Official speeches and statements - February 2, 2022

1. Foreign policy - Russia / Ukraine / Sahel / Situation of Olivier Dubois / Iran - Interview given by Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, to RTL (Paris - January 28, 2022)

Ukraine crisis

(...) President Macron is going to talk to the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, on the telephone today to try and bring about a de-escalation - that’s the word used by Paris -, at a time when Russian troops are posted at the border with Ukraine and when the United States thinks Vladimir Putin is going to go into action, i.e. invade Ukraine, between now and the middle of February. Are we on the brink of war?

We mustn’t hide the fact that the situation is very serious, the situation is very tense. And how could it be otherwise with thousands of Russian soldiers at Ukraine’s borders - the eastern border in particular - and also maneuvers under way in Belarus with Russian forces to the north of Ukraine, and also what are at times extremely strong statements from President Putin? Yes, we’re in a highly tense situation and today many things are possible. It’s serious.

You yourself decided to dispatch a sizeable French military contingent to Romania, very close to Ukraine. A thousand troops, is that right?

The situation today is one in which we’re questioning Vladimir Putin’s intentions - hence the importance of the conversation taking place this morning. We’ve got three basic principles in this crisis: firmness - to say to Vladimir Putin in particular, but also the Ukrainians and Europeans at the border, in the eastern areas of Europe, that any attack on Ukraine’s integrity and sovereignty will trigger massive repercussions from all the Europeans and the transatlantic community as well. But also a desire for talks, because it’s essential for us to go on talking, persistently, with the Russians, to make Vladimir Putin face up to his responsibilities. And there’s also the solidarity between us.

But is there a risk of invasion?

Yes, there’s a risk, of course. If you’ve got thousands of soldiers to the north and east of Ukraine, with the necessary back-up and tanks and support, then yes, there’s a risk. Obviously.

But at what point would we intervene?

President Putin sought a treaty with the United States and with NATO to ensure security guarantees for Russia. We responded. We responded collectively, since the letter the United States sent Russia is a letter we contributed to; because the letter NATO sent the Russians is a letter and a commitment we contributed to and shared, since the letter represents 30 countries, 21 of which are European.

The ball is now in Putin’s court. Does he want to be the one who asserts that Russia is a destabilizing power, or is he prepared to play a de-escalating role?

But do you think Russia is a destabilizing power?

Today, yes. You can clearly see in the immediate environment, and in what’s called Russia’s "near abroad", that there are regularly destabilizing maneuvers, especially raising questions about Ukraine’s future and making sure it now has limited sovereignty as a power and a country.

Russia wants to develop the concept of limited sovereignty. Ukraine considers itself autonomous and sovereign, and we support it.

Why are the Americans asking their nationals and diplomats to go back home, and we’re not?

We’ve asked for extreme vigilance. We’ve changed our travel advisory rules. We’re in very close contact with the various countries’ intelligence services in order to take the precautionary measures when it might prove necessary, but for the moment we believe that dialogue can still be developed. This is the aim of President Macron’s meeting with President Putin today.

It’s up to Vladimir Putin to say if he wants confrontation or consultation. Either confrontation or consultation. We’re ready for consultation. But you need two sides for that.

Will a consequence of the crisis be a further rise in energy prices, given that Russia supplies 40% of the gas Europe imports?

It’s one of the potential consequences of a worsening conflict. As regards Ukraine, quite obviously 30% of the gas consumed by Europeans comes through Ukraine. If there’s a conflict in Ukraine, there will be considerable risks. This is why the Europeans, the allies, have decided to prepare deterrent sanctions to make Russia face up to its responsibilities and risks. We know that deterrent sanctions - be they financial or economic ones - are powerful and far-reaching, and that Russia must expect all these consequences. (...)

Sanctions - does that mean, for example, blocking the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline?

It also means blocking the Nord Stream gas pipeline, for example.

Mali / Terrorism

The other crucial issue, of course, is the Sahel. A few days ago in Mali we lost one of our soldiers, Brigadier Alexandre Martin - the 53rd soldier to die in that region. On Monday there was another coup d’État, this time affecting Burkina Faso, meaning that three countries are now ruled by a military junta: Mali, Chad and Burkina Faso. Moreover, Mali is appealing to Russian mercenaries to protect it. And then we learned yesterday afternoon that Denmark had decided to withdraw its soldiers from the European military force Takuba. The junta doesn’t believe the Danes are legitimate. Given all this, everything I’ve just described, what are we still doing there?

It’s the junta which is illegitimate. It’s the colonels who took power and have carried out a double coup since August 2020 who are illegitimate, and who reject universal suffrage, reject democratic verification and are asking for five years to carry out the transition and ensure the elections take place in the best security conditions, whereas over the past few years, despite there having been tense, serious situations in Mali, there have already been elections in 2013 and 2018. The junta is resorting to desperate measures, which is unacceptable.

But what are we doing?

Moreover, the countries in the are what’s called ECOWAS, i.e. the countries of West Africhave expressed their determination and opposition to what’s happening in Mali by taking measures to blockade the country and get the junta to engage in a transition process which allows democracy to return.

But there’s another aspect which is very worrying: beyond the split in the political framework I’ve just described, there’s also a split in the military framework. Because we can see Mali appealing to a private militia called Wagner, which is directly helping itself...

Close to Putin...

Yes, close to Putin... which is directly helping itself to Mali’s own resources, which is paying itself. It provides security and pays itself. And it provides security for the junta above all, since the role of the Wagner militia in Mali is clearly more than anything to perpetuate the junta in power, but at the same time we can clearly see that the European forces, the French forces, the international forces - since the United Nations has dispatched 12,000 soldiers - are today facing more and more obstructive measures, the latest being the junta’s refusal to allow the Danes to arrive - these are Danish special forces which were meant to back up the Malian armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

Are other countries going to pull out?

For the moment, I can tell you that given the situation, given the split in the political framework and the split in the military framework, we can’t continue the way things are. So we’ve begun...

What does that mean?

Consultations, we’ve begun consultations with all the coalition countries. You know, we’re in a coalition.

But should we stay there or not?

We can’t stay with things like they are. So we’ve now got to take into account the new events which have just occurred. It isn’t just a French decision, it’s a collective decision, and we’ve already begun discussions about this with our African partners and our European partners, to find out how our set-up can be adapted in accordance with the new situation and the junta’s desperate measures in order to go on combating terrorism, because this is Daesh and al-Qaida we’re talking about, after all.

Absolutely, Daesh and al-Qaida who are maintaining their positions, who are reinventing themselves...

And [we’re also talking about] our own security.

Mali is, after all, a country which appealed to us for help before going on to organize anti-French demonstrations regularly - you wonder if these aren’t also being exploited by the Russians -, which is calling on Russian mercenaries close to Putin, as you said. Isn’t it time to be done with this relationship with Mali? Aren’t we stuck in the old neo-colonial narrative?

No, we’ve got to continue the battle against terrorism, because that’s the issue...

But from over there?

Because terrorism is present, it has spread throughout the region. It isn’t present just in Mali, it’s present in other neighboring countries - including now, incidentally, the Gulf of Guinea countries. So we’ve got to organize ourselves to go on fighting terrorism with all those who want to fight it with us, because it’s also about our own security.

And on Mali, as things currently stand, it’s also clear the situation can’t continue as it is. So we’ve got to adapt to the new situation; we’re working on this at the moment.

A junta colonel has called on the Armed Forces Minister, Florence Parly, to be quiet. She had accused the junta of provocations.

I think it’s disgraceful and shows the course onto which the junta has drifted. It’s disgraceful because Ms. Parly is the Armed Forces Minister of the French Republic, the same Republic which has mobilized its own soldiers to go and enable Mali to retain its freedom, its sovereignty. French people have died for Mali’s freedom. To be treated like that by Malian officials is really disgraceful.

Olivier Dubois / Benjamin Brière

Do we have any news about the hostage Olivier Dubois, the journalist held in the Sahel for more than 300 days?

As you know, regarding hostages, I’ve been following difficult situations of this kind for several years now, and the best response is silence.

And well, this isn’t related to the Sahel but to Iran, where Benjamin Brière has been in prison for 18 months, sentenced to eight years for spying - an unacceptable sentence, you said.

Yes, it’s...

Do we have any chance of getting him out of prison?

We’re putting pressure on the Iranian authorities. President Macron is going to speak to President Raisi about this to get the hostages, we have to put it like that, who are being held in Iran - I’m thinking of M. Brière and Ms. Adelkhah - released as a sign of goodwill and joint action. We must put pressure on Iran to get our nationals freed.

2. European affairs - Ukraine / RussiExcerpts from the interview given by Mr. Clément Beaune, Minister of State for European Affairs, attached to A for Europe and Foreign Affairs, to LCI (Paris - January 30, 2022)

"The situation is very serious," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said this morning in the Journal du Dimanche. Is an invasion of Ukraine by Russia still a possibility today?

Everything’s possible, and we must prepare for everything. We do indeed have an extremely worrying situation on Europe’s borders, and it’s our collective security which is at stake. It sometimes seems a bit far-off, a bit distant, a bit complicated, but our security as Europeans is at stake, and our credibility and firmness are also being tested. What’s happened over the last few days, to try to summarize a complex situation, is that we’ve restarted the game, resumed diplomatic initiatives, and that France, especially the French President, has been in the vanguard, having a long and frank discussion with Vladimir Putin on Friday, coordinating with the German Chancellor at the beginning of the week, and ensuring that Europe - since its presence and activism have been challenged - is back in the game. And we can see that what’s happening, the small positive signals we’ve received this week with the so-called Normandy format - Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany - are a few signals in the right direction thanks to these European diplomatic efforts. (...)

There isn’t only diplomacy, there’s also the military. Florence Parly, Minister for the Armed Forces, has announced the dispatch of soldiers to Romania, not far from the border with Ukraine. Does this mean we’re ready to provoke Vladimir Putin?

No, you have to be very specific. We’re certainly not talking about an ill-considered move or a sign of escalation. What we’ve said - and it was the French President who announced this on 19 January - is that in the NATO framework - because that’s also a channel we must use - we’re ready to strengthen the efforts currently being made on the eastern flank of our alliance, in Eastern Europe, including in Romania with other European partners. And we’re in the process of assessing with Romania the opportunities, ways to do so. Florence Parly was in Bucharest.

We too are amassing soldiers, as the Russians are doing.

No. I’m going to be very specific: in the Atlantic Alliance framework, we’re intervening not in Ukraine or on Russia’s doorstep, we’re intervening in a country that is a NATO member if it so wishes - we’re currently holding discussions - and in the framework of operations that already exist. For example, there are 300 French soldiers currently in Estonia, a little further north but on the same eastern flank, to provide security and give a sign, yes, of firmness. But we’re doing both things: firmness and dialogue. We’re working at both levels, but there’s no provocation or escalation on our part. We’re not the ones who started the [troop] movements.

...by Vladimir Putin?

We’ve seen, and it’s no secret, that there have been large-scale movements of troops and lorries. It was Russia that created tension; we’re responding to it with European firmness and unity but also through a diplomatic channel France has reopened this week. Let’s also be proud of the President’s and Europe’s diplomatic activity.

On that point, to be sure people understand, you began by saying: Â“we must prepare for everything". Are we closer today to a confrontation or a consultation scenario?

Look, we have to tell the truth with great seriousness and great caution: we don’t know. What we do know is that very significant movements have been organized by Russia on Ukraine’s doorstep for several weeks.

So we haven’t yet managed to rule out a war scenario?

You know, if we could say everything is good, everything is positive and we’re back in a calm world of Care Bears, I’d be delighted, but that’s not the case; and so this crisis isn’t over. What we do know - because things are moving episode by episode, as it were - is that this week, because we’ve built European unity and unity with our American partners, I believe Russia has given a few signs, in the face of this firmness and unity, of reopening dialogue in a diplomatic space that France has helped rebuild. We’re going to throw ourselves into that diplomatic space, and in two weeks’ time, as you know, there will be another meeting of advisors to the heads of State and government in the Normandy format. And Jean-Yves Le Drian will be in Kiev in a few days’ time.

Does President Macron intend to meet Vladimir Putin? Does he intend to visit Moscow or ask him to meet...?

It’s not scheduled, so I’m not speculating, but there have been regular contacts with Vladimir Putin. We’ve always said that along with firmness we nevertheless need dialogue with Russia. That’s what the President has done, on behalf of the Europeans too, following coordination.

We can remember Nicolas Sarkozy going to Georgia in 2008.

You’re right.

Imagine President Macron doing the same.

Firstly, let me stress that there are two differences. There was an open war in Georgia. An operation was under way, and Nicolas Sarkozy went there, but the approach is the same: France is in the vanguard in this crisis. We were told: Â“Europe isn’t there"; today Europe has - I’m being cautious - got some initial results thanks to the French President’s action. Let me also point out a small difference, and this is a bit technical but it’s important: the institutional framework has changed. When Nicolas Sarkozy was president, there was no President of the European Council, so he also had a role France can’t have during a six-month presidency, any more than any other country today.

One of Vladimir Putin’s major concerns is to see Ukraine become part of NATO one day. Do you believe Ukraine should become part of NATO? Couldn’t we tell Vladimir Putin not to worry, that Ukraine will never be part of NATO?

No, saying that means taking sides. That’s why it seems easy to say it like that. Ukraine isn’t in any process today to join NATO, let’s be very clear. A discussion took place back in 2008 at a NATO - the so-called Bucharest - summit.

But you think the possibility should be left open.

The possibility must, above all, be decided by NATO itself, by the organization itself and by Ukraine, if Ukraine wishes. What would be extremely damaging to our credibility and our unity as Europeans would be to say that, by exerting pressure, by massing troops and deciding from outside [NATO] what NATO is, what it does and who is in it, Vladimir Putin should dictate to the Europeans and the West what our alliances are and how our security is organized. That isn’t possible, because if you do that, tomorrow you may as well say that it’s Russia which should decide how Europe’s security policy operates and what our threats and priorities are. (...)

Do you think it’s acceptable for Ukraine to become part of NATO one day?

Listen, that isn’t on the agenda, and saying it is [acceptable] would probably add to the tensions. What I don’t want to say - because it can’t be how it works - is that Russia decides whether or not Ukraine joins NATO. We - Ukraine and the organization itself - will decide. There’s no process or plan so far.(...)

On social media you can see that Vladimir Putin is a very controversial figure. What’s your own view of him? Do you think he’s a democrat or - the opposite - an autocrat?

There’s a very clear drift away from democracy in Russia. There are elections, but you can clearly see that opposition figures aren’t free, the press isn’t free - and in this crisis, that’s no small thing.

You don’t think he’s a democrat?

He isn’t an icon of democracy, clearly, but it’s not for me to get into descriptions at a time when we’ve nevertheless got to seek dialogue. I can see in French political debate that there are some people who are fascinated by the Russian model, they point out to us that it’s about freedom and democracy. I for one don’t believe it. And actually I prefer us to be firm but have a dialogue, and moreover it’s this firmness which has enabled dialogue rather than us having a strategy of bowing and scraping like the French far right has towards Vladimir Putin. That isn’t my model. (...)