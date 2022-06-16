2022 Films on the Lake - Chicago

Films on the Lake 2022 is a free outdoor Film series produced by Villa Albertine in partnership with the Chicago Park District’s Movies in the Parks. It features four critically acclaimed French films about the beauty of the natural world and the environment that will be screened every Thursday at sunset in Chicago parks during the months of June and July.

Free and open to the public | Bring your own chair or blanket and join us at sunset!

For daily listings and weather-related cancelations, call 312.742.1134.

Movies in the Parks is part of the Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks, bringing arts and cultural programming to parks across Chicago for more than 10 years. Movies in the Parks 2022 is presented by DePaul University and supported by S.Pellegrino and Xfinity. Films on the Lake is made possible thanks to the generous support of our official sponsor TV5MONDE and our local partners.

Multiple Locations

Chicago, IL, US 60614

June 16 - July 7 | Sunset

June 16 | Lincoln Park Cultural Center | 2045 N Lincoln Park West | 8:30pm

MARCH OF THE PENGUINS (La Marche de l’empereur)

by Luc Jacquet (Documentary, France, 2005, in English)

A true documentary masterpiece, March of the Penguins tells the extraordinary story of the annual journey of the emperor penguins to the heart of Antarctica. Embark on a journey of love, drama, courage and adventure in the most remote and inhospitable region on the planet. More info

The movie will be shown across the street from the Lincoln Park Cultural Center, at the intersection of Dickens Dr. and Stockton Dr.

June 23 | Osterman Beach | 5800 North LakeShore Drive | 8:30pm

Minuscule: Valley of the Lost Ants (Minuscule : La vallée des fourmis perdues)

directed by Hélène Giraud & Thomas Szabo (Animated, France/Belgium, 2013, in English)

Get ready for the biggest adventure in the smallest of sizes! In a peaceful little clearing, the remains of a picnic hastily abandoned spark warfare between two tribes of ants. A bold young ladybug befriends one of the black ants and helps him save the anthill from the assault of the terrible red ant warriors. More info

This movie will be shown south of Osterman Beach at Lake Shore Drive and Bryn Mawr Avenue.

June 30 | Walsh (John) Park | 1722 N. Ashland Ave | 8:30pm

The Gleaners and I (Les Glaneurs et la glaneuse)

directed by Agnès Varda (Documentary, France, 2000, in French with English subtitles)

Varda’s rumination on this art of “living off the leftovers of others” finds inspiration in both past and present, rural and urban, the political and the highly personal. Camera in hand, Varda interviews those for whom gleaning is a way of life, or an encompassing philosophy. More info

July 7 | Belmont Harbor Park | 3600 North Recreation Drive | 8:30pm

Tomorrow (Demain)

directed by Cyril Dion & Mélanie Laurent (Documentary, France, 2017, in French with English subtitles)

Tomorrow provides a comprehensive look at ways in which activists, organizers, and everyday citizens are trying to make the world a better, greener, more sustainable place. By pulling together these positive, tested initiatives, we begin to see what the world of tomorrow could be. More info

This movie will be shown south of the Belmont Harbor South Parking Lot at Lake Shore Drive and Belmont Ave.