Official speeches and statements - February 1, 2022

1. Iran - Telephone conversation between Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, and the President of Iran, Mr. Ebrahim Raisi - Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris - January 30, 2022)

Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, spoke on the telephone to Mr. Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran, on Saturday, January 29, 2022. The French President had a long conversation with his Iranian counterpart.

On the 2015 nuclear agreement, President Macron reiterated his firm belief that a diplomatic solution is possible and necessary, and signaled that any agreement will require, from all the parties, clear and sufficient commitments on which France is working with all its partners. Several months after negotiations resumed in Vienna, he stressed the need to speed up, in order to achieve tangible progress swiftly in that framework. To that end, he emphasized the need for Iran to demonstrate a constructive approach and return to full implementation of its obligations.

The call also provided an opportunity to discuss regional issues and, in particular, the situation in Lebanon and security in the Gulf. The French President again strongly condemned the recent attacks against the United Arab Emirates. The two heads of State agreed on the need to find a political solution to the conflict in Yemen.

President Macron expressed his concern regarding the situation of Benjamin Brière and the reimprisonment of Fariba Adelkhah, demanding their immediate release.

2. NATO - Press briefing by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (Paris - January 31, 2022)

With regard to sending French troops to Estonia and Romania, what are the criteria for choosing these countries? And what is the official name of the mission? Are NATO’s assurance measures the only framework for such troop movements?

France is participating in NATO’s assurance measures within the framework of its Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP). Since 2016, this collective force has been deployed in Poland and three Baltic states (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) in response to requests by those allied countries. The current French mission, Lynx, which numbers more than 300 troops and a dozen Leclerc tanks, is part of that mission in Estonia. It participates in the Alliance’s deterrence and defense posture, contributes to the security of the eastern allies, highlights the NATO allies’ cohesion and demonstrates the Alliance’s ability to defend its territory.

President Macron expressed our readiness to contribute to NATO’s new assurance measures in Romania, in a framework to be defined collectively with our allies and which is currently the subject of consultations within the Alliance and with Romanian officials. The Minister for the Armed Forces will have the opportunity to discuss this point during her visit to Bucharest on 2 and 3 February.

3. United Nations - Ukraine - Statement by Mr. Nicolas de Rivière, permanent representative of France to the United Nations, to the Security Council (New York - January 31, 2022)

[translation from French]

Madam President,

The situation on Ukraine’s borders is a cause of great concern for France. The accumulation of significant military capabilities on the border of a sovereign neighboring State constitutes threatening behavior. It raises legitimate questions about Russia’s intentions, especially since this country has already undermined the territorial integrity of Ukraine in the past. France reaffirms its full support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. It calls on Russia to de-escalate the situation, to respect international law and to participate constructively in the dialogue within the framework of established international mechanisms.

The priority is to work collectively for a rapid de-escalation. President Macron has been working on this over the past few days, during his trip to Berlin and his telephone conversation with President Putin. This Security Council meeting must also be part of this objective. France supports all efforts at dialogue within the various existing frameworks and expects that Europeans will play their full part in them. In the framework of the Normandy format, which brings together Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine, these efforts made it possible, at the January 26 meeting in Paris, to agree on a declaration of support for unconditional respect for the ceasefire and the implementation of the Minsk agreements. We will continue our efforts in this direction at the next meeting scheduled shortly in Berlin.

Whatever the forum, dialogue must respect the fundamental principles on which European security is based, as set out in the UN Charter, in the founding documents of the OSCE, including the Helsinki Final Act and the Charter of Paris. These principles include the sovereign equality and territorial integrity of states; the inviolability of frontiers; the non-use or threat of use of force; and the freedom of States to choose or change their own security arrangements. They are neither negotiable nor subject to revision or reinterpretation. The notion of a sphere of influence has no place in the 21st century.

If Russia does not choose the path of dialogue and respect for international law, the response will be strong and united. Any new attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine will have massive consequences and a severe cost. Europeans are working on coordinated restrictive measures and stand ready, together with their partners, to respond. If the path of dialogue and cooperation is chosen, the European Union is ready to engage to develop its relations with Russia on the basis of a united, long-term and strategic approach, according to the five guiding principles of 2016.

In the current context of threats and tensions, France reaffirms its solidarity with the Ukrainian people and government. With our European partners, we will continue to mobilize in support of Ukraine, in particular by supporting reforms.

Thank you.

4. United Nations - Libya - Explanation of vote by Mrs. Nathalie Broadhurst, deputy permanent representative of France to the United Nations, to the Security Council (New York - January 31, 2022)

[translation from French]

Thank you, Madam President,

By voting in favor of this text, France reaffirms its support for the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.

We regret, however, that the Council did not reach an agreement on a substantive renewal of the Mission’s mandate.

Indeed, after the postponement of the first round of the presidential election scheduled for December 24, 2021, Libya is at a critical moment of its political transition. The Security Council must encourage Libyans to resolve their differences to allow for the holding of presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible, in accordance with the roadmap of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, endorsed by resolution 2570. We stand ready to work on this in the upcoming days with the members of this Council.

In order to give UNSMIL all the tools necessary to carry out its mediation, it is essential that the Secretary-General appoints a Special Envoy without delay, in accordance with resolution 2542, as recalled in this resolution. Restructuring is also necessary for UNSMIL to implement the mandate given by this Council. France calls on the members of this Council to restructure UNSMIL when we renew its mandate the again at the end of April, as requested by the Secretary-General following the strategic review last summer.

I thank you.

5. United Nations - Humanitarian situation in Syria - Statement by Mrs. Nathalie Broadhurst, deputy permanent representative of France to the United Nations, to the Security Council (New York - January 27, 2022)

[translation from French]

Thank you, Madam President,

I thank Martin Griffiths and Jan Egeland for their presentations.

Madam President, we are constantly making the same observation: the civilian population continues to pay the price of the conflict and to suffer the rigors of a new winter. Almost 14 million Syrians are in need of humanitarian aid, as it has already been mentioned. 90% of the population now lives below the poverty line. And as Jan Egeland mentioned, the majority of Syrian children today have only known war.

There is an urgent need for an immediate nationwide cessation of hostilities under United Nations supervision.

The protection of civilians and civilian infrastructures is an absolute priority. I am also thinking of the protection of humanitarian workers: it is unacceptable that they continue to be attacked, as it was recently the case in the al Hol camp. The recommendations drawn up by the panel of experts to improve the deconfliction mechanism are useful from this point of view and must be followed up.

Madam President, the increase in humanitarian and medical needs makes it more essential than ever to guarantee safe and unhindered humanitarian access. This is also essential to accelerate the vaccination campaign against COVID-19, including in the North-East and North-West of Syria. All parties to the conflict, particularly the Syrian regime, must respect their obligations under international humanitarian law.

The developments that were presented by Martin Griffiths regarding the crossline convoys are very positive and we fully support the implementation of the UN inter-agency plan. But let’s be clear: the cross-border mechanism will be necessary as long as aid does not reach all the populations in need throughout the country.

The European Union and its Member States will continue to ensure that the guarantees of impartiality, independence, neutrality and transparency in the delivery of humanitarian aid are fully respected. Today, these principles are not respected by the Syrian regime.

Attempts to accuse Europe and its partners of conditioning aid or instrumentalizing the issue of sanctions should not fool anyone. I would like to remind you that the European Union and its Member States are the main donors of the humanitarian response in Syria, including in the areas held by the regime. Since 2011, 25 billion euros have been mobilized by Europeans in response to this crisis. European sanctions are targeted and provide for solid measures to preserve the delivery of humanitarian and medical aid.

In the absence of a solid political solution, there is absolutely no reason to normalize relations with the Syrian regime.

Without a political solution, our positions on the lifting of sanctions and on reconstruction remain unchanged. States that call for reconstruction in Syria should start by increasing their contributions to the humanitarian response.

Syrian refugees will not be able to return as long as the regime continues to oppose their return by threatening their lives and depriving them of their property. It is essential that UNHCR has access to all returning refugees.

Finally, the regime’s crimes will not go unpunished, and France will continue to give its full support to the mechanisms to fight impunity.

I thank you.