Official speeches and statements - June 14, 2022

1. Algeria - Conversation between Ms. Catherine Colonna and her counterpart - Statement by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (Paris - June 13, 2022)

Ms. Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, spoke on the telephone to her Algerian counterpart, Mr. Ramtane Lamamra, today.

The two ministers affirmed their desire to continue the positive momentum in every aspect of France and Algeria’s bilateral relationship, with a view to the forthcoming bilateral meetings.

They talked about the latest developments in relations between Algeria and Spain. The Minister emphasized her deep commitment to good relations between our European partners and our neighbours on the southern shore of the Mediterranean, and her confidence in the fact that dialogue will make it possible to overcome shared challenges.

The two ministers talked about regional crises, particularly in Mali and Libya, for which cooperation between our two countries is critically important.