Official speeches and statements - January 28, 2022

1. Cultural Diplomacy - Launch of the Night of Ideas 2022 on the theme "(Re)building together", in France and in the cultural network abroad (Paris - January 27, 2022)

Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, is pleased to announce the launch of the Night of Ideas 2022, on the theme "(Re)building together".

This international event - emblematic of our diplomacy of influence, initiated by the Institut français and promoted by the French cultural network abroad - will be held in more than 100 countries from January 27 until the end of May 2022. The events organized will be tailored to local circumstances and to the health situations in the different countries.

The Night of Ideas 2022 is being held in the framework of the French presidency of the Council of the European Union. On this occasion, and for the first time, events will be organized in all European Union countries, which will also host talks between major European intellectual figures.

On March 12, the Collège de France will host 54 young Europeans, who will participate in a special Night of Ideas organized by the Institut français, in partnership with the Collège de France, the Jacques Delors Institute and Arte.