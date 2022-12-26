Official speeches and statements - December 26, 2022

1. United Nations - Myanmar - Statement by Mrs. Nathalie Broadhurst, deputy Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations, to the Security Council (New York - December 21, 2022)

[translation from French]

Thank you, Madam President,

France welcomes the adoption of a resolution by this Council on the situation in Myanmar and wishes to thank the United Kingdom for all its efforts to achieve this. In view of the continuing deterioration of the situation since the coup of February 1, 2021, it was essential that the Council express its concerns and demands to the junta, in support of the People of Myanmar.

We regret, of course, the abstentions on this text because the gravity of the situation requires unanimity.

The resolution we have just adopted contains essential messages, notably the call for an immediate end to the violence, for de-escalation, for the immediate release by the junta of all arbitrarily detained prisoners, and for respect for human rights, including the rights of women and children.

It was also time to reiterate our demands for safe and unhindered humanitarian access, as the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate as a result of the ongoing violence. The situation of the Rohingyas, which also remains very worrying, has been taken into account and I would like to remind you that France has fully mobilized in response to this crisis. In 2022, we strengthened our support for the international community’s action through additional voluntary contributions to the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Finally, it was important that the centrality of the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus as the essential framework for resolving the conflict was underscored, as was our support for the ASEAN Special Envoy and the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Myanmar’s crisis resolution.

Thank you.

2. United Nations - Transitioning from protracted conflict and fragility into peace through sustainable development - Intervention by Mr. Olivier-Gabriel Richard, adviser minister, permanent mission of France to the United Nations, to the Security Council (New York - December 22, 2022)

[translation from French]

Mr. President,

France congratulates Kenya for organizing this important discussion on the synergies between sustainable development and peace in the light of the 2030 Agenda.

Investing in all aspects of sustainable development contributes to ensuring sustainable peace. Investing in education, women’s rights, climate protection, biodiversity and health is investing in peace. Conversely, ensuring peace and security is an intrinsic condition of sustainable development. This is why the entire United Nations system must work together: the Security Council, the General Assembly, the organizations, funds and programs, and all development partners.

I would like to emphasize three points:

First, France welcomes the development of the activities of the Peacebuilding Commission in recent years. Its role is essential to understand the causes of a conflict, to listen to all the actors and to prepare for long-term solutions to the crisis. Its strength lies in bringing together the various United Nations bodies, States, civil society and regional organizations. Its work promotes the role of women and youth in peacebuilding processes.

France is convinced that the added value of the Peacebuilding Commission lies in supporting transition and post-conflict contexts. It must support the preparation of the withdrawal of peacekeeping operations by mobilizing UN agencies, funds and programs and all development partners. Together, we can also do more to make the Commission’s work more operational.

Second, multidimensional peacekeeping operations respond to major challenges in countries where state structures have sometimes disappeared. An important challenge of the transition is to encourage the strengthening of the link between peacekeeping operations and country teams. They are the ones who take over, when the time comes, to carry out peacebuilding actions, ensuring a transition to development programs. The development of country team activities must be anticipated well in advance of withdrawals from operations. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Security Council supports the transition plan underway, which ensures a stronger UNDP presence in the provinces from which MONUSCO has withdrawn. An effective transition must also be prepared by increasing joint programs. Agencies, funds and programs must be provided with the financial means to take over from the peace operations.

Finally, the transition to sustainable peace also requires more predictable funding for peacebuilding. The Peacebuilding Fund has proven its ability to catalyze funding, support an integrated UN response, and work with all actors. Its work must continue to support post-crisis situations, particularly in Africa. We are in favor of sustainable and long-term financing for peacebuilding. This is why France has again increased its contribution to the Peacebuilding Fund this year to 6.5 million dollars and is now among its top contributors. France also launched in 2017 the Minka Peace and Resilience Fund, endowed with 200 million euros per year, which allows the French Development Agency to implement crisis exit projects in the Sahel, the countries of the Lake Chad Basin and the Middle East.

Thank you, Mr. President.