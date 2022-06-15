Official speeches and statements - June 15, 2022

1. Romania - Meeting between Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, and Mr. Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania - Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris,2022-06-15)

The French President had a long one-to-one meeting with the President of Romania, Mr. Klaus Iohannis, today, Wednesday, June 15. The meeting was held at the Mihail Kogălniceanu air base near Constanţa, on the occasion of President Macron’s visit to French troops deployed in Romania as part of NATO’s forward presence.

The two presidents welcomed the substantive cooperation between the two countries, including in terms of security, illustrated by France’s role as a NATO framework nation in that country on the Alliance’s eastern flank.

The discussion focused on Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and the destabilization it entails for the whole region and the European continent. They also spoke about the global consequences of the conflict, particularly on food insecurity because of the impossibility of exporting Ukrainian agricultural harvests.

It was also an opportunity for the two presidents to prepare the European Council of June, 23 and 24, during which Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union will be discussed on the basis of the opinion to be issued by the European Commission. In this perspective, the two presidents also discussed France’s proposal for a European political community. President Macron reiterated that it is not an alternative to EU enlargement, but provides an effective framework for cooperation in the very short term in which European nations, sharing the same democratic values, could coordinate in the areas of security, mobility, infrastructure and young people. President Iohannis signaled his interest in the idea, which will be discussed at the next European Council. They subsequently also talked about the preparation of the EU-Western Balkans summit on 23 June.

The two presidents talked about other European issues, particularly the Schengen Area.

Finally, the discussion focused on the dynamic bilateral relationship between France and Romania, particularly in the educational and cultural spheres, with Romania remaining very active when it comes to Francophonie.