom I thank for their presentations, starting with the Secretary General, that the situation in Afghanistan continues to be extremely worrying. Since mid-August, the Afghan population has not known any respite, neither on the humanitarian nor on the security level. They must also fight to have their basic rights respected. As this year marks the centenary of Franco-Afghan relations, France, alongside the United Nations and its partners, will continue to stand by the Afghan people in the face of the challenges they face.

The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate. Poverty is widespread; malnutrition is increasing exponentially - more than half of the population is facing a food crisis this winter; epidemics, including polio, measles, and COVID-19, continue to spread. It is therefore essential that humanitarian aid, including vaccines, be delivered urgently.

Our Council has mobilized, by adopting resolution 2615, to facilitate the delivery of aid, in accordance with humanitarian principles and without any form of recuperation by the Taliban. This aid is intended to meet the essential needs of vulnerable populations.

France has contributed €100 million to respond to the crisis. We have also, in a joint operation with Qatar on December 2, delivered nearly 40 tons of medical equipment, food and winter supplies.

The European Union and its Member States have also raised more than one billion euros to help the most vulnerable Afghan populations. The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan requires that we all make an additional effort.

The Afghan population is also facing a major security challenge. The risk of terrorism remains, from Daech, but also from Al Qaeda. As the 1267 and 1988 Monitoring Team pointed out in its last report, the Taliban have not severed their ties with terrorist groups, including al Qaeda, but rather have integrated them into their interim government. On coming to power, they have strengthened these allies and their affiliates. Given the global reach of these terrorist organizations, the risk emanating from Afghanistan is therefore transnational and cross-border.

France will continue to make the fight against terrorism a priority. Here too, the international community must assume its responsibilities, in particular by continuing to demand that the Taliban break all links, direct or indirect, including financial, with terrorist groups.

The third challenge for the Afghan people, and in particular for women and girls, is the respect of their fundamental rights. There is growing pressure on them: women are excluded from universities and girls from secondary schools, they are forced to wear the hijab, they are forbidden to travel more than 72 km without being accompanied by a man, Afghan television channels have been forbidden to broadcast series featuring women, the demonstrations they organize are repressed, women activists involved in the media and in the field of human rights, in particular women’s rights, are constantly threatened, some are arrested and executed.

France, with its partners, once again calls on the Taliban to respect the commitments they have made and Resolution 2593. Failure to respect these demands exposes the Taliban to international isolation.

Finally, we will continue to call for the formation of a government that is inclusive and representative of all Afghan society, of all ethnicities, religions and genders.

In conclusion, I would like to reiterate France’s determination to work for the stability of Afghanistan by choosing the path of a demanding dialogue with the various actors involved.

The challenges are immense and France will stand by the Afghan people, as in the past, to meet them.

Thank you for your attention.

5. United Nations - Syria (POL) - Statement by Mr. Nicolas de Rivière, Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations, to the Security Council (New York - January 26, 2022)

Madam President,

I thank Mr. Pedersen and Mrs. Hijazi for their interventions.

The war in Syria is not over.

At the end of December, the resumption of bombardments by the regime, supported by the Russian air force, in the locality of Idlib, testified to this. These bombardments targeted civilian infrastructure including two agricultural farms and a water station that supplies 300,000 people. France condemns these bombings.

It also condemns in the strongest possible terms the attack carried out on January 20 by Daech against a detention center in Hassakeh, in the Syrian Northeast. It commends the action of the Syrian Democratic Forces and the International Coalition in response to these events.

France reiterates its call for an immediate nationwide cessation of hostilities. The protection of civilians must remain an absolute priority.

A lasting solution to the conflict can only be political.

This Council unanimously adopted resolution 2254. It remains our roadmap. Until it is fully implemented, there will be no lasting peace in Syria.

Consultations between France and the Special Envoy took place on January 12 in Geneva, as part of the "step for step" approach. I would like to reiterate our full support for him. Each actor must take its responsibilities. This applies first and foremost to the Syrian regime, which, I recall, is not making any gesture for the time being. The lack of any progress since 2018 on the fate of the missing persons bears witness to this.

France supports the efforts of the Special Envoy to ensure the holding of the seventh meeting of the constitutional committee and regrets the systematic obstruction of the regime with regard to the work of the sixth meeting.

In the absence of a solid political solution, there is no reason to normalize relations with the regime.

Our positions on the lifting of sanctions and reconstruction will remain unchanged. This is the position of the European Union and its 27 member states. Our priority remains to work closely with our European partners to achieve a political settlement of the conflict. The European Union and France have long stood by the Syrian people. The European Union has devoted €25 billion to the response to the crisis since 2011. The absence of a settlement only increases the need.

Reconstruction will be the end of this political process, not the beginning. I repeat, the regime must take responsibility, and so must its sponsors.

Furthermore, the regime’s systematic violations of the rights of returnees to Syria show that the conditions for a voluntary, safe and dignified return of refugees are not being met. Once again, it is up to the regime to assume its responsibilities.

France will continue its relentless fight against impunity for crimes committed in Syria. Those responsible for all these crimes must be held accountable.

I thank you.