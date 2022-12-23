Official speeches and statements - December 23, 2022

1. Gambia - Statement by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs spokesperson (Paris - December 22, 2022)

France strongly condemns the recent attempted coup against President Adama Barrow in The Gambia.

We reaffirm our support for the positions taken by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

2. Afghanistan - Statement by the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States and the High Representative of the European Union, on the Taliban’s restrictions on women and girls (Paris - December 21, 2022)

The Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States and the High Representative of the European Union strongly condemn the Taliban’s recent decisions to ban women from universities, to continue to bar girls from secondary schools, and to impose other harsh restrictions on the ability of women and girls in Afghanistan to exercise their human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The Taliban’s oppressive measures against Afghan girls and women have been relentless and systemic. Over the last 16 months, the Taliban have issued no fewer than 16 decrees and edicts that, among other things, constrain women’s mobility, remove women from places of work, require head-to-toe coverings for women, ban women from using public spaces such as parks and gyms and leave widows and women-headed households in dire circumstances by the requirement of male guardianship. These policies make clear the Taliban’s disregard for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people of Afghanistan.

Afghan women’s ingenuity and dynamism are needed urgently to help relieve profound and staggering economic and humanitarian needs. A stable, economically viable, and peaceful Afghanistan is only attainable and sustainable if all Afghans, including women and girls, can fully, equally, and meaningfully participate in and contribute to the country’s future and development.

We stand with all Afghans in their demand to exercise their human rights consistent with Afghanistan’s obligations under international law. With these moves, the Taliban are further isolating themselves from the Afghan population and the international community. We urge the Taliban to immediately abandon the new oppressive measures with respect to university education for women and girls and to, without delay, reverse the existing decision to prohibit girls’ access to secondary school.

Taliban policies designed to erase women from public life will have consequences for how our countries engage with the Taliban. Our foremost concern will continue to be the welfare, rights, and freedoms of the people of Afghanistan.

3. United Nations - Haiti - Statement by Mrs. Nathalie Broadhurst, deputy permanent representative of France to the United Nations, to the Security Council (New York - December 21, 2022)

Thank you, Madam President. I thank Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohamed and Special Representative Helen La Lime for their presentations. I also thank Ambassador Michel Byang for his presentation on the establishment of the 2653 Committee. And I would like to acknowledge the presence among us of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Haiti and the Dominican Republic as well as the representative of Canada.

As we have just heard, Haiti can no longer wait. France urges the international community to redouble its efforts. It is urgent to put an end to the spiral of violence and misery that is affecting this country.

I would like to focus on four points :

First, the security situation calls for a more vigorous collective response. The resumption of the Varreux terminal is positive, but it should not mask the reality. The problem remains unresolved: the gangs are multiplying kidnappings, sexual violence and homicides, with total impunity. In the face of this, the objective must remain to support the Haitian National Police, which is on the front line, much more effectively. We know that it needs equipment, funding and training. And to restore security, the Haitian authorities have launched an appeal to the international community. We stand ready, with our partners, to do more to redress the situation on the ground.

Second, France welcomes the sanctions regime that has been established for personalities who threaten peace and security in Haiti. The sanctions are a deterrent to criminal groups, and all the political supporters who support and finance them. The formation of the 2653 Committee is positive and we hope that, under the leadership of Gabon, this Committee will be able to make proposals quickly. In addition to these sanctions, it is also important to rebuild the justice system in Haiti. Today, it does not have the means to accomplish its mission. The deterioration of the judicial institutions undermines the authority of the State and threatens the security of Haitians. The fight against impunity and the strengthening of the criminal justice system must be a major priority if we hope one day to put an end to the violence.

Third, we will continue to urge the political actors to find a compromise. The political dialogue must lead to the organization of democratic elections when the security conditions are met. France calls on the political class to show responsibility in order to overcome the current impasse.

Fourth, the crisis in Haiti is multidimensional, as many speakers have pointed out. This is why France is committed to facilitating humanitarian aid, in particular in the face of the cholera epidemic that has struck the country since October. The population is suffering from hunger, children are no longer going to school, and the humanitarian situation is deteriorating. France cannot resign itself to the current situation, and has in particular increased its food aid to Haiti.

Madam President,

France wishes to reaffirm its solidarity with the Haitian people. We will continue to resolutely support BINUH, which is carrying out valuable work under difficult conditions. Together with the International Organization of La Francophonie, we will continue to mobilize the international community to provide Haitians with the necessary assistance.

Thank you.

4. United Nations - Somalia - ATMIS - Intervention by Mrs. Nathalie Broadhurst, deputy permanent representative of France to the United Nations, to the Security Council (New York - December 21, 2022)

Thank you, Madam President,

France voted in favor of this draft resolution in response to the request by Somalia and the African Union for an exceptional six-month extension to implement the withdrawal of 2,000 ATMIS troops. We count on Somalia, the African Union, and ATMIS to complete this withdrawal by June 30, 2023, with the support of the international community.

Madam President,

We must work now to achieve the other objectives that were set by Resolution 2628. The mission must begin its restructuring, to strengthen its operational support to the Somali forces and their build-up.

We must show that transition is possible in Somalia, to maintain confidence and to maintain the support of the international community. The Quartet, which is composed of the UN, the African Union, Somalia and the European Union, adopted objectives to this aim last September. And the Security Council meeting in March 2023 will be an opportunity to take stock on the trajectory of ATMIS’ withdrawal and the achievement of these objectives.

The European Union has demonstrated it was a reliable partner to Somalia and the African Union, providing nearly 3 billion Euros to AMISOM and then ATMIS over the past 15 years. We call on other partners to contribute as well, particularly to finance the postponement of Phase 1 of the troop withdrawal. The European Union’s support is primarily aimed at building the capacities of the Somali forces and thus supporting the objectives of the Somali transition plan. We reiterate that the Quartet dialogue framework remains essential for strategic decisions on ATMIS and for their follow-up.

Thank you.